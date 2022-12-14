ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News19 WLTX

Columbia homeless shelters prepare for cold weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia's rapid shelter pods are anticipating an uptick in clients with a wave of cold weather headed our way. News 19 checked in on pods and with other shelters about prepping for the cold weather ahead and efforts to keep everyone warm. "This time of year,...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

'Be kind to each other': Spirit of giving blesses one small Orangeburg County community with food this Christmas

COPE, S.C. — The spirit of giving has made its way to Canaan, a small neighborhood in Orangeburg County. Resident John Baptiste says it showed up at his doorstep. “I was just sitting on the couch watching TV and a Dominion Energy truck pulled up right here right in front of the house and pulled over right there and a gentleman stepped out of the truck with a bag and handed me a bag of food and said this is courtesy of Dominion Energy, happy holidays," said Baptiste.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Columbia Police wrangle wayward goat after multiple calls

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Goats will chew just about anything - which can be a problem when that anything is a fence. Columbia Police found that out firsthand recently when Hunnybun the goat made her way out of an enclosure and became the focus of multiple calls to dispatch in southern Columbia neighborhoods.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Historic Black church building in Columbia to get new life

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A historic Black church building in downtown Columbia got the green light on Thursday for a three story addition and a new courtyard in an effort to transform the building into a cultural arts center. Columbia's Design/Development Review Commission on Thursday approved plans to transform the...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Major gas leak capped; road closures in Beltline Boulevard, Rosewood Drive area lifted

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say a "major gas leak" has been capped and roadblocks have been lifted at South Beltline Boulevard and Rosewood Drive. Columbia fire and police officials said that South Beltline Boulevard to Devine Street, Rosewood Drive to Garners Ferry Road, and Azalea to South Beltine Boulevard have been shut down due to the gas line break, which fire officials said was the result of a vehicle crashing into a gas line pump station.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Shooting outside Richland County grocery store leaves one dead

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a local grocery store on Saturday night. According to a spokesperson for the department, deputies were called to 4760 Hardscrabble Road, the address of a Food Lion grocery store, just before 11:30 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Gervais Street Bridge reopens after 'emergency rescue incident'

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire and rescue crews in Columbia and West Columbia say a bridge that had been closed due to an emergency incident has reopened. According to Columbia-Richland Fire, the Gervais Street Bridge had been closed due to the incident, and officers from the Columbia Police Department were also called to the scene.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

South Carolina pharmacies feeling effects of Adderall shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The nationwide Adderall shortage is being felt in South Carolina as some students struggle to make it through finals week. Austin Tiesing is a junior at USC's nursing school. He says it's been a tough few years, but after being prescribed Adderall in the past year, he's noticed a significant positive change in his academics.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

One dead in Two Notch Road shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A shooting on Two Notch Road between Forest Acres and Dentsville has left one person dead, the Richland County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Saturday. Authorities said the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Two Notch Road around 3:45 a.m. That's roughly the time when deputies were called to the area in reference to the shooting and found the victim.
DENTSVILLE, SC
