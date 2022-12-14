Read full article on original website
Heartbreaking for our community: Citrus deputies said a man shot and murdered his wife following a disagreement.EddyEvonAnonymousCitrus County, FL
Citrus County Chronicle
Academy of Environmental Science in danger of closing next school year
The Academy of Environmental Science (AES) in Crystal River, a beloved nonprofit charter school offering unique hands-on learning experiences for students interested in environmental sciences, is in need of financial assistance. As a nonprofit, tuition-free public charter school, all repairs and improvements to the building are the sole responsibility of...
Citrus County Chronicle
New program assists Citrus Springs elementary parents
A new before- and after-school care program will begin Jan. 9 for Citrus Springs Elementary School students at North Oak KidCare. North Oak has over 30 years' experience in caring for the children in the community. KidCare is located in the KidZone at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs.
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa Man faces theft charges in Citrus County after adjudicated guilty in Marion County for similar crime
A Homosassa man is sitting in the Citrus County jail facing charges theft and trafficking in stolen property. On Monday Citrus County Sheriff’s deputies retrieved Christopher Scott Manco, 38, from the Marion County jail and placed him in the Citrus County jail.
Citrus County Chronicle
Uncovering family history
Editor's note: This is part of an occasional series of firsthand accounts of Citrus County life "back in the day."
Huge multi-family project on Maricamp Road coming before MCBCC
Here is a brief overview of the development application the Marion County Board of County Commissioners will consider Tuesday, Dec. 20 during their regularly scheduled meeting:. Location 6650 & 6670 SE Maricamp Road, ½ mile east of SE 58th Avenue/Baseline Road, south of the post office and north of Circle...
WCJB
Family and friends celebrated the life of an 18-year-old killed in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Reichert House was full of more than 60 people celebrating the life of 18-year-old Cameron Gibbs. Who was shot and killed last Friday at The Crossing at Santa Fe apartments. “Cam was always someone that was always going to be there for you when you...
villages-news.com
Former Villager shipped back from N.C. after skipping local court date
A former Villager has been shipped back from North Carolina after skipping a local court date. Carol Diane Cochran, 77, formerly of the Village of Poinciana, was being held on $10,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center on a warrant charging her with failure to appear. She was booked at the jail on Thursday following her arrest earlier this month on a governor’s warrant in Mecklenburg County, N.C.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Former UCF Quarterback becomes Leesburg’s Next Head Football Coach!
When you think of individuals who are leaders on and off the football field, look no further than The New Leesburg Football Head Coach, Steven Moffett. Coach Moffett has inherited an incredible opportunity to build Leesburg back into the once powerful program it once was and we believe he is an amazing hire! Coach Moffett is a former UCF Quarterback who helped establish UCF as a formidable opponent at the FBS Level. It was because of players like him that UCF, in just a short 20 years gone from relatively unheard of, to joining the BIG 12 next season! Safe to say Coach Moffett knows a thing or two about building programs.
WCJB
A former Marion County employee faces 14 charges after being accused of illegally digging up artifacts
OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - For 27 years Lonny Haynes was an employee with Marion County. He was arrested on Tuesday after Florida Fish and Wildlife said he used county equipment to illegally excavate and remove historical artifacts from Carney Island Recreation and Conservation Area. “People have no respect for the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Out the Window l Let’s join together and help one of Citrus County’s angels
There are some people who are all in. They get passionate about an endeavor and slowly become immersed in the mission.
hernandonewstoday.com
Media Release 12-17-2022
Search Warrant – Illegal Gambling – Shipwrecked – 2022-34742. On 12-15-2022, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 136 Commercial Way in Spring Hill. The business, “Shipwrecked,” was an illegal gambling “game room.”. An investigation revealed...
Citrus County Chronicle
Good memories of peaceful settings gone forever
Everything was “very good” at the beginning of God’s creation. A symbiotic relationship of peace existed between nature and man. There was no temptation for further prosperity. Since Citrus County is in a location of prehistoric geographic features, the meadowed hill at the Corner of County Roads...
villages-news.com
Pennsylvania native sentenced in attack on deputies at Lake Deaton Plaza
A woman who was hallucinating after an adverse reaction to drugs has been sentenced in an attack on law enforcement at Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. Jacqueline Elizabeth Diez, 31, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges including three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer. She was placed on probation for three years, ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for 30 days already served.
15-year-old Sumter County missing teen found dead, deputies say
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A missing 15-year-old teen was found dead on Friday, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, deputies said officers searched North Wall Street in Bushnell, the last area where Jontae Haywood had been seen. Investigators said Haywood, a student at Sumter...
WCJB
Bridlewood Farm mourning loss of longtime employee who died in a car crash
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of the horse capital are remembering a longtime farm employee who died in a car crash. Bridlewood Farm managers are remembering Saul Rosas, who worked at the farm as a stallion manager. Rosas died in a car accident on Sunday while returning home from helping...
ocala-news.com
Woman wanted for stealing over $21,000 from Truist Bank branches in Marion County
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who is suspected of conducting multiple fraudulent financial transactions at Truist Bank locations throughout Marion County. In late October, the female suspect (pictured below) allegedly used another person’s identification to conduct the fraudulent...
ocala-news.com
Resident from Citrus County says area needs affordable homes, not ice rink
In response to a letter from an Ocala/Marion County resident who voiced support for building an ice rink instead of another gas station or apartment complex, a resident from Citrus County wrote in to share her thoughts on the topic. “Florida is third in the nation for homelessness. We need...
villages-news.com
Official who oversees The Villages Hospital promoted at time of intense criticism
An official who oversees UF Health-The Villages Hospital has been promoted at a time when the facility has been under intense criticism by residents of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. UF Health announced Tuesday that Heather Bentley Long has been named chief executive officer of UF Health Central Florida, which includes...
ocala-news.com
Belleview man arrested after attempting to sell stolen tractor on Facebook
A 29-year-old Belleview man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing a tractor and attempting to sell it online. On Monday, November 21, an MCSO deputy responded to Fernview Farm located at 14978 S U.S. Highway 301 in Summerfield in reference to a theft.
WCJB
Gainesville man sentenced for Waffle House homicide in 2019
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ezekiel Hicks, 29, of Gainesville, was sentenced three years after a homicide at a Waffle House on Newberry Road. He’s receiving a sentence of 20 years for manslaughter and 5 years for carrying a concealed weapon. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him for killing Craig...
