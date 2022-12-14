Read full article on original website
Do you really lose most body heat through your head?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For decades, people have been told to put on a hat before braving the chilly temperatures. Some believe it’s because you lose most of your body heat through your head. But, that's a myth stemming all the way back to a 1970s U.S. Army Manual.
Veterans' families gather at Fort Jackson for Wreaths Across America
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Families spent Saturday honoring and remembering the fallen at Fort Jackson Nation Cemetary with a special ceremony and wreath-laying for Wreaths Across America. Close to 10,000 wreaths were laid across gravesites during the event by not only family members but also volunteers and other attendees. "The...
Columbia homeless shelters prepare for cold weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia's rapid shelter pods are anticipating an uptick in clients with a wave of cold weather headed our way. News 19 checked in on pods and with other shelters about prepping for the cold weather ahead and efforts to keep everyone warm. "This time of year,...
Richland County approves multi-million dollar investment in Blythewood
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — An $800 million investment is moving forward in Richland County. The manufacturing facility, set for 1,287.17 acres in the Blythewood area, was approved by County Council Tuesday, but will still need further approvals before construction can begin. It's known as Project Golden Eagle and would...
West Columbia artist painting popular Christmas characters on business' windows
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia businesses look a lot more colorful and bright this holiday season, with some of your favorite Christmas movie characters. "My very first (art) memory actually is drawing on a windowsill in front of a business," local artist Shaina Manuel said. Now, this artist...
'Be kind to each other': Spirit of giving blesses one small Orangeburg County community with food this Christmas
COPE, S.C. — The spirit of giving has made its way to Canaan, a small neighborhood in Orangeburg County. Resident John Baptiste says it showed up at his doorstep. “I was just sitting on the couch watching TV and a Dominion Energy truck pulled up right here right in front of the house and pulled over right there and a gentleman stepped out of the truck with a bag and handed me a bag of food and said this is courtesy of Dominion Energy, happy holidays," said Baptiste.
Columbia Police wrangle wayward goat after multiple calls
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Goats will chew just about anything - which can be a problem when that anything is a fence. Columbia Police found that out firsthand recently when Hunnybun the goat made her way out of an enclosure and became the focus of multiple calls to dispatch in southern Columbia neighborhoods.
Historic Black church building in Columbia to get new life
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A historic Black church building in downtown Columbia got the green light on Thursday for a three story addition and a new courtyard in an effort to transform the building into a cultural arts center. Columbia's Design/Development Review Commission on Thursday approved plans to transform the...
Major gas leak capped; road closures in Beltline Boulevard, Rosewood Drive area lifted
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say a "major gas leak" has been capped and roadblocks have been lifted at South Beltline Boulevard and Rosewood Drive. Columbia fire and police officials said that South Beltline Boulevard to Devine Street, Rosewood Drive to Garners Ferry Road, and Azalea to South Beltine Boulevard have been shut down due to the gas line break, which fire officials said was the result of a vehicle crashing into a gas line pump station.
Fairfield County receives $60k to fight opioid epidemic
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — As cash from a multimillion dollar opioid settlement starts flowing into South Carolina, counties are planning how spend it. The money is part of a nationwide agreement worth $26 billion between Johnson and Johnson and three pharmaceutical distributors. It is to be used exclusively for...
Multiple people injured after deck collapse in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say that multiple people have been taken to the hospital after a Sunday afternoon deck collapse in Lexington County. County officials said that the collapse happened in the 100 block of Able Harmon Lane near the eastern end of Lake Murray around 1:15 p.m.
'The reason for the season': Hundreds of nativities on display at Swansea church
SWANSEA, S.C. — More than 500 nativities were on display this past weekend at Calvary United Methodist Church in Swansea. From now until Christmas, about 200 of them will remain up for viewing. “Christmas is the birth of Christ and if it wasn’t for that we wouldn’t have Christmas....
Shooting outside Richland County grocery store leaves one dead
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a local grocery store on Saturday night. According to a spokesperson for the department, deputies were called to 4760 Hardscrabble Road, the address of a Food Lion grocery store, just before 11:30 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
Gervais Street Bridge reopens after 'emergency rescue incident'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire and rescue crews in Columbia and West Columbia say a bridge that had been closed due to an emergency incident has reopened. According to Columbia-Richland Fire, the Gervais Street Bridge had been closed due to the incident, and officers from the Columbia Police Department were also called to the scene.
South Carolina pharmacies feeling effects of Adderall shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The nationwide Adderall shortage is being felt in South Carolina as some students struggle to make it through finals week. Austin Tiesing is a junior at USC's nursing school. He says it's been a tough few years, but after being prescribed Adderall in the past year, he's noticed a significant positive change in his academics.
Million dollar bond set for suspect charged with trafficking crack cocaine, marijuana in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police said drugs, guns, and money were seized in a recent drug bust that netted one man a hefty bond. Police said that a recent bust at a House Street apartment uncovered 57 grams of crack cocaine, marijuana, and two guns as well as $4,200 in cash.
How much does it cost to house inmates at the Richland County jail?
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — On Thursday night, Richland County Council's Administration and Finance Committee met to discuss how much it should cost to house detainees and inmates, including those from other jurisdictions. The council has been working to establish a per diem rate in the Alvin S. Glenn jail...
American Airlines restarting nonstop service between Columbia, LaGuardia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Frequent fliers rejoice: American Airlines is bringing back nonstop flights between Columbia and New York. Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) announced on Friday that American Airlines would be restarting nonstop service to LaGuardia Airport and travelers can book flights as soon as Saturday (Dec. 10). That said,...
One dead in overnight shooting in Columbia; another hospitalized
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight in Columbia. According to a preliminary statement from Columbia Police, the shooting happened on Lorick Circle and came to the attention of officers after a system used by the department to locate gunfire, ShotSpotter, picked up on it.
One dead in Two Notch Road shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A shooting on Two Notch Road between Forest Acres and Dentsville has left one person dead, the Richland County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Saturday. Authorities said the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Two Notch Road around 3:45 a.m. That's roughly the time when deputies were called to the area in reference to the shooting and found the victim.
