Charleston, SC

counton2.com

Toys for Tots Charleston met to collect donations Saturday in Nexton

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Toys for Tots of Charleston collected toys for local children in need on Saturday in Nexton Square. According to Toys for Tots of Charleston, the organization was 40,000 toys behind with 700 hundred applications left to fill. Organizers say they have a critical need for...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

CARTA to provide free rides on Christmas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority says they want to help people get around town this Christmas. In an annual promotion, CARTA will offer free service to all riders on Christmas Day. “It’s our pleasure each year to help our riders make the most out of...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

15th annual Chanukah in the Square set for Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Organizers say South Carolina’s largest annual Jewish event is taking place Sunday. The 15th annual Chanukah in the Square will happen at Marion Square in downtown Charleston. This year’s event will feature live entertainment, a variety of food stations and children’s activities, according to a...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Community Resource Center hosting Christmas giveaway Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center will have its Fifth Annual Christmas Gala Saturday. During the event, organizers will give away toys, groceries, hygiene kits, diapers and baby necessities, and winter clothing for children. The giveaway event starts at 2 p.m. The Community Resource Center is located at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

‘Shop with a Cop’ brings North Charleston Police, kids together

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some kids in North Charleston got a holiday treat when North Charleston Police officers took them shopping Saturday. The North Charleston Police Department’s annual “Shop with a Cop” program began with breakfast with Santa. Then, kids were able to drive with officers to Walmart on Dorchester Road, arriving to the store in a caravan with a big entrance, with the kids controlling the vehicles’ lights and sirens.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Santa’s elves to help deliver adopted pets for Christmas

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Santa’s elves will make special deliveries to local families this Christmas season. No, we’re not talking about toys – we mean those furry friends in need of a forever home. The Charleston Animal Society announced Wednesday fee-waived adoptions on Saturday, December 17 as they work to find a forever home […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

CARTA announces winners of holiday bike giveaway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Five Charlestonians now have bikes to help them better get around. The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority with help from Second Chance bikes, gave away five refurbished bikes Friday morning to the winners of their holiday drawing. CARTA Chairman Mike Seekings says this is his favorite...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

West Ashley library closes temporarily

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A library in West Ashley temporarily closed on Saturday for ongoing renovations. The renovations at the West Ashley Library, located at 45 Windermere Blvd., are expected to take several months to complete. The library will receive an interior refresh, including new paint, carpet and furniture,...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Lowcountry warming centers to open Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With cold weather in the forecast this weekend, two Lowcountry churches have decided to open their warming centers. Holy City Missions at Aldersgate UMC and Seacoast Summerville will open their centers Sunday night. Most warming centers will open when temperatures reach 35 degrees or below and...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Santa Claus to travel through Walterboro Thursday night

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Santa Claus will be riding in style when he visits the Town of Walterboro on Thursday evening. Catch a glimpse of Santa during the Walterboro Fire Department’s annual “Santa’s Cruise through the ‘Boro” on an old-fashioned fire truck. Several streets are included in the Thursday evening tour, but if you are […]
WALTERBORO, SC
Help Finding Your Way Around An Unfamiliar Place

If you’re visiting a place such as Charleston for the first time, or even if you’ve been here a hundred times, you may need some help finding your way around. America is a vast country and you do need to know where you are. For instance, Charleston is located in South Carolina. This will narrow things down for you. Always know the neighborhoods too because you can then visit them easily too.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Big Brother program gives back to Lowcountry school

EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Children at Jane Edwards Elementary School celebrated the joy of the holiday season with their Big Brother/Little Sister Christmas Extravaganza hosted by the Multicultural Club of Baptist Hill. The club originally began in New York City and made its way right here in the Lowcountry....
EDISTO ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

Nonprofit dental clinic reopens after expansion

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Dental Outreach and Destiny Worship Center have partnered to provide dental care to hundreds of people in the community. Now, they’re looking to spread the word about the free services they provide. After a recent expansion to a new location, right next...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

