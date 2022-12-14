ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPCW

In 3-2 vote, Park City Council approves film studio development

The council approved the project in a 3-2 vote. Council members Ryan Dickey and Jeremy Rubell voted against the proposal. Both voiced uneasiness about approving the project without a public safety review. Those reviews are typical in planning applications and include things like the Park City Fire District looking over the plans.
PARK CITY, UT
buildingsaltlake.com

City Council approves rezone of sleazy motel in Ballpark

The Salt Lake City Council cleared the way for the redevelopment of a rundown motel in the city’s Ballpark neighborhood on Tuesday, a move that will clear the way for a new mixed-use development. Council members agreed to rezone a collection of parcels from Commercial Corridor (CC) and residential...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Wasatch County sees a 15% increase in budget due to new growth

The Wasatch County Council adopted a nearly $35-million dollar operating budget for 2023 that has more money for pay raises and transit due to new growth. According to Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau, next year’s budget is about 15% bigger than the current year. The new money he says is due to growth and the resulting increase in sales tax revenues.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
Axios Salt Lake City

Urban Hill, Salt Lake City's newest fine-dining restaurant, opens

Urban Hill, a new fine dining restaurant in Salt Lake City's burgeoning Granary District, is open for business. Driving the news: The 8,000-square-foot restaurant, which specializes in regional American cuisine, celebrated its grand opening Thursday.It's located at 500 South and 300 West, inside the Post District, a community of four apartment complexes under construction.Context: In recent years, many eateries and local businesses have opened in the Granary District, which was previously known for its manufacturing and industrial sector.Details: The business belongs to the restaurant group Leave Room For Dessert Eateries, co-founded by father-son duo David and Brooks Kirchheimer. The family...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Ogden Valley to get $5.5 million to help conserve and reuse water

EDEN, Utah — Water usage continues to be an issue across the state, and now Ogden Valley is making an effort to reuse and conserve it. The Wolf Creek Water and Sewer Improvement District is looking at $5.5 million to upgrade sewer systems and drill a new well for the Eden area.
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

$10 doughnuts? Some Utah bakeries plan to close over economic concerns

SALT LAKE CITY — At least two Salt Lake City bakeries will close within the next month, citing economic concerns. The Big O Doughnuts, a gourmet vegan doughnut shop, plans to close on Jan. 15. Owner Ally Curzon blamed inflation, saying she’d need to charge $10 per doughnut for the business to work. A box of oil that cost $24 in 2015 now costs her $75.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Park City Planning Commission to review Bransford Parcels

Known as the “Bransford Parcels,” the nearly 40 acres are located just off Flagstaff Peak close to the Trump ski run at Deer Valley. The Bransford Land Company has owned portions of the land for nearly 100 years, and it’s now seeking to rezone six acres from open space to estate. That would allow for two homes to be built there. The commission has signaled it would like the home sizes to be limited to 10,000 square feet, which is in line with the neighboring Red Cloud subdivision.
PARK CITY, UT
utahstories.com

Moving Beyond Suburban Sprawl & Big-Box Development in Ogden, Utah

OGDEN ― Land use decisions directly affect a city’s long term fiscal health. Such is the core belief of Strong Towns, a nonprofit advocacy organization that aims to replace the decades-old mindset of suburban sprawl and big-box development with something more sustainable. As Strong Towns sees it, high...
OGDEN, UT
KPCW

Utah Legislature to audit Park City School District

Legislative audits of school districts are a recent development in Utah. They’re a result of a 2021 piece of legislation that gave the Legislature new powers to forensically review school districts to analyze not just finances but program impacts. Since the law passed, the state auditor’s office has delved...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Park City-area holiday lodging projections drop sharply

Park City-area lodging occupancy is projected to drop sharply during the upcoming holiday stretch compared to the figures during the same period a year ago, something that points to the possibility of smaller crowds during an important period for the tourism industry. The occupancy forecast, compiled on behalf of the...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Park City school board votes no on open enrollment

The Park City School District is desirable to some families who live outside its boundaries. At its meeting Tuesday, the Park City School Board discussed how the district has investigated countless instances of people faking local addresses to enroll their children, and even buying addresses to use for paperwork purposes.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Interactive map shows real-time snowplow routes in Park City

This new map tracks the routes of where the plows have been and where they are going. Troy Dayley with Park City Public Works said residents call his office asking about the plows. He said the new website offers snowplow accountability, though there are still some technical glitches. The plow...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Heber bus grows quickly in popularity; riders want later hours

One month in, the word is out, and commuters from Heber City are relying on the new bus to and from Park City — especially those going to ski resorts. Not everyone who lives in Heber and works in Park City drives daily, and especially not since High Valley Transit expanded bus service into Heber City a month ago.
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

New high school in Heber could soon get a builder

The Wasatch County school board meets Thursday and is working to find a construction company to build its new high school. As spring 2023 approaches, the Wasatch County School District plans to begin construction on a new high school. First, its board of education needs to pick a contractor. At...
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

Residents evacuated in Old Town condo fire

As of 7:00 pm. Wednesday night, the fire is out and an examination of the building is being conducted, according to the Park City Fire District (PCFD). At 6 p.m., firefighters were "still working on containment and extinguishment." Full story: Multiple fire trucks raced to the Town Pointe condominium complex...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
716K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"

 https://www.kpcw.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy