The NFL sent a memo to its teams this week reminding them how much money they have wasted by firing coaches and executives over the past five years. There has been a common refrain that the NFL is really short for “Not For Long”, which has become apt with the lack of patience teams have shown with their key hires in recent years. As more teams strive for relevance in a league where worst-to-first turnarounds happen frequently, coaches and executives have been getting fired in record time, a process that costs the NFL’s teams plenty of money.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO