Argentina beating France in the World Cup Final absolutely broke Twitter
Argentina beat France in the World Cup Final, and what the world witnessed is why we’re all glad Twitter still exists — because the reactions were insane. Anyone wondering why they call it The Beautiful Game need look no further than the Argentina-France World Cup Final on Sunday.
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
Dansby Swanson rumors hinting at Chicago move to join wife proven right
The Chicago Cubs and Dansby Swanson are reportedly finalizing a deal, which is no surprise considering wife Mallory Pugh is based in Chicago. One of the last major free agents on the market, it seems Dansby Swanson has finally found a home — and it’s not in Atlanta.
