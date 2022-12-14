Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mochi Donuts? A Great Experience At Mochinut and Möge TeeOff Our CouchOrlando, FL
Seven Years After Dog in Texas Ran Away, She Reunited with Her Family in FloridaTracy StengelOrlando, FL
What is the Least Expensive 5-Star Hotel in Florida? What is the Most Expensive? What is the Most Popular?L. CaneFlorida State
My Favorite Orlando RestaurantsNick DaviesOrlando, FL
Related
click orlando
Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando sees fewer adoptions during the holidays this year
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando believes inflation and higher costs of living could be contributing to lower adoption numbers this December. Steve Bardy, executive director of the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, said the organization is seeing fewer adoptions this December compared to years past despite it usually being its busiest time of the year.
click orlando
‘This is crazy:’ 13 strangers take road trip after flight is canceled in Orlando
What was supposed to be a quick flight from Orlando to Knoxville, Tennessee turned into an hours-long road trip for 13 strangers. Alanah Story said Frontier Airlines delayed her flight earlier this month. “People were literally lining up about to get on the plane... we find out our flight is...
click orlando
News 6 executive Phil Deems opened an Apopka brewery during the pandemic. Here’s how he did it
ORLANDO, Fla. – In the era of business startups, it’s hard to know where to begin. How much should you have saved in the bank? What’s a good credit score? Can you build wealth without real estate?. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. This...
click orlando
Pre-Christmas Arctic blast could bring coldest air in years to Central Florida
It’s time to hop on the Polar Express because the coldest air in years is expected to blast into Central Florida on Friday. The air that will push into Central Florida is currently charging up in Siberia. Starting Tuesday, the frigid air will creep into the U.S., sending actual air temperatures 20 to 40 degrees below zero in the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest.
click orlando
‘Something special:’ Orange County students facing hardships shop for free with A Gift For Teaching
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Gift For Teaching gave three Orange County students the opportunity to shop for free during its yearly “Grant a Wish” event on Friday. A total of 13 carts filled with more than $10,000 worth of supplies and gifts. Jhon, a third-grader from...
click orlando
‘This helps me a lot:’ 2,500 families receive meals during Orange County schools winter break
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools and Second Harvest Food Bank teamed up Saturday to make sure students and their families would have food during the two-week winter break. The trunks of those collecting food came open and left full as cars winded through the parking lot...
click orlando
Significant travel disruptions possible from major pre-Christmas winter storm
ORLANDO, Fla. – The one-two punch of frigid Arctic air and a major winter storm could cause significant travel issues leading up to Christmas. There will be minor weather-related issues Monday with rain in parts of the Southern Plains and Deep South. Light snow will also be moving across the nation’s midsection.
click orlando
SpaceX launches internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX successfully launched the first two O3b mPOWER broadband internet satellites on a Falcon 9 rocket Friday evening. The launch was set for 4:21 p.m. at Space Launch Complex 40, but a new launch time was eventually scheduled for 5:48 p.m. [TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship...
click orlando
Christmas miracle? Arctic blast could bring below freezing temperatures to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been unseasonably warm in Central Florida, but that is about to change. It has already changed a little behind Thursday’s front, but this next round of cold could be the coldest in years!. A strong cold front is poised to move across the...
click orlando
Southwest Airlines attendants picket for better pay at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. – Attendants with Southwest Airlines are picketing Friday morning at Orlando International Airport, demanding better pay and improved work quality. TWU Local 556, a union of more than 18,000 flight attendants, gathered to demand better pay and job safety with a new contract with Southwest Airlines. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
Accident causes hole, shutting down downtown Orlando road
ORLANDO, Fla. – An accident caused a hole near a downtown Orlando intersection and police say it will take two days to fix it. The Orlando Police Department said an accident near the intersection of East Anderston Street and Boone Avenue Friday released water from a hydrant, causing a hole to form in the eastbound lane.
click orlando
Car drives into West Melbourne fireworks store weeks after crash destroys building, kills man
WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. – A man was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries after crashing into Phantom Fireworks in West Melbourne just two weeks after a previous crash killed a man and ignited a blaze that left the building condemned, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.
click orlando
Saving lives: Drug, new test pushed to treat brain-eating amoeba
ORLANDO, Fla. – In August 2016, 16-year-old Sebastian DeLeon and his family traveled from South Florida to start what was supposed to be a fun vacation at Orlando’s theme parks. “On Sunday, we were planning on having a pool day and watching the game and spending it with...
click orlando
Man arrested in Orange County tourist district shooting spree held on no bond
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Georgia man who was arrested after investigators said he opened fire in Orange County’s tourist district will remain behind bars. Jailen Rasheed Houston, 19, faced an Orange County judge on Friday. The judge ruled he should be held on no bond. If bond status is granted, the judge ruled he cannot have weapons, return to the scenes, or have contact with the victims.
click orlando
Missing Sumter teen found dead in apparent homicide, deputies say
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A Sumter County teen reported missing on Friday was found dead later that day in an apparent homicide, the sheriff’s office said in an update on Facebook. According to deputies, 15-year-old Jontae Haywood was initially reported missing around 1:20 a.m. Friday in Bushnell and...
click orlando
New program makes Seminole State Forest more accessible for people with mobility issues
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A nonprofit group is launching a new program to make one of Florida’s state parks more accessible to people with mobility issues. Friends of Seminole State Forest are launching a tracked chair program, a first for any of the 38 state forests in Florida, according to a news release.
click orlando
18-year-old shot after fight breaks out among group of teens in Lady Lake, police say
LADY LAKE, Fla. – An 18-year-old man was shot after a fight broke out among a group of teens, according to the Lady Lake Police Department. Deputy Chief Jason Brough said the group got into a fight in the parking lot of a Lady Lake apartment complex when a 17-year-old boy pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots.
click orlando
Man killed, 2 others injured in wrong-way crash in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and two others were injured in a wrong-way crash in Orange County Saturday morning, according to troopers. The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck occurred on State Road 417 at mile marker 36 around 3:42 a.m. [TRENDING: Christmas miracle? Arctic blast...
click orlando
15-year-old shot near Cocoa while riding in vehicle in possible targeted attack, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old girl was shot while riding in a vehicle near Cocoa Friday in what deputies believe was a targeted attack on some of the car’s occupants, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a shooting call around...
click orlando
2 teens hit by vehicle near high school in Altamonte Springs, police say
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Two 14-year-old girls were hit by a vehicle early Friday near Lake Brantley High School in Altamonte Springs, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department. The department said the crash happened on Sand Lake Road, just west of State Road 434, around 7 a.m. [TRENDING:...
Comments / 0