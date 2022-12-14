Body found in Florence area identified as missing 66-year-old, coroner says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A body that was found Wednesday in the Florence area has been identified as a missing 66-year-old, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

The body was identified as Bansibhai Narsinhbhar Patel. He was found in a water-filled ditch at Traces Golf Club, von Lutcken said. His cause of death was asphyxiation due to drowning.

Patel’s body was discovered by a golf course custodian, according to von Lutcken.

Patel was reported missing after he was last seen at about 8 a.m. Wednesday after he went for a walk and didn’t return.

No other details were immediately available.

