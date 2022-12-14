Read full article on original website
Former QB Chris Simms doesn't think Eagles' Jalen Hurts is much better than his backup Gardner Minshew
In his third NFL season, Jalen Hurts has emerged as an MVP candidate, helping catapult the Philadelphia Eagles to a 12-1 record, the best in the NFL. However, former quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms doesn't believe Hurts' value is at the level of the league's elite passers.
Something Could Happen To The Steelers In Week 15 That Crazily Hasn’t Occurred In Nearly 3 Decades
The question will continue to arise the next few weeks. Should the Pittsburgh Steelers organization want to be losing games in order to boost draft position, or is the current less than 1% chance of making the playoffs enough hope to root for victories? Of course, anyone inside the locker room would tell you the former is a foolish way of thinking, but the latter is a hard thing to positively hold onto given the chances. The road to the last month or so of the season will begin on Sunday when the team heads down south to take on the Carolina Panthers, who are somehow very much alive in the NFC South with a record of 5-8.
Former Steelers QB Kordell Stewart gives bold QB take
Steelers WR Diontae Johnson called for QB Mason Rudolph to start in Week 15. Now, another Steeler wants to see what the fifth-year quarterback has, and maybe the rest of the way. Former Steelers QB Kordell Stewart told Pittsburgh's 93.7 The Fan "if Rudolph starts and plays well vs. the...
Antonio Brown calls out Malika Andrews, ESPN for stealing his signature dance
Disgraced NFL star Antonio Brown didn’t appreciate ESPN for not giving him credit for the viral dance celebration that he popularized. During the latest episode of NBA Today, Malika Andrews, Richard Jefferson and the rest of the crew started their segment by doing Brown’s dance celebration. However, Ab took offense to the fact that the network didn’t even mention him for the dance despite the fact that they’re often so quick reporting negative stuff about him.
Steelers’ General Manager Omar Khan Has No Time To Settle In As His Critical 1st Off-Season At The Helm Approaches
While Pittsburgh Steelers fans everywhere would love for the team to make a miraculous charge in the final four games to somehow slip into the playoffs, it’s unlikely. Sitting at 5-8, the only legitimate thing that may be worth celebrating is if rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett plays well and it results in finishing at 9-8, saving head coach, Mike Tomlin‘s streak of not having a losing season. There are going to be a lot more questions than answers following the final game against the Cleveland Browns and as Omar Khan enters his first off-season as the general manager, he will need to make a plethora of decisions.
Browns Fans React To Baker Mayfield NFL Honor
It remains to be seen if that cycle continues on Monday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers, but the fan noted that the “Beat Inferior Opponent” stage of the cycle was completed last week. Too Early To Call Him A Rams Success Story. One fan pointed out...
Football World Reacts To Mark Sanchez's Performance Tonight
Mark Sanchez took a big step in his sports media career on Saturday night. Sanchez, the former USC star quarterback, was in the NFL Network broadcast booth on the call for the Bills vs. Dolphins game. Plenty of football fans have taken to Twitter to react to Sanchez's performance in...
Three Eagles could retire at the end of this season
Three longtime Eagles could hang up the cleats after this season. Eagles center Jason Kelce, defensive lineman Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham are entering the twilight years of their career. While the Eagles have the ninth youngest roster in the NFL with an average age of 25.7, they're still getting...
New team emerges as betting favorite to land Aaron Rodgers in 2023
The Green Bay Packers' quarterback situation has taken an interesting turn during the 2022 NFL season. Before Week 1, it appeared this would be another typical Packers season. And why would we think any differently? Green Bay was coming off three straight 13-win seasons. However, this season has been disastrous in comparison to previous years, especially for Aaron Rodgers.
Devin Singletary makes controversial decision at end of Bills win
Devin Singletary made a controversial decision at the end of the Buffalo Bills' 32-29 win against the Miami Dolphins in Week 15. The game was tied at 29 and the Bills got the ball at their 7 with just under six minutes left in the game. Buffalo drove all the...
The Lions Were Not Fooled By The Jets
The Detroit Lions, led by head coach Dan Campbell, have certainly been one of the most surprising storylines of the 2022 NFL season. Detroit’s fanbase has been looking for a leader like Campbell for quite some time. He is outspoken and boisterous, speaking his mind at all times to...
3 Players That The Steelers Absolutely Should And Shouldn’t Re-Sign in 2023
With the 2022 NFL regular season almost over, the Pittsburgh Steelers need to start thinking about who to keep and who they should allow to walk away. Here are three players that the team should re-sign and three players whose time here should be up:. DL Larry Ogunjobi: After failing...
Why the Colts Won Despite Blowing 33-Point Lead
The Indianapolis Colts led the Minnesota Vikings 33-0 about halfway through the third quarter before a monumental mishap took place. In the latest embarrassing moment for the Colts, the team relinquished the lead and lost the game 39-36 in overtime. Despite this, the Colts accomplished their goal for the long-term future of the franchise. The team didn’t win the game; in turn, the squad didn’t increase its draft stock. In the long run, the Colts won today.
Former Packers WR Amari Rodgers opens up about relationship with Aaron Rodgers
IThe third round curse sure has been real for the Green Bay Packers lately. Not only is Sean Rhyan suspended for taking banned substances, but the Packers have also released 2021 third round pick Amari Rodgers. Since being waived by the Packers, Rodgers signed with the Houston Texans. Last week, he had four receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys. In that single game, he had more yards and touchdowns than he had in his one-and-a-half seasons in Green Bay. Now, we can go back and forth on what went wrong, or if the Packers should have made that pick. That is not the point here. The point is that since leaving, Rodgers made some very interesting comments about his relationship with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Browns DE Myles Garrett calls season 'a failure'
The Browns (5-8) will likely be officially eliminated from playoff contention in Week 15. DE Myles Garrett knows it and is frustrated. Garrett continues to produce Defensive Player of the Year-type seasons, but Cleveland will probably fall short once again. "Each person can say they had an individually great season,...
Insane Bills-Dolphins snow prediction revealed
The Buffalo Bills are no strangers to heavy winter weather and massive blankets of snow, and it looks like they might be getting quite a bit of those treacherous weather conditions on Saturday night for the primetime showdown with the Miami Dolphins. While the winter weather won’t be quite as severe as the monster winter Read more... The post Insane Bills-Dolphins snow prediction revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bills Stadium Sees Significant Snowfall Before Dolphins Game
For the second time this year, chilling images emerged from the Buffalo area before kickoff.
Steelers Perfect DL Prospect Could Fall To Them In 2023 NFL Draft
The Pittsburgh Steelers playoff chances are essentially zero. After the Week 14 loss dropped them to 5-8, they would have to win out to give them even the smallest of chances. Unless they do win those last four contests, head coach Mike Tomlin will have his first below-.500 season since taking over as head coach in 2007. Now, it’s time to at least start looking ahead to what will be a crucial off-season.
Giants Announce Four Moves, Elevate DB Landon Collins
The team is also activating G Ben Bredeson from injured reserve and placing G Joshua Ezeudu on the list as well. Collins, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.12 million rookie contract before agreeing to a six-year, $84 million deal with Washington that includes $45 million guaranteed.
Bears lose another offensive weapon for Eagles game
The Chicago Bears will be without a lot of starting talent against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears were already planning to play the best record in the NFC without wide receiver Darnell Mooney and running back Khalil Herbert, who are on injured reserve. The Bears ruled another offensive weapon out Friday.
