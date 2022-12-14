Tamra Jean “Tamy” Oberle, 59, of Geneseo, Kansas, passed away December 12, 2022, at Hospital District #1 of Rice County, Lyons, Kansas. She was born February 23, 1963, in Dodge City, Kansas, the daughter of Francis and Mary Casey Brady. Tamy has resided in Geneseo for the past 10 years, formerly of Chase, Kansas. She graduated from Chase High School with the class of 1981. Tamy was a former corrections officer at the Larned Corrections Facility. Tamy was foster mother who dedicated her life to helping children. She enjoyed crafting, lending a helping hand to those in need, and most of all spending time with grandchildren. On October 29, 1982, Tamy was united in marriage with Larry Oberle in Great Bend, Kansas. He survives of the home. She is also survived by her three children, Colt Oberle and wife Julie of Wichita, KS, Michael Oberle of Geneseo, KS, and Raven Pedigo and husband Kyle of Ellsworth, KS; parents; Francis and Mary Brady of Chase, KS; brother, Shannon Brady of Chase, KS; and three grandchildren, Joseph, Alissa, and Chloe Pedigo. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Tamy devoted her life to helping others and in death made a final wish to donate her body to those in need.

