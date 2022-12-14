Read full article on original website
Related
Crusade for Children volunteer makes calendar honoring Kentuckiana firefighters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A longtime WHAS Crusade for Children volunteer has created a new twist on an old way of raising money for the nonprofit which benefits children with special needs across Kentuckiana. Kyle Shepherd combined her love of photography and the Crusade to make a 17-month calendar featuring...
Kohl's to donate $50K to Southern Indiana youth shelter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A well-known retail giant donated tens of thousands of dollars to a youth shelter in Southern Indiana. Clark County Youth Shelter received a $50,000 grant from Kohl's to allow the nonprofit to continue supporting children, families and the community, according to a CCYSFS press release. Ashley...
Kentucky task force recommends moving child support enforcement
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky task force says the state's child support enforcement program should be moved from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to the Office of the Attorney General. The cabinet doesn't have adequate controls and oversights to ensure unpaid child support is collected, the task...
Here's the probability of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have been dreaming of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana statistics show that you should keep dreaming (or move to northern Minnesota). It certainly did not feel or look like Christmas last year in Louisville. The city set a record high temperature of 75°, Lexington made it to 70° and Bowling Green even reached 76°. We have to dig all the way back to 1890 in order to find the last time we measured 4.5" of snowfall.
Bike giveaway brings southern Indiana friends together in time of grief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Christmas is a week away and some children got some of their wishes fulfilled during a giveaway. Savannah Smiles Foundation and Bobby’s Bikes hosted the event on Saturday. Debra McCoskey-Reisert and Jennifer Brazell are two friends who started separate nonprofits after losing someone close to...
'Here's to 200 more years of success': Buffalo Trace fills 8 millionth barrel since Prohibition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is the bourbon state and celebrates all things bourbon; Buffalo Trace Distillery continued that tradition by filling its eight millionth barrel since Prohibition on Thursday. A Buffalo Trace press release says the historic distillery filled its seven millionth barrel just four years ago. The $1.2...
Kentuckians not changing holiday plans due to COVID-19 pandemic, report finds
KENTUCKY, USA — A new report found many Kentuckians aren’t letting COVID-19 interfere with their holiday plans. According to the latest “Vaccines in Kentucky” poll, more than 8 in 10 Kentuckians said COVID-19 wouldn’t keep them from attending or hosting holiday gatherings. The poll found...
Beshear outlines major changes coming to Kentucky's juvenile justice center
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear defined a new system where the Department of Justice (DJJ) will operate three high-security detention centers for male juveniles. Officials say this will be for juveniles aged 14 or older who have been charged with offenses that show a "higher potential for violent, disruptive behavior."
Louisville students continue tradition of helping families during holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Since 1965, one Louisville high school has helped hundreds of families in need during the holiday season. The more than 50-year-long tradition continued at Eastern High School Friday morning, hours before the bell rang for class. The school's 57th annual Holiday Care-A-Van raised funds to fill...
Family, LMPD to honor Officer Zachary Cottongim one year after his death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been one year since Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim was killed in the line of duty. Later today, his friends and family, along with LMPD, will hold a memorial service at Cave Hill Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed by LMPD, which begins at...
Kentucky Congressman John Yarmuth delivers last address in D.C.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Representative John Yarmuth gave his final address before Congress on Wednesday. In his speech, Yarmuth said one of the things he will miss most is the opportunity to speak on the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington D.C. The Democrat from Louisville is...
Year in Review | Governor Andy Beshear reflects on 3rd year in office
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With only a few weeks left of 2022, the race to be Kentucky's next governor is starting to heat up. Governor Andy Beshear (D) has already announced his plans to run for the state's highest office once again next year. He faces a crowded pool of Republican opponents vying for their party's nominee, including Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
'Still no mail': Some Louisvillians say they haven't received their mail in weeks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's happening across Louisville; people have complained they haven't seen their postal worker consistently, or at times, not enough. Chad Ballard said it's been over two weeks since he last got his mail in Jeffersontown. So he went to the post office and was told it was en route.
UofL fans reflect on historic women's volleyball season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cardinals chants echoed throughout TEN20 Craft Brewery, Saturday, as hundreds packed inside to watch the UofL Women's Volleyball team cap off a historic 2022 season. "It is surreal. I feel like the city, the team, the department, the university is just riding an emotional high right...
'Our flagship library'; Downtown Louisville Public Library to get $8M renovation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer joined members of the public to officially break ground on a major $8 million renovation of the downtown public library. The money for the project will be funded by American Rescue Plan and will update the building into a state-of-the-art facility and adds more public space.
FOCUS: Residents near Louisville airport wait years for federal noise insulation
Muhammad Ali International has helped 647 homes get noise insulation since 2010, but thousands more are either ineligible or waiting for their turn. From the outside, Louisville's Schnitzelburg, Audubon neighborhoods and the city of Parkway Village seem like quiet areas to live. Sheri Ferguson, who lives on the east edge...
Churchill Downs unveils official logo for 149th running of the Kentucky Derby
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs Racetrack has finally unveiled the official logo for the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby. Designers began by first utilizing the Kentucky Derby's iconic color palette of red, black, gold and white. The Kentucky Derby 149 logo features diamonds intended to replicate the blocks...
LMPD: Man shot in St. Denis neighborhood, later dies at hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating after someone was shot and killed Friday evening. Officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. police said. Sunset Circle is in the St. Denis neighborhood near Cane Run Road. When officers arrived, police...
Kentucky Supreme Court strikes down school choice law
FRANKFORT, Ky. — School choice advocates suffered a bitter defeat Thursday, when Kentucky's Supreme Court struck down a state law that allowed donors to receive tax credits for supporting private school tuition. In its unanimous decision, the high court said the 2021 measure violated the state's constitution as the...
Louisville group wants Mayor-elect Greenberg to improve Metro Corrections
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hours before Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announcing his senior leadership team, community members were calling on the new administration to bring change to Metro Corrections. One year ago, three people died in just one week at the downtown facility. After that a group of community leaders...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0