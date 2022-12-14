ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WHAS11

Kohl's to donate $50K to Southern Indiana youth shelter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A well-known retail giant donated tens of thousands of dollars to a youth shelter in Southern Indiana. Clark County Youth Shelter received a $50,000 grant from Kohl's to allow the nonprofit to continue supporting children, families and the community, according to a CCYSFS press release. Ashley...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Here's the probability of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have been dreaming of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana statistics show that you should keep dreaming (or move to northern Minnesota). It certainly did not feel or look like Christmas last year in Louisville. The city set a record high temperature of 75°, Lexington made it to 70° and Bowling Green even reached 76°. We have to dig all the way back to 1890 in order to find the last time we measured 4.5" of snowfall.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Year in Review | Governor Andy Beshear reflects on 3rd year in office

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With only a few weeks left of 2022, the race to be Kentucky's next governor is starting to heat up. Governor Andy Beshear (D) has already announced his plans to run for the state's highest office once again next year. He faces a crowded pool of Republican opponents vying for their party's nominee, including Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

UofL fans reflect on historic women's volleyball season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cardinals chants echoed throughout TEN20 Craft Brewery, Saturday, as hundreds packed inside to watch the UofL Women's Volleyball team cap off a historic 2022 season. "It is surreal. I feel like the city, the team, the department, the university is just riding an emotional high right...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Kentucky Supreme Court strikes down school choice law

FRANKFORT, Ky. — School choice advocates suffered a bitter defeat Thursday, when Kentucky's Supreme Court struck down a state law that allowed donors to receive tax credits for supporting private school tuition. In its unanimous decision, the high court said the 2021 measure violated the state's constitution as the...
KENTUCKY STATE
