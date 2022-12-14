Video shows truck plow into Delta worker guiding plane on tarmac (WARNING: GRAPHIC)

ATLANTA — Horrifying video shows a truck slamming into a Delta worker who was guiding a plane on the tarmac at Atlanta’s airport.

The incident happened on Dec. 10 at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Delta confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they are investigating an accident involving an employee who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim’s mother, Chanelle Harris, identified her to Channel 2 as Camdyn Davis and said her daughter now has a long road to recovery.

Harris has given Channel 2 Action News permission to share the video, which she also shared a GoFundMe account to raise money to help with her daughter’s ongoing recovery. (WARNING: Video features graphic content)

Oh the GoFundMe account, Harris writes that the driver who hit her daughter was driving a lavatory truck. An audio message over the video appears to urge lavatory workers to watch their speed and pay attention to their surroundings.

“Despite being visible to airplanes in the sky, her orange vest and wands were somehow not visible to the driver,” Harris wrote.

Davis suffered multiple broken bones in her face, a fractured skull and a serious concussion, according to her mother.

“I would not wish this on any mother, and I thank God for keeping my baby girl with me,” Harris wrote. “I am a mother of four daughters and couldn’t imagine life without each of them.”

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the incident. The airport referred any questions to APD.

