What is Texans' favorite Christmas movie?

It is the most wonderful time of the year for different kinds of movies, all with pretty much the same plot, just told in different ways.

When it comes to Christmas films, the most popular film is around 30 years old... and it's not really close.

Chevy Chase brings forth a Griswold Christmas with National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. It's the most popular Christmas movie in 80% of the states in a new Google Trends study. That includes Texas.

What is it about Christmas films? We got some insight from Dr. Kenneth Brewer. He's associate professor in literature at The University of Texas at Dallas.

