Dunnellon, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Academy of Environmental Science in danger of closing next school year

The Academy of Environmental Science (AES) in Crystal River, a beloved nonprofit charter school offering unique hands-on learning experiences for students interested in environmental sciences, is in need of financial assistance. As a nonprofit, tuition-free public charter school, all repairs and improvements to the building are the sole responsibility of...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

New program assists Citrus Springs elementary parents

A new before- and after-school care program will begin Jan. 9 for Citrus Springs Elementary School students at North Oak KidCare. North Oak has over 30 years' experience in caring for the children in the community. KidCare is located in the KidZone at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs.
CITRUS SPRINGS, FL
villages-news.com

Former Villager shipped back from N.C. after skipping local court date

A former Villager has been shipped back from North Carolina after skipping a local court date. Carol Diane Cochran, 77, formerly of the Village of Poinciana, was being held on $10,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center on a warrant charging her with failure to appear. She was booked at the jail on Thursday following her arrest earlier this month on a governor’s warrant in Mecklenburg County, N.C.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Former UCF Quarterback becomes Leesburg’s Next Head Football Coach!

When you think of individuals who are leaders on and off the football field, look no further than The New Leesburg Football Head Coach, Steven Moffett. Coach Moffett has inherited an incredible opportunity to build Leesburg back into the once powerful program it once was and we believe he is an amazing hire! Coach Moffett is a former UCF Quarterback who helped establish UCF as a formidable opponent at the FBS Level. It was because of players like him that UCF, in just a short 20 years gone from relatively unheard of, to joining the BIG 12 next season! Safe to say Coach Moffett knows a thing or two about building programs.
LEESBURG, FL
hernandonewstoday.com

Media Release 12-17-2022

Search Warrant – Illegal Gambling – Shipwrecked – 2022-34742. On 12-15-2022, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 136 Commercial Way in Spring Hill. The business, “Shipwrecked,” was an illegal gambling “game room.”. An investigation revealed...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Good memories of peaceful settings gone forever

Everything was “very good” at the beginning of God’s creation. A symbiotic relationship of peace existed between nature and man. There was no temptation for further prosperity. Since Citrus County is in a location of prehistoric geographic features, the meadowed hill at the Corner of County Roads...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Pennsylvania native sentenced in attack on deputies at Lake Deaton Plaza

A woman who was hallucinating after an adverse reaction to drugs has been sentenced in an attack on law enforcement at Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. Jacqueline Elizabeth Diez, 31, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges including three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer. She was placed on probation for three years, ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for 30 days already served.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Woman wanted for stealing over $21,000 from Truist Bank branches in Marion County

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who is suspected of conducting multiple fraudulent financial transactions at Truist Bank locations throughout Marion County. In late October, the female suspect (pictured below) allegedly used another person’s identification to conduct the fraudulent...
WCJB

Gainesville man sentenced for Waffle House homicide in 2019

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ezekiel Hicks, 29, of Gainesville, was sentenced three years after a homicide at a Waffle House on Newberry Road. He’s receiving a sentence of 20 years for manslaughter and 5 years for carrying a concealed weapon. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him for killing Craig...
GAINESVILLE, FL

