Monroe County, PA

PennDOT, State Police: Avoid unnecessary travel during winter storm in Poconos

By Kathryne Rubright, Pocono Record
 4 days ago
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Troop N of the Pennsylvania State Police are asking residents to avoid unnecessary travel during the upcoming winter storm.

The troop covers Carbon, Monroe and southern Luzerne counties, all of which will be under a winter storm watch on Thursday.

"Please reduce your travel during the storm and do not travel unless necessary," PSP urged in a press release. "If you must travel, please ensure your vehicle is properly equipped for travel by checking the vehicle’s tire pressure, tread, wipers, fuel amount and windshield washer fluid. If possible, carry an emergency kit with water, food, blankets and an extra phone charger in the event you become stopped in traffic for an extended period."

Highway restrictions announced ahead of storm

PennDOT announced restrictions on Wednesday in advance of the storm, including Tier 1 restrictions on these northeastern Pennsylvania highways: I-81 from I-380 to the New York border, the entire length of I-84, the entire length of I-380, and I-476 (Pa. Turnpike Northeast Extension) from I-78 to I-81.

These restrictions begin at noon on Thursday. PennDOT lists the following types of vehicles as not being allowed on roadways under Tier 1 restrictions:

  • Tractors without trailers
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers
  • Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV
  • Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers
  • Recreational vehicles/motorhomes
  • School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches
  • Motorcycles

PennDOT is pre-treating the roads but reminds drivers that "salt is not a silver bullet, and drivers may encounter icy spots on the roadway. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning."

