NECN
Man Arrested in New York Days After Woman Killed in Stoughton, Mass.
A man has been arrested in New York on a murder charge in connection to a woman's death last week in Stoughton, Massachusetts, authorities announced Saturday. Victor Carter, 39, was taken into custody on a Stoughton District Court warrant for the murder of Amber Buckner, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said in a press release.
NECN
Boston Police Hold Firearm Buy Back Event, Exchanging Guns for Gift Cards
Boston police are offering $100 Target gift cards to anyone who turns in a gun on Saturday – no questions asked. The Boston Police Department’s annual buy back program, Guns for Gift Cards, takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at six designated drop-off locations throughout the city. Nearly 20 guns were turned in within the first hour alone.
NECN
Boston Cop Arrested After Fight in Funeral Home
The Boston Police Department says one of its officers was arrested last week for assault and battery. According to police, longtime cop James Kenneally was taken into custody around 1:30 p.m. Monday after he was involved in a domestic incident involving a family member. Police did not elaborate on what...
NECN
NH Officer Hit by Another Police Cruiser Amid Slick Conditions
A police officer in Hollis, New Hampshire was hit Friday morning by another police cruiser that was sliding on the road due to the winter weather, according to a news release. Hollis police responded at around 6:45 a.m. Friday to the area of Silver Lake Road near Federal Hill Road for a report of a vehicle going off the road because of the weather, the agency said.
NECN
‘Really Sad:' 14-Year-Old Grazed by Bullet in Jamaica Plain, Suspect Identified
People in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood have been left on edge, after a 14-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet Thursday afternoon. That 14-year-old is OK, and police said she declined medical help after being grazed by the bullet on Boylston Street in a residential area of Jamaica Plain. Officers...
NECN
Back in Mass., Man Accused in Marshfield Couple's Brutal Killing Pleads Not Guilty
The man suspected of killing an older couple whose bodies were found at their Marshfield, Massachusetts, home last month appeared in court to face a judge Friday. Christopher Keeley, 27, pleaded not guilty to murder charges in Plymouth District Court Friday afternoon, hours after being brought back to the state, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. He was arrested in Miami Beach, Florida, after a dayslong manhunt.
NECN
Teens Gather at Town Hall in Dorchester to Help Address ‘Senseless Violence' in City
There was a round of applause Saturday night for a group of focused teenagers who want to make a difference in Boston after a recent spike in gunfire. The Center for Teen Empowerment hosted a town hall at the Lena Park Community Center in Dorchester to discuss strategies and solutions to end senseless violence.
NECN
Car Crashes Into Block of Stores in Boston, Building Evacuated Due to Potential for Collapse
A car slammed into the side of a block of stores on Corinth Street in Roslindale just before 9 a.m. on Sunday morning, exposing Sarah’s Skin Care and Makeup Studio and the adjacent Leise Jones Photography studio to the elements. There’s major structural damage to the building, which is...
NECN
Man Accused of Attacking Woman in Roxbury Appears in Court as Community Activists Watch on
The man accused of attacking a 68-year-old woman in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood is behind bars. Police said he went after two women in a matter of days and community members are worried violence on the vulnerable is becoming a trend. Ranlee Flores, 34, of Roxbury faced a judge Friday on...
NECN
14-Year-Old Girl Grazed by Bullet in Jamaica Plain, Boston Police Say
Police say a teenage girl was grazed by a bullet after shots were fired in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood Thursday afternoon. The Boston Police Department said the shooting occurred before 4 p.m. on the 100 block of Boylston Street, near the Samuel Adams brewery. Police said the condition of the...
NECN
SUV Plows Through Vacant Home in Lynn
A car apparently drove into a vacant home Friday morning in Lynn, Massachusetts. The vehicle involved appeared to be a Toyota SUV. The ordeal happened on the 800 block of Boston Street. No injuries have been reported in the incident. Additional details, including what may have led up to the...
NECN
Elderly Man Trapped in Car Overnight in Cape Cod Woods
An elderly man had to be rescued after he was trapped overnight in his car in the middle of the woods, with his vehicle partially submerged in a small body of water, on Cape Cod, fire officials said. Deputy Chief Ryan Haden with the Bourne Fire Department says crews responded...
NECN
Person Injured After Car Crashes into Boston Home
A car crashed into a house in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to police. Police and EMS say they responded to a call at a Hyde Park Ave. home around 3 a.m. One person was transported to a hospital. There is no word on the extent of...
NECN
Highway Sign Falls, Lands on Vehicle on I-93 in Somerville
The morning commute came to a halt in Somerville, Massachusetts, Friday morning when part of a large green highway sign came crashing down onto an SUV on Interstate 93. Around 9:10 a.m., a portion of an overhead sign came loose and landed in the right travel lane of I-93 north near Sullivan Square, Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials said.
NECN
Streets Closed as Authorities Respond to Water Main Break in Roxbury
Authorities are responding to a massive water main break in Boston early Sunday morning. Boston Fire said they responded to a water main break at around 6:30 a.m. and Boston Water has shut down a 12 inch water main. Authorities reported that the break caused part of the street to...
NECN
Five Displaced After Westborough Fire
Five people were displaced after a house fire early Saturday morning in Westborough, Massachusetts. The Westborough Fire Department says they responded to a report of a fire at 1:23 a.m. at 11 Chauncey Circle. According to authorities, residents were awakened by smoke detectors and had evacuated.The fire was under control...
NECN
Boston Police Looking for Missing 15-Year-Old
The teenager has been found, and the missing person alert has been canceled. Below is an earlier version of this story. Boston Police are looking for a 15-year-old that has been missing since Wednesday. They asked for the public's help finding Jeyla Priscilla Monteiro, she was last seen Wednesday at...
NECN
One of the Best Places to Get Square Pizza ‘Round Boston
There are many different styles of pizza, and one type that is cooked in a pan sometimes brings to mind meals from days past – though perhaps meals that were memorable in a not-so-good way. Indeed, the rectangular slices of Sicilian pizza or bakery pizza that can be found...
NECN
Boston MedFlight Sees Increased Demand in 2022
Boston MedFlight says it has experienced a major increase in demand in the last year as Massachusetts has dealt with a shortage of EMTs on the ground. When a man was bitten by a shark in Truro, and a person was hit by a car in Natick, and when a small plane went down in a remote location, Boston MedFlight racing to the scene.
NECN
Plans for New MBTA Layover Hub in Boston Move Forward
MBTA officials gave the green light Thursday to begin the work of acquiring a 24-acre plot of land in Boston, where they hope to build a commuter rail layover facility that will be "foundational" to future expansions and service improvements. The MBTA Board voted unanimously in favor of launching negotiations...
