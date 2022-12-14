ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
owntown Santa Barbara Organization Announces Holiday Décor Contest Winners

‘Tis the Season for the Downtown Organization sponsored Holiday Décor Contest where each year businesses are recognized for their holiday decorating efforts. The judging committee strolled along State Street on a chilly Thursday evening to embrace the decorated storefronts - what a treat!. More than 40 downtown businesses participated...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Margaret Ann Baker of Carpinteria, 1947-2022

Margaret Ann Baker passed away peacefully on Nov. 2, 2022 from complications associated with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). She was born on Dec. 7, 1947 in Long Beach, California, to parents Willis Daniel Baker and Mary (O’Rourke) Baker. Margaret graduated summa cum laude from Western High School Anaheim, California,...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

Communities Deliver Christmas Cheer to Vandenberg SFB Members

From bikes to a barbecue, local communities served up Christmas cheer on Saturday to Vandenberg Space Force Base military members and their families. In the Lompoc Valley, dozens of Vandenberg youths received new top-quality bicycles and helmets as the Village Dirtbags brought back their giveaway after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19.
GUADALUPE, CA
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Ellen and Portia pay a record $70M for a California estate

On the heels of the tragic loss of her friend and former co-producer DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, it’s been revealed that Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, paid a record $70 million for two side-by-side properties in the upscale seaside enclave of Carpinteria, California. They...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

Learn About Colorful History of Rincon Point at Ojai Library Talk

Historian and writer Vincent Burns, and professor of journalism Stephen Bates will discuss their book “Rincon Point” in a free presentation titled A History of Rincon Point in Photographs,” 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Ojai Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave. Rincon Point is known as...
OJAI, CA
Noozhawk

Fred S. Nieves of Santa Barbara, 1928-2022

Fred S. Nieves, 94, of Santa Barbara passed away on Saturday Nov. 26, 2022. Fred was born to Juan and Carmen Nieves on March 14, 1928 in Carpinteria. Fred lived his life with a smile on his face, a humble heart, and complete devotion and true love to his wife Virginia and his family.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
sitelinesb.com

Little Alex’s Is Said to Be Opening in Santa Barbara

••• J. heard that Little Alex’s, which got the boot from the Montecito Country Mart last fall, is taking the former Fresco Cafe space in the Five Points Shopping Center (State and S. La Cumbre). I haven’t been able to make contact with anyone from Little Alex’s, but an employee at a nearby business had heard the same thing—and also that it’s aiming to open in February. P.S. That strip of storefronts at Five Points has more vacancies than tenants right now, so maybe we’ll hear of more new tenants soon…. UPDATE: Thanks to Eric for pointing out a page on the Regency Centers website with a floor plan that shows Little Alex’s is indeed moving in, along with Mattress Firm and Restore Hyper Wellness & Cryo.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Caught in the Rental Crunch

It’s no secret that Santa Barbara is expensive. This year, U.S. News & World Report ranked Santa Barbara the fifth most expensive city to live in in the U.S. And according to LivingCost.org, a crowdsourced database that calculates and ranks the total cost of living for more than 9,000 cities across the world, Santa Barbara is in the top 0.1 percent — the most expensive in California, second in the U.S., and fourth in the world — with an average cost of living of $3,455 per month.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Raising Our Light: Remembering Tragedy of 1/9 Debris Flow

As the five-year mark of the 1/9 debris flow approaches, the community is invited to attend a commemorative ceremony called Raising Our Light, 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 at Montecito Union School. Participants will gather in the school courtyard for a short program of speakers and reading of the names...
