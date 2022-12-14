ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Popculture

'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness

The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
The Independent

Katherine Heigl says she ‘never saw’ daughter Naleigh after adoption

Katherine Heigl has reflected on trying to balance motherhood with work.The 27 Dresses actor opened up about how difficult it was to get time away from filming Grey’s Anatomy to bond with her newly adopted daughter at the time, Naleigh, who is now 13.Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley adopted Naleigh in 2009. The baby came from South Korea and was just nine months old when she became part of the actor’s family.In a recent appearance on The View, Heigl said: “Naleigh came to us at nine months, and three days later, I got on a plane and went...
Page Six

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ wife told cops there were no ‘issues’ when he left: report

Allison Holker reportedly told police officers on Tuesday that there weren’t any “issues” when her late husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, left their home the previous day. When the former “Dancing With the Stars” pro entered a Los Angeles Police Department branch, she claimed Boss had departed without an “argument” and didn’t take his car, TMZ reported Thursday. Law enforcement officials allegedly told the outlet that cops were considering Boss’ absence a “critical missing persons” case when his body was discovered at the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif., a mile from his family’s home. The 40-year-old died by suicide. The late “So You Think...
hypebeast.com

Eddie Murphy and Nia Long Test Jonah Hill's Love For Their Daughter in Awkward 'You People' Teaser

Netflix has shared a teaser for You People, Kenya Barris‘ feature directorial debut starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. In the tense yet comedic teaser, Hill’s character Ezra Cohen meets with the parents of London’s Amira Mohammed, played by Murphy and Long, at the famed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage. The conversation goes off the rails almost immediately as Murphy and Long’s parental instincts kick in almost immediately, leaving Ezra in an awkward position as he attempts to convince them that “mixed race people” — namedropping Malcolm X — “are really awesome” and that their intimate life isn’t intimate enough for them to currently have a baby. The official logline reads, “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”
Popculture

TV News Anchor Starts Maternity Leave, Baby Is Due 'Any Day'

Laura Hettiger, co-host of St. Louis' News 4 This Morning and News 4 Great Day, is taking a step back from work as her family prepares for a new addition. Hettiger is currently expecting her first child with husband Mark Allen, and as the couple counts down the days to their little one's arrival, the fan-favorite TV news anchor announced Saturday, Dec. 10 that she is officially on maternity leave.
CBS DFW

Cook Children's mourns 'kind soul' Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Cook Children's has joined the rest of the country in mourning freestyle hip hop dancer, choreographer, actor, television producer and personality Stephen 'tWitch' Boss. The 40-year-old died by suicide, according to the LA County Medical Examiner. "We're deeply saddened by the death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, who was known for creating joy with his dance moves and infectious smile," the hospital shared on its Facebook page. Twitch and his wife, Allison Holker, were celebrity representatives through Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, according to the hospital, and were very active in raising money and awareness for children's hospitals. The hospital shared a photo...
pethelpful.com

Dog Turns on 'Attitude' When Grandma's Around and We're Here for It

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Every once in a while, our animals will show us a little attitude. Maybe we yelled at them for doing something wrong or they're mad that we left them for a couple of hours. Whatever the case might be, they're definitely not afraid to give some attitude right back to us.

