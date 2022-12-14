Read full article on original website
localsyr.com
Cortland County firefighter diverts plow route to save man from freezing water
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Like most snowy mornings, 21-year-old Jonathan Alteri was up around 2:00 a.m. to brave the slick roads in his plow truck. A few hours into clearing driveways, his volunteer fire radio blared. Sliding off a hilly curve, a driver crashed his pick-up truck into a...
cnycentral.com
Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
Update: Route 31 in Clay reopened after reported rollover crash
Update: Route 31 is reopened. Clay, N.Y. — Route 31 in Clay is closed Saturday night after a reported rollover crash, according to dispatches. At 10:45 p.m. someone called 911 to report they were rear-ended and then a car was on its roof, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
Current power outages in the area
According to NYSEG, there are currently outages in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, and Tioga counties due to the winter storm.
Winter weather closures for Dec. 16
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—With winter storm and travel advisories in place through Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, as snow continues to fall, businesses around the county are announcing closures. Tompkins Cortland Community College, Ithaca City School District, Trumansburg Central School District, Dryden Central School District, Newfield Central School District, Groton Central...
More than 50 firefighters respond to large fire in downtown Syracuse high-rise
Syracuse, N.Y. — A large fire Saturday night forced the evacuation of Icon Tower, a high-rise of apartments, offices and retail space in downtown Syracuse. At 7:14 p.m. someone called 911 to report smoke in the building at 344 S. Warren St., Fire Chief Michael Monds said. Firefighters arrived...
Cayuga County Travel Advisory: Motorists use caution
CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County’s Sheriff’s Office has released a travel advisory this afternoon for December 15. Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck has issued a travel advisory in Cayuga County following the incoming snowstorm. Travel Advisory Due to freezing rain and snow, motorists should expect slippery road conditions throughout Cayuga County. Snowfall […]
Broome County Parks, Festival of Lights to remain closed
All Broome County parks will remain closed today for snow removal.
cortlandvoice.com
Homer-owned bridge replacement unveiled
Village of Homer officials announced earlier this week both the town and village plan to replace the bridge on Wall Street overlooking the Tioughnioga River. “We are looking at a one lane walkway right next to it. We gotta talk to the nearby residents and that is the next step,” Village deputy mayor Patrick Clune said Tuesday. “The engineering is looking at the preliminary work because we have a pump station and a drain line that exists out there.”
ithaca.com
Winter Storm Diaz Heading to Tompkins County
UPDATE: The Ithaca City School District will be closed tomorrow, December 16, 2022, due to inclement weather. All school-sponsored after-school and evening activities are also canceled. Alarms of the first winter storm of the season are here as winter storm Diaz has sparked warnings that will be in effect in...
Large house fire last night in Johnson City
Last night, at approximately 5:50 p.m., the Johnson City Fire Department responded to house fire at 74 North Arch Street.
See Onondaga County towns with biggest home sale price drops
Syracuse, N.Y. — Average home sale prices are down in six Onondaga County towns, up two from a week ago, according to new data. Average prices are lower than they were a year ago at this time in LaFayette, Marcellus, Elbridge, Tully, Fabius and Otisco. Just last week, prices were still up in Marcellus and LaFayette.
Structure fire in the town of Hopewell
When deputies arrived on the scene, flames were seen on the first floor of the house.
whcuradio.com
Cortland County sees sharp increase in flu cases
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Flu cases are on the rise in Cortland County. Last week, 308 cases of the flu were reported countywide, a sharp increase from the 175 cases reported the prior week in Cortland County. Flu cases across New York are up significantly over recent years. The...
WETM
Ithaca Woman arrested after vehicle theft Thursday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police announced the arrest of an Ithaca woman on Friday following an investigation into a stolen vehicle on Thursday. According to Ithaca Police, Amanda Linderberry, 32, was found and arrested around 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, inside the stolen vehicle in the 100 block of N. Plain Street in Ithaca.
13 WHAM
House engulfed in flames in Ontario County
Hopewell, N.Y — No one was hurt Thursday night as fire engulfed a home in Ontario County. Crews responded around 5 p.m. Thursday to a house on Algerine Street in Hopewell. They said the fire appeared to have started on the first floor of the building before engulfing the home.
14850.com
Winter storm warning Thursday and Friday for Ithaca and areas south and east
The National Weather Service has upgraded our area from a winter storm watch to a winter storm warning, which is now in effect from 7am Thursday to 7pm Friday. The affected area includes Ithaca and Tompkins County, all of Eastern New York, the Catskills, and northeastern Pennsylvania. “Heavy mixed precipitation”...
whcuradio.com
Majority of TCAT workers approve authorizing strike
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — TCAT employees have voted in favor of authorizing a strike. According to the Ithaca Voice, Wednesday’s vote had 88 percent of drivers and mechanics saying yes to a potential strike. The vote came months after a labor contract between TCAT and the union representing TCAT drivers ended. Negotiations have continued amid of shortage of drivers and mechanics that has been plaguing the transit company for months.
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
Searching for snow before it snows
If searching for snow on a mid-December day in the Finger Lakes sounds a bit foolish you’d be right. Especially given what’s headed our way today (Thursday). But at the start of this week, it was still missing from the winter landscape and, much to my surprise, I found myself craving fresh, sparkling snow.
