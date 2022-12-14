Read full article on original website
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, dancer and former 'Ellen' DJ, dies at 40
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, a dancer who appeared on "So You Think You Can Dance" and "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," died Tuesday by an apparent suicide.
Ellen DeGeneres Speaks Out About The Death Of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss
Ellen DeGeneres has officially broken her silence on the death of her show DJ and friend, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. It was reported earlier that Boss had died at the age of 40 by suicide, and the talk show host followed up with her own tribute saying she was “heartbroken.”
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
John Leguizamo calls Steven Seagal a 'horrible human' and said he based his 'washed up' character in 'The Menu' on him
Leguizamo once said watching Steven Seagal film his death scenes in "Executive Decision" was a "fantasy" in a 2012 interview with the AV Club.
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness
The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
Katherine Heigl says she ‘never saw’ daughter Naleigh after adoption
Katherine Heigl has reflected on trying to balance motherhood with work.The 27 Dresses actor opened up about how difficult it was to get time away from filming Grey’s Anatomy to bond with her newly adopted daughter at the time, Naleigh, who is now 13.Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley adopted Naleigh in 2009. The baby came from South Korea and was just nine months old when she became part of the actor’s family.In a recent appearance on The View, Heigl said: “Naleigh came to us at nine months, and three days later, I got on a plane and went...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ wife told cops there were no ‘issues’ when he left: report
Allison Holker reportedly told police officers on Tuesday that there weren’t any “issues” when her late husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, left their home the previous day. When the former “Dancing With the Stars” pro entered a Los Angeles Police Department branch, she claimed Boss had departed without an “argument” and didn’t take his car, TMZ reported Thursday. Law enforcement officials allegedly told the outlet that cops were considering Boss’ absence a “critical missing persons” case when his body was discovered at the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif., a mile from his family’s home. The 40-year-old died by suicide. The late “So You Think...
Eddie Murphy and Nia Long Test Jonah Hill's Love For Their Daughter in Awkward 'You People' Teaser
Netflix has shared a teaser for You People, Kenya Barris‘ feature directorial debut starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. In the tense yet comedic teaser, Hill’s character Ezra Cohen meets with the parents of London’s Amira Mohammed, played by Murphy and Long, at the famed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage. The conversation goes off the rails almost immediately as Murphy and Long’s parental instincts kick in almost immediately, leaving Ezra in an awkward position as he attempts to convince them that “mixed race people” — namedropping Malcolm X — “are really awesome” and that their intimate life isn’t intimate enough for them to currently have a baby. The official logline reads, “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”
Netflix cancels another highly-rated series after just one season
The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself was hailed by viewers as an 'X-rated Harry Potter'
TV News Anchor Starts Maternity Leave, Baby Is Due 'Any Day'
Laura Hettiger, co-host of St. Louis' News 4 This Morning and News 4 Great Day, is taking a step back from work as her family prepares for a new addition. Hettiger is currently expecting her first child with husband Mark Allen, and as the couple counts down the days to their little one's arrival, the fan-favorite TV news anchor announced Saturday, Dec. 10 that she is officially on maternity leave.
5 New Netflix movies and shows you need to watch this December
Here's what to look out for on Netflix this December
Cook Children's mourns 'kind soul' Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Cook Children's has joined the rest of the country in mourning freestyle hip hop dancer, choreographer, actor, television producer and personality Stephen 'tWitch' Boss. The 40-year-old died by suicide, according to the LA County Medical Examiner. "We're deeply saddened by the death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, who was known for creating joy with his dance moves and infectious smile," the hospital shared on its Facebook page. Twitch and his wife, Allison Holker, were celebrity representatives through Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, according to the hospital, and were very active in raising money and awareness for children's hospitals. The hospital shared a photo...
‘He’s not my “late” husband’: Iman speaks of grief over death of David Bowie
The supermodel also discusses changing the fashion industry and resisting ageing cliches
Heartbroken Magic Mike Costars Pay Tribute to Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'Just Can't Believe It'
Channing Tatum, Joe Manganiello and Matt Bomer were among the stars to speak out. Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' "Magic Mike" family is sharing their grief and condolences to the late dancer's family following his death. Boss died by suicide at the age of 40, according to the Los Angeles County Medical...
Al Roker Brought to Tears During 'Today' Hosts' Holiday Caroling Surprise After Hospital Release
Al Roker is feeling the love this holiday season. The beloved weatherman got the surprise of a lifetime when the Today staff, all wearing Santa hats, and his co-hosts lined up in front of his home to bring him a little cheer by singing "Jingle Bells." Roker, who came out...
Jim Parsons Reflects On Making Big Bang Theory Co-Stars 'Feel Bad' With Exit, Says He Didn't Know Show Would End
Jim Parsons is reflecting on making his Big Bang co-stars feel bad with his exit and how he didn't know it would be the end of the show.
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Veronica and Kim's Son Jamal Reveal They're in an Open Relationship
The final part of this season's 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all special aired on Monday and featured a shocking revelation -- Veronica revealed she's dating fellow 90 Day Fiancé castmate Kim's son, Jamal, though they're not fully committed to one another. This season of 90 Day: The Single...
Jim Parsons Says 'Big Bang Theory' Co-Star Kaley Cuoco Is 'Going to be Incredible' as a Mom (Exclusive)
Lots of love for the mom-to-be. Jim Parsons has no doubt just how great of a mom Kaley Cuoco is going to be. The actor spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at the New York premiere of his new film, Spoiler Alert, on Tuesday, and opened up about his former Big Bang Theory co-star's exciting pregnancy news.
Dog Turns on 'Attitude' When Grandma's Around and We're Here for It
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Every once in a while, our animals will show us a little attitude. Maybe we yelled at them for doing something wrong or they're mad that we left them for a couple of hours. Whatever the case might be, they're definitely not afraid to give some attitude right back to us.
