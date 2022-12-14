Read full article on original website
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Toys for Tots Charleston met to collect donations Saturday in Nexton
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Toys for Tots of Charleston collected toys for local children in need on Saturday in Nexton Square. According to Toys for Tots of Charleston, the organization was 40,000 toys behind with 700 hundred applications left to fill. Organizers say they have a critical need for...
CARTA to provide free rides on Christmas
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority says they want to help people get around town this Christmas. In an annual promotion, CARTA will offer free service to all riders on Christmas Day. “It’s our pleasure each year to help our riders make the most out of...
Summerville celebrates 175th birthday: ‘I wouldn’t want to live any place else’
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Summerville celebrated its 175th anniversary on Saturday to acknowledge the past, present and future of the town. Located in Gahagan Park, the event featured food trucks, live music, jump castles, a speech from the mayor and fireworks to end the evening. As the...
15th annual Chanukah in the Square set for Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Organizers say South Carolina’s largest annual Jewish event is taking place Sunday. The 15th annual Chanukah in the Square will happen at Marion Square in downtown Charleston. This year’s event will feature live entertainment, a variety of food stations and children’s activities, according to a...
Community Resource Center hosting Christmas giveaway Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center will have its Fifth Annual Christmas Gala Saturday. During the event, organizers will give away toys, groceries, hygiene kits, diapers and baby necessities, and winter clothing for children. The giveaway event starts at 2 p.m. The Community Resource Center is located at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane.
‘Shop with a Cop’ brings North Charleston Police, kids together
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some kids in North Charleston got a holiday treat when North Charleston Police officers took them shopping Saturday. The North Charleston Police Department’s annual “Shop with a Cop” program began with breakfast with Santa. Then, kids were able to drive with officers to Walmart on Dorchester Road, arriving to the store in a caravan with a big entrance, with the kids controlling the vehicles’ lights and sirens.
Inclusive park opens in Goose Creek: ‘It’s just such a huge win for our community’
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A brand-new park opened in Goose Creek on Friday with the focus of being “a park built for everyone.”. The $9 million project, Central Creek Park, hopes to be inclusive towards everyone with volleyball and basketball courts, a splash pad, a food truck pavilion and pickleball courts.
Santa’s elves to help deliver adopted pets for Christmas
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Santa’s elves will make special deliveries to local families this Christmas season. No, we’re not talking about toys – we mean those furry friends in need of a forever home. The Charleston Animal Society announced Wednesday fee-waived adoptions on Saturday, December 17 as they work to find a forever home […]
Community invited to Christmas Festival at Ashley River Park on Dec. 18
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will host its first-ever Christmas Festival this weekend at Ashley River Park. Members of the community are invited to stop by and take a picture with Santa Claus, sip on some delicious hot chocolate, decorate ornaments, and enjoy a variety of free children’s activities like […]
CARTA announces winners of holiday bike giveaway
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Five Charlestonians now have bikes to help them better get around. The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority with help from Second Chance bikes, gave away five refurbished bikes Friday morning to the winners of their holiday drawing. CARTA Chairman Mike Seekings says this is his favorite...
West Ashley library closes temporarily
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A library in West Ashley temporarily closed on Saturday for ongoing renovations. The renovations at the West Ashley Library, located at 45 Windermere Blvd., are expected to take several months to complete. The library will receive an interior refresh, including new paint, carpet and furniture,...
Lowcountry warming centers to open Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With cold weather in the forecast this weekend, two Lowcountry churches have decided to open their warming centers. Holy City Missions at Aldersgate UMC and Seacoast Summerville will open their centers Sunday night. Most warming centers will open when temperatures reach 35 degrees or below and...
N. Charleston woman honored for addressing disparities in multiple myeloma care
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston cancer survivor was honored nationally for her efforts to address medical equity for multiple myeloma, a cancer that affects the white blood cells in bone marrow. Tiffany Williams is a former Medical University of South Carolina nurse who has beat bone marrow...
Toys for Tots cancels one-day registration event due to lack of donations
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Marines canceled a one-day registration blitz planned for later this week in North Charleston because of limited toy donations. The event was scheduled to take place at the North Charleston Athletic Center on Dec. 17. But U.S. Marines in charge of the local distribution said they have seen […]
Santa Claus to travel through Walterboro Thursday night
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Santa Claus will be riding in style when he visits the Town of Walterboro on Thursday evening. Catch a glimpse of Santa during the Walterboro Fire Department’s annual “Santa’s Cruise through the ‘Boro” on an old-fashioned fire truck. Several streets are included in the Thursday evening tour, but if you are […]
Help Finding Your Way Around An Unfamiliar Place
If you’re visiting a place such as Charleston for the first time, or even if you’ve been here a hundred times, you may need some help finding your way around. America is a vast country and you do need to know where you are. For instance, Charleston is located in South Carolina. This will narrow things down for you. Always know the neighborhoods too because you can then visit them easily too.
Big Brother program gives back to Lowcountry school
EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Children at Jane Edwards Elementary School celebrated the joy of the holiday season with their Big Brother/Little Sister Christmas Extravaganza hosted by the Multicultural Club of Baptist Hill. The club originally began in New York City and made its way right here in the Lowcountry....
Goose Creek’s Central Creek Park to hold grand opening celebration Friday and Saturday
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Goose Creek’s Central Creek Park will open to the public on Friday afternoon. City leaders say the new park includes Berkeley County’s first all-inclusive park, pickleball courts, basketball courts, and a sand volleyball court. There will also be space for food trucks and a stage. A splash pad is expected […]
Nonprofit dental clinic reopens after expansion
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Dental Outreach and Destiny Worship Center have partnered to provide dental care to hundreds of people in the community. Now, they’re looking to spread the word about the free services they provide. After a recent expansion to a new location, right next...
Woman angry over unfulfilled mobile order stole mug from Mount Pleasant Dunkin Donuts: report
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was placed on trespass notice after she allegedly stole an item from a Dunkin Donuts because they could not complete her mobile order. A store employee told officers that the customer came into the store to pick up her order, but it could not be fulfilled because some […]
