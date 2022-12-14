With professional tours on their holiday hiatus, golf’s silly season rolls on this week with one of the most unique events of the year. The 2022 PNC Championship wraps up Sunday and features a field full of major champions and their family members. The inaugural PNC Championship began in 1995 and featured 10 men’s major winners with their sons. Since then, the field has grown to include 20 professional golfers playing with a family member in a 36-hole scramble at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO