FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo is Decked Out For ChristmasS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong windsRoger MarshProvo, UT
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
In 3-2 vote, Park City Council approves film studio development
The council approved the project in a 3-2 vote. Council members Ryan Dickey and Jeremy Rubell voted against the proposal. Both voiced uneasiness about approving the project without a public safety review. Those reviews are typical in planning applications and include things like the Park City Fire District looking over the plans.
buildingsaltlake.com
City Council approves rezone of sleazy motel in Ballpark
The Salt Lake City Council cleared the way for the redevelopment of a rundown motel in the city’s Ballpark neighborhood on Tuesday, a move that will clear the way for a new mixed-use development. Council members agreed to rezone a collection of parcels from Commercial Corridor (CC) and residential...
KSLTV
Will I-15 expansion affect homes? Cox hopes not, but families will be ‘compensated’ if it does
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said that he’s hopeful a plan to expand I-15 from Salt Lake City to Farmington won’t force people out of their homes, as Utah transportation engineers continue to piece together a draft environmental impact statement regarding the project. And...
Summit County Council approves North Summit Fire, Basin Recreation tax increases, staff raises
The council approved tax increases for both the North Summit Fire District and Basin Recreation. Taxes for the fire district are going up over 300%, which will add $300 per year to a home valued at $500,000. The district’s budget will now go from under $500,000 to over $2 million...
Ogden buys historic Union Station building from Union Pacific
The Ogden City Council approved a $5,562,044 purchase of the 8.6 acres of land under Union Station earlier this month.
Wasatch County sees a 15% increase in budget due to new growth
The Wasatch County Council adopted a nearly $35-million dollar operating budget for 2023 that has more money for pay raises and transit due to new growth. According to Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau, next year’s budget is about 15% bigger than the current year. The new money he says is due to growth and the resulting increase in sales tax revenues.
Urban Hill, Salt Lake City's newest fine-dining restaurant, opens
Urban Hill, a new fine dining restaurant in Salt Lake City's burgeoning Granary District, is open for business. Driving the news: The 8,000-square-foot restaurant, which specializes in regional American cuisine, celebrated its grand opening Thursday.It's located at 500 South and 300 West, inside the Post District, a community of four apartment complexes under construction.Context: In recent years, many eateries and local businesses have opened in the Granary District, which was previously known for its manufacturing and industrial sector.Details: The business belongs to the restaurant group Leave Room For Dessert Eateries, co-founded by father-son duo David and Brooks Kirchheimer. The family...
kslnewsradio.com
Ogden Valley to get $5.5 million to help conserve and reuse water
EDEN, Utah — Water usage continues to be an issue across the state, and now Ogden Valley is making an effort to reuse and conserve it. The Wolf Creek Water and Sewer Improvement District is looking at $5.5 million to upgrade sewer systems and drill a new well for the Eden area.
KSLTV
$10 doughnuts? Some Utah bakeries plan to close over economic concerns
SALT LAKE CITY — At least two Salt Lake City bakeries will close within the next month, citing economic concerns. The Big O Doughnuts, a gourmet vegan doughnut shop, plans to close on Jan. 15. Owner Ally Curzon blamed inflation, saying she’d need to charge $10 per doughnut for the business to work. A box of oil that cost $24 in 2015 now costs her $75.
Park City Planning Commission to review Bransford Parcels
Known as the “Bransford Parcels,” the nearly 40 acres are located just off Flagstaff Peak close to the Trump ski run at Deer Valley. The Bransford Land Company has owned portions of the land for nearly 100 years, and it’s now seeking to rezone six acres from open space to estate. That would allow for two homes to be built there. The commission has signaled it would like the home sizes to be limited to 10,000 square feet, which is in line with the neighboring Red Cloud subdivision.
utahstories.com
Moving Beyond Suburban Sprawl & Big-Box Development in Ogden, Utah
OGDEN ― Land use decisions directly affect a city’s long term fiscal health. Such is the core belief of Strong Towns, a nonprofit advocacy organization that aims to replace the decades-old mindset of suburban sprawl and big-box development with something more sustainable. As Strong Towns sees it, high...
Deer Valley offering season passes to homeowners who supply worker housing
Park City, like many mountain towns, faces a big conundrum when it comes to workforce housing. Rents are too high and housing is too scarce for many who help the town function. Whether it’s a ski lift operator or a server in a restaurant, many workers can’t find a place to live in the area.
UPDATE: PCFD responds to fire at Town Pointe condominiums
PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Fire District worked for multiple hours to put out a structure fire at the Town Pointe condominiums on Wednesday night. The PCFD was […]
Utah Legislature to audit Park City School District
Legislative audits of school districts are a recent development in Utah. They’re a result of a 2021 piece of legislation that gave the Legislature new powers to forensically review school districts to analyze not just finances but program impacts. Since the law passed, the state auditor’s office has delved...
Park Record
Park City-area holiday lodging projections drop sharply
Park City-area lodging occupancy is projected to drop sharply during the upcoming holiday stretch compared to the figures during the same period a year ago, something that points to the possibility of smaller crowds during an important period for the tourism industry. The occupancy forecast, compiled on behalf of the...
Park City school board votes no on open enrollment
The Park City School District is desirable to some families who live outside its boundaries. At its meeting Tuesday, the Park City School Board discussed how the district has investigated countless instances of people faking local addresses to enroll their children, and even buying addresses to use for paperwork purposes.
Interactive map shows real-time snowplow routes in Park City
This new map tracks the routes of where the plows have been and where they are going. Troy Dayley with Park City Public Works said residents call his office asking about the plows. He said the new website offers snowplow accountability, though there are still some technical glitches. The plow...
Heber bus grows quickly in popularity; riders want later hours
One month in, the word is out, and commuters from Heber City are relying on the new bus to and from Park City — especially those going to ski resorts. Not everyone who lives in Heber and works in Park City drives daily, and especially not since High Valley Transit expanded bus service into Heber City a month ago.
New high school in Heber could soon get a builder
The Wasatch County school board meets Thursday and is working to find a construction company to build its new high school. As spring 2023 approaches, the Wasatch County School District plans to begin construction on a new high school. First, its board of education needs to pick a contractor. At...
Residents evacuated in Old Town condo fire
As of 7:00 pm. Wednesday night, the fire is out and an examination of the building is being conducted, according to the Park City Fire District (PCFD). At 6 p.m., firefighters were "still working on containment and extinguishment." Full story: Multiple fire trucks raced to the Town Pointe condominium complex...
KPCW
