Stephen “tWitch” Boss’s cause of death was officially ruled as a “gunshot wound to the head” according to the coroner’s report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner obtained by HollywoodLife. The report also confirmed that he died by suicide and there was no suspected foul play involved. He was 40 years old, when he passed on Tuesday, December 13.
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' final moments before his tragic death have been publicized. tWitch's wife, Alison Holker Boss, confirmed the dancer's death in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. She did not speak about his cause of death, but the Los Angeles medical examiner divulged on Tuesday that he died by suicide at a hotel.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss died by suicide on December 13, 2022.
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Good Morning America third-hour host Amy Robach has reportedly broken her silence after reports of a romance with co-host T.J. Holmes was revealed. The US Sun reports that it approached Robach, 49, on Friday to see if she had a comment about “what has been going on” with colleague Holmes, 45. “It‘s been great, I‘ve gotten a lot of support, and um, just I appreciate everything and I’m happy to be going to work,” she said. The Daily Mail first reported the affair Wednesday, followed by PageSix reporting the daytime TV hosts had left their spouses for each other. Robach’s pending divorce from Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue was confirmed Thursday. Neither Robach or Holmes have reactivated their social media accounts in the wake of the scandal, but both have remained on air, and ABC hasn’t announced any plans to change that.Read it at The Sun
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Fans have once again voiced their concern for Wendy Williams. In a shocking video shared to Instagram on Sunday, November 27, the former host of The Wendy Williams Show struggled to walk and begged for assistance as she made her way into her New York City penthouse. "Hey Wendy, how ya doin'?" the camera man asked a wobbly Williams, to which she replied, "Fine. Thanks. Can I have your hand, please? Can I have your hand? Somebody's hand!""WENDY WILLIAMS' FRIEND REVEALS AILING FORMER TALK SHOW HOST IS 'STRONGER' AFTER CHECKING INTO REHABThe ex daytime diva almost completely lost her...
Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford were a dynamic duo on daytime TV for years, but even the closest of co-hosts have their hiccups. Kotb revealed on Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live that Gifford betrayed her trust live on The Today Show when she mentioned her divorce unprompted. When asked by a WWHL fan if any of her Today co-hosts have shared stories about her on air she “really wished” they had not, Kotb spilled all of the details about Gifford’s slip-up. “Kath did it, she threw one huge grenade once,” Kotb said, as host Andy Cohen raptly listened. “I was telling her that I...
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia di Rossi are getting a jump start on their Christmas shopping! On Wednesday, November 23, the married couple stepped out to run some errands in Montecito, Calif. ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The former host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and the Arrested Development actress both looked casual for their day out. DeGeneres wore a plaid shirt and jeans combo, paired with sneakers while di Rossi rocked a black T-shirt, gray trousers and a navy cardigan. The pair's shopping trip comes as more celebrities have spoken out about how the executive producer mistreated them while working...
Three generations of Snoop Dogg‘s family united for a holiday photoshoot campaign with SKIMS that came out December 1. Snoop, his wife Shante Broadu, their three children, and his grandkids all matched in SKIMS’ Fleece Sleep Sets and SKIMS Cozy Collection. The 51-year-old rapper and his family were named the SKIMS Holiday family of the year by Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear company. That honor went to Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert last year.
HGTV star Tarek El Moussa shared how he overcame heartbreak after his divorce from Christina Hall.
Ice Cube revealed that he lost out on a hefty paycheck because he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t wanna get the motherf—king jab,” the “Straight Outta Compton” rapper, 53, revealed on the Monday, November 21, episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. “I turned […]
Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
Kirstie Alley’s final television appearance, on “The Masked Singer” in April, was just over seven months before her death. Alley, who died at 71 after a battle with colon cancer, had a short stint in the singing competition as the Baby Mammoth. The “Cheers” star, dressed in the fuzzy costume, came out singing “Walkin’ After Midnight” by Patsy Cline during Week 7 of the show’s seventh season — getting a standing ovation from the four panelists. The following week, Alley competed in a duel competition against Space Bunny — later revealed to be Shaggy — in order to stay in the running. She sang...
Tina Turner is experiencing a parent's worst nightmare. On Dec. 9, her and Ike Turner's son Ronnie Turner died at age 62. "Ronnie, you left the world far too early," the singer captioned alongside a black and white photo of herself with her eyes closed on Instagram. "In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son."
Comedian Sinbad rose to fame in the late ‘80s as a standout on the sitcom A Different World. As a result, he landed a series of his own, The Sinbad Show, in 1993. In recent years, the Cosby Show alum has been facing health issues that have left him learning how to walk again. Get an update on his condition by scrolling below.
"Although Scientologists don't believe in prayers, my prayers do go out to her two children, who are now without their mom" Leah Remini is sending well wishes to Kirstie Alley's family following the news of her death -- despite their Scientology feud that goes back years. "The news of Kirstie...
A popular TV star has opened up to the media that he hopes his wife meets a new partner after his death. Jonnie Irwin, a A Place in the Sun’s TV star, was tragically diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2020, after it spread to his brain. He was given only a six months prognosis initially. Fortunately, he could prolong his life on earth with the help of medication, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy.
Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
