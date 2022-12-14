Read full article on original website
New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon is on pace to have another productive season. He has 14.5 sacks on the year, which leads the NFL and eclipses his total of 12.5 from the 2021 campaign. NFL stars around the league are taking notice, and that includes Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt.
Brock Purdy showed a little jokester side of his personality Thursday night, as the 49ers' rookie quarterback becomes more comfortable as the starter. After leading San Francisco to a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Purdy and George Kittle appeared on "TNF Nightcap," where the 22-year-old poked fun at the veteran tight end.
After seeing husband Patrick Mahomes get slammed to the turf against the Texans, the wife of the Chiefs star, Brittany Mahomes, called out the refs. In what was a surprisingly-close contest for at least three quarters of action, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took a beating. In the second quarter in Houston, Maliek Collins got a free shot at the former MVP, and took advantage.
The Arizona Cardinals are expected to make big changes this offseason with general manager Steve Keim likely on the way out, possibly head coach Kliff Kingsbury as well. It is going to be an offseason of massive changes for the underperforming Arizona Cardinals…. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported on...
The NFL sent a memo to its teams this week reminding them how much money they have wasted by firing coaches and executives over the past five years. There has been a common refrain that the NFL is really short for “Not For Long”, which has become apt with the lack of patience teams have shown with their key hires in recent years. As more teams strive for relevance in a league where worst-to-first turnarounds happen frequently, coaches and executives have been getting fired in record time, a process that costs the NFL’s teams plenty of money.
Being an effective head coach requires confidence. Confidence in yourself, confidence in your process and ultimately confidence in those you surround yourself with. That is Mike McDaniel. I’m a firm believer that having confidence and displaying it for all to see, while finding success of course, can and will instill...
Vikings fans wanted defensive play-caller Ed Donatell gone just a week ago, but he proved he understands the urgency on Saturday against the Colts. Just a week ago, Minnesota Vikings fans were hopeful that Ed Donatell’s time with the team as defensive coordinator would be coming to an end. Minnesota had lost to the Detroit Lions, allowing the Lions to score 34 points.
It’s time for Minnesota Vikings fans to band together and name “another Minneapolis Miracle” — and the second-worst Matt Ryan meltdown of all time. On Saturday, the Minnesota Vikings made NFL history with the biggest comeback in the league’s history: a roaring 33-point return to glory that allowed the Vikings to take it to overtime and win it 39-36.
History has a way of repeating itself. Once upon a time, many, many moons ago, the Philadelphia Eagles were looking to change course. Chip Kelly was out. Doug Pederson replaced him, and a man who Philly was criticized for hiring led the Birds to a Super Bowl win in his second season… Then, he was replaced. Just five years and six days after hiring Doug, Philly was introducing his replacement, a young man by the name of Nick Sirianni.
The sky might not be falling for the New England Patriots on the injury front after all. On Friday, the team got some major upgrades on the injury report with running back Rhamondre Stevenson returning to practice and bumped to questionable to play in Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is in his second year of retirement, but that is not stopping NFL teams from trying to bring him back into the league. Edelman told 98.5 The Sports Hub on Saturday that three teams have reached out to him this season about a potential NFL return. Edelman said he had turned them all down. However, Edelman made clear that if he did return, it would only be on a contending New England team.
The New York Jets released safety Will Parks in a very weird fashion on Thursday. According to Rich Cimini, Parks wasn't at practice on Wednesday for a "non-injury related" reason but then practiced on Thursday before he got released. The Jets are hoping to get him back on their practice...
Well, this is disappointing, albeit only slightly. Perhaps, it’s a precaution more than anything. The Philadelphia Eagles announced several roster moves ahead of Week 15’s game versus the Chicago Bears. Unfortunately, Dallas Goedert‘s elevation from the injured reserve to the active roster isn’t one of them.
With the offseason addition of Carlos Correa, San Francisco Giants legend Brandon Crawford will be forced to move off his natural position. Less than 15 minutes after the news of the signing, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi and manager Gabe Kapler told the shortstop he'd be forced to play a different position next season, according to Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic.
