Argentina Vs. France: 2022 World Cup Final Live Updates
After a thrilling 120 minutes and a penalty shootout, Lionel Messi and the Albicelestes lifted the World Cup Trophy. Messi scored two goals, plus a shootout socer, to claim his first World Cup title in what was his final appearance. On the other side, 23-year-old Kylian Mbappé had a hat-trick in defeat.
Kylian Mbappe Scores Two Quick Goals, France Ties Argentina
France's superstar has got them level. Kylian Mbappe scored two goals in two minutes to get Les Bleus level with Argentina 2-2 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday. The first came via a penalty in the 80th minute after Nicolas Otamendi fouled Randal Kolo Muani in the box. Mbappe stepped up to the spot and drilled it past Emiliano Martinez, who dove the right way but couldn't stop the power on the hit.
Everything to Know About France Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris
Hosting the 2024 Olympics and the potential to win another World Cup title? France is doing pretty well, to say the least. Defending World Cup champions Les Bleus are heading to the finals on December 18 following their domination over Morocco in the semifinal on Wednesday. With the exceptional effort...
Croatia, Morocco Trade Goals in Opening Minutes of Third-Place Game
Center backs, now's your time to shine. Two center backs got their respective nations on the board -- both through headers -- in the Croatia-Morocco third-place game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. Croatia got the scoring started in the seventh minute via Josko Gvardiol, the 20-year-old breakout...
Croatia's Mislav Orsic Scores Elegant Curling Goal Vs. Morocco
What a way to score your first goal of the World Cup. Croatian winger Mislav Orsic scored a beautiful curling strike on a first-time hit to give his nation a 2-1 lead over Morocco right before halftime of the 2022 FIFA World Cup third-place game on Saturday. Croatia had nearly...
World Cup Closing Ceremony Held in Qatar Before Final
Before the World Cup Final between Argentina and France got underway, Qatar took some time to celebrate and reminisce on the past month. The closing ceremony of the 2022 World Cup was held at Lusail Iconic Stadium before the two finalists took the field. There were several musical performances during...
