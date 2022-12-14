Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Objection Period, Claremont Forest Resiliency Project
Mt. Hough Ranger District, Plumas County, California. The Forest Service is initiating the objection period for the Claremont Forest Resiliency Project. The Project is in Plumas County, California. Due to the proximity to urban areas, the potential for high-severity fire, and forest health issues, treatment is necessary to reduce fuels within the wildland urban interface and improve forest resiliency. The project proposes to complete fuels reduction, forest restoration, habitat enhancement, invasive plant treatments, and road management actions on approximately 30,180 acres. The environmental analysis, maps and draft decision are available for review at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=59708.
Plumas County News
Plumas-Sierra Rural Electric Cooperative offers all expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C. for area youth
Area high school sophomores, juniors and seniors have the opportunity to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., as part of Plumas-Sierra Rural Electric Cooperative’s (PSREC) youth education enrichment programs. The lucky winner will join high school students from across the nation to tour Washington, D.C., from Saturday, June...
Plumas County News
Criminal Case Update for Plumas County
Thank you all for your support and efforts in making Plumas County a safe and just place to live, work and play. I am especially grateful for the tremendous efforts of those throughout our community who continue to work so hard and make so many sacrifices to keep Plumas County safe during these challenging times.
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: New Year’s Resolution for Plumas County: Happiness!
We all live with the objective of being happy; our lives are all different and yet the same. I would like to propose a New Year’s Resolution for Plumas County, for 2023 and beyond: happiness. While the pursuit of happiness has been thought of as an art in the...
Plumas County News
Plumas Sheriff reports dispatch landlines and 911 down again UPDATED
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is reporting this evening, Dec 15, that dispatch landlines and 911 lines are again temporarily down, with no estimated time of restoration. To reach the Sheriff’s Office dispatch you may call: 530-283-7444. AT&T is aware of the issue and working to resolve it.
Plumas County News
Forest Service completes second day of pile burning
The Plumas National Forest reports a second day of successful pile burning just north of Quincy off of Highway 70. Seven acres were completed yesterday, with an additional 10 acres burned today. So thus far, 17 of the planned 20 acres have been addressed. There are no plans for additional...
Plumas County News
When local churches are holding Christmas celebrations
Plumas News wants to share local Christmas services with its readers. If you would like to add your service to this list, please email Eva Small at [email protected]. Tuesday, December 20, 6:00 –7:00 p.m. at the Community United Methodist Church, 282 Church Street, Quincy. Christmas Eve Candlelight...
Plumas County News
Quincy Weather Summary December 16, 2022
Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches) Dec. 9……….. 41……….. 30……….. 0.29. Dec. 10……….. 42……….. 33……….. 0.28 trace. Dec. 11……….. 40……….. 32……….. 2.57 2.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Dec. 11: Slippery roads cause spinouts and crashes
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Dec. 11. December 11. Quick stop.
