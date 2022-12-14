ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Veteran of New York, Chicago Police to Take Over as St. Louis Chief

By Ryan Krull
St. Louis Riverfront Times
St. Louis Riverfront Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BF6XB_0jid7kdl00
Incoming Police Chief Robert Tracy at city hall

This morning at city hall, Mayor Tishaura Jones announced Robert Tracy as the new chief of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Tracy is currently the police chief of Wilmington, Delaware, a city that Tracy said went from being dubbed "Murder Town USA" to "turn-around town" during his tenure as chief.

Prior to being chief of the Wilmington force, Tracy worked in Chicago as a Crime Control Strategist and in the New York Police Department.


"I will work to give you a police department that's responsive to your needs, a police force that's accountable and accessible," Tracy said.

In introducing him, Jones spoke of his "proven track record" of reducing violent crimes in the cities where he's worked previously. Under his tenure in Delaware, shootings dropped 50 percent and crime overall went down 27 percent.

Tracy, who will be taking command of a department some say is short staffed, talked about his own history of being able to retain officers in the Wilmington department, even when they were offered more money to go elsewhere.

Tracy will be the first SLMPD chief to come from outside its own ranks, which was also the case for the Wilmington department when Tracy took the top job there. Wilmington is a city with a little more than 70,000 residents, the majority of whom are nonwhite.


Tracy said that it's his belief a small number of people are committing most of the crimes in St. Louis, and his strategy would not be one of "arresting everyone to get those few."

When asked what he'd do about the SLMPD's contentious relationship with Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, Tracy said that his not coming from within the ranks of St. Louis law enforcement would likely be an asset.

"Whatever happened in the past, I'm not attached to that," he said.

Earlier this year in Wilmington, the city council passed a vote of no confidence in Tracy over a lack of diversity and transparency in the department.

Tracy said that the issue in Wilmington was "very short lived" and cited the fact that recent police academy classes in Wilmington have been 80 percent people of color.


Tracy said that in the near future he plans to be in every one of the city's neighborhoods, getting to know the communities whose policing he will be responsible for.

"There's a lot of places that I could have applied to," he said. "And this is the only place I did."

Tracy starts his new job January 9.
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at ryan.krull@riverfronttimes.com
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull .


Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2now.com

'We will not rest': Search continues for elderly mid-Missouri woman

Police continue to search for answers one year since the disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, an 88-year-old, mid-Missouri woman. ‘We will not rest’: Search continues for elderly …. Police continue to search for answers one year since the disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, an 88-year-old, mid-Missouri woman. ‘Christmas in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Jury sides with 3 St. Louis officer sued over protest arrest

A woman arrested during a 2017 protest connected to a previous police shooting sought $177,000 in damages over alleged excessive force. A civil jury ruled in favor of the officers on all counts. Jury sides with 3 St. Louis officer sued over protest …. A woman arrested during a 2017...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

2 shot, killed in south St. Louis, suspect in custody

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a double shooting left two men dead Thursday evening in south St. Louis. According to an incident report from St. Louis police, the shooting happened at 5 p.m. on South Broadway near the intersection of Primm Street in the city's Patch neighborhood. A St. Louis Fire Department spokesman said EMS workers pronounced two men dead at the scene of the shooting.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KTLO

Former St. Louis officer acquitted of raping another officer

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A jury on Thursday found a former St. Louis police officer not guilty of raping a fellow officer at another officer’s home more than a decade ago. Thirty-nine-year-old Torey Phelps was acquitted of forcible rape after his attorneys argued at trial that the sex was consensual and the woman made up the stories when she became the subject of rumors at work.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

16-year-old shot in North St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm on Wabada near Kingshighway on Saturday night. The boy was privately taken to an area hospital. This is a developing story.
myleaderpaper.com

Car stolen in Eureka involved in fatal accident in St. Louis

A 26-year-old man reportedly stole a 2013 Cadillac XTS in Eureka and then while driving the car, was involved in a fatal accident in St. Louis. Two women were killed in the accident, and the driver was injured, authorities reported. The driver will not be named unless charges are filed...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis, MO
4K+
Followers
740
Post
839K+
Views
ABOUT

The Riverfront Times focuses on the issues that are important to St. Louis's young adults. Each week, hundreds of thousands of readers turn to the RFT for award-winning journalism, powerful investigative reporting, news and commentary on local politics, and the most comprehensive arts and entertainment coverage in the St. Louis area.

 https://www.riverfronttimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy