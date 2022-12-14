ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

cnycentral.com

Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
SYRACUSE, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Winter weather closures for Dec. 16

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—With winter storm and travel advisories in place through Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, as snow continues to fall, businesses around the county are announcing closures. Tompkins Cortland Community College, Ithaca City School District, Trumansburg Central School District, Dryden Central School District, Newfield Central School District, Groton Central...
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Cayuga County Travel Advisory: Motorists use caution

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County’s Sheriff’s Office has released a travel advisory this afternoon for December 15. Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck has issued a travel advisory in Cayuga County following the incoming snowstorm. Travel Advisory Due to freezing rain and snow, motorists should expect slippery road conditions throughout Cayuga County. Snowfall […]
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Homer-owned bridge replacement unveiled

Village of Homer officials announced earlier this week both the town and village plan to replace the bridge on Wall Street overlooking the Tioughnioga River. “We are looking at a one lane walkway right next to it. We gotta talk to the nearby residents and that is the next step,” Village deputy mayor Patrick Clune said Tuesday. “The engineering is looking at the preliminary work because we have a pump station and a drain line that exists out there.”
HOMER, NY
ithaca.com

Winter Storm Diaz Heading to Tompkins County

UPDATE: The Ithaca City School District will be closed tomorrow, December 16, 2022, due to inclement weather. All school-sponsored after-school and evening activities are also canceled. Alarms of the first winter storm of the season are here as winter storm Diaz has sparked warnings that will be in effect in...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland County sees sharp increase in flu cases

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Flu cases are on the rise in Cortland County. Last week, 308 cases of the flu were reported countywide, a sharp increase from the 175 cases reported the prior week in Cortland County. Flu cases across New York are up significantly over recent years. The...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WETM

Ithaca Woman arrested after vehicle theft Thursday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police announced the arrest of an Ithaca woman on Friday following an investigation into a stolen vehicle on Thursday. According to Ithaca Police, Amanda Linderberry, 32, was found and arrested around 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, inside the stolen vehicle in the 100 block of N. Plain Street in Ithaca.
ITHACA, NY
13 WHAM

House engulfed in flames in Ontario County

Hopewell, N.Y — No one was hurt Thursday night as fire engulfed a home in Ontario County. Crews responded around 5 p.m. Thursday to a house on Algerine Street in Hopewell. They said the fire appeared to have started on the first floor of the building before engulfing the home.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
14850.com

Winter storm warning Thursday and Friday for Ithaca and areas south and east

The National Weather Service has upgraded our area from a winter storm watch to a winter storm warning, which is now in effect from 7am Thursday to 7pm Friday. The affected area includes Ithaca and Tompkins County, all of Eastern New York, the Catskills, and northeastern Pennsylvania. “Heavy mixed precipitation”...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Majority of TCAT workers approve authorizing strike

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — TCAT employees have voted in favor of authorizing a strike. According to the Ithaca Voice, Wednesday’s vote had 88 percent of drivers and mechanics saying yes to a potential strike. The vote came months after a labor contract between TCAT and the union representing TCAT drivers ended. Negotiations have continued amid of shortage of drivers and mechanics that has been plaguing the transit company for months.
ITHACA, NY
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

Searching for snow before it snows

If searching for snow on a mid-December day in the Finger Lakes sounds a bit foolish you’d be right. Especially given what’s headed our way today (Thursday). But at the start of this week, it was still missing from the winter landscape and, much to my surprise, I found myself craving fresh, sparkling snow.
ITHACA, NY

