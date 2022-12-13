Read full article on original website
pinonpost.com
All the safest New Mexico college campuses
The college and university ranking and review site, Niche.com, ranked New Mexico’s college campuses in terms of safety. The safest college campus, according to Niche, is Northern New Mexico College in Española. The four-year degree offering school earned a “B+” safety ranking. The top-ranking university campus...
KOAT 7
How safe are New Mexico schools?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Incidents involving guns at schools are on the rise nationwide and in New Mexico, with the latest Wednesday at West Mesa High School. Albuquerque Public Schools reported a gun fired off inside a student's backpack during class. According to Albuquerque Public Schools police morning reports, there have been several incidents involving guns on APS school grounds within the 2022 school year, which has sparked concern for many.
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 16 – 22
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 9 – December 15. Albuquerque Dec. 16-22 – 2022 River of Lights – The River of Lights will be at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Gardens until December 30. The event will feature light sculptures, displays, and treats for everyone to enjoy. Tickets Mon-Thurs are $14 for […]
losalamosreporter.com
Is Smith’s Treating Our Community Fairly?
Yesterday, the price for Smith’s unleaded gasoline in Los Alamos was $3.19 per gallon. Smith’s in Santa Fe on Saint Michael’s was charging $2.83 per gallon making unleaded gasoline approximately 13% higher in Los Alamos. That approaches the definition of price gouging (exorbitant pricing in a period of emergency).
Santa Fe Reporter
City Councilors Balk at Mayor’s Gun Proposal
A recent New York Times investigation of gun violence among children reported a sharp increase of gun deaths among children in both 2020 and 2021. “There were two things that I feel are largely responsible,” New Mexico State University Public Health Professor Jagdish Khubchandani tells the Times. “One is the socioeconomic upheaval that occurred in the country. No. 2 is that the share of households with children that own guns keeps increasing.” A new proposal from Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber, co-sponsored by Councilors Amanda Chavez and Carol Romero-Wirth, specifically targets guns and children, but city councilors tell SFR they have reservations about the mayor’s idea to skirt the state constitution’s prohibition against regulating arms by leaning on a state law that bans weapons in locations used for school-related activities. Legal questions about the proposition stymied the Quality of Life Committee, which voted unanimously last week to postpone considering the proposal until next month. “I think us as a governing body, we do not have the authority to take such action,” Councilor Michael Garcia told the committee.
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR-NAMBÉ PUEBLO HOUSING ENTITY
NAMBÉ PUEBLO HOUSING ENTITY 11 W. Gutierrez, Box 3456 Santa Fe, NM 87506 Telephone (505) 455-0158 Fax (505) 455-7285 JOB POSTING EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Salary Range - DOE The Nambe Pueblo Housing Entity (NPHE) is recruiting for the position of the Executive Director. The position administers ...
Mayor Keller talks about homelessness issues going into 2023
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As 2022 wraps up, News 13 sat down with Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller for an in-depth look at the issues facing our city. He talked about the homeless problem and why he thinks the city will start seeing a difference next year. “You know, it’s a major issue and all around the […]
coloradopolitics.com
Underground nuclear waste repository begins filling new disposal area | OUT WEST ROUNDUP
ALBUQUERQUE — Workers at the nation's only underground nuclear waste repository have started using a newly mined disposal area at the underground facility in southern New Mexico. Officials at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant made the announcement late last month, saying the first containers of waste to be entombed...
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things To Do This Weekend
Dance with the Sugar Plum Fairy, be merry and bright, get to giving at holiday markets; cheer on the New Mexico Bowl, and have yourself a Mexican Christmas. 1 Dance with the Sugar Plum Fairy. Nutcracker in the Land of Enchantment. A hybrid version of the beloved Tchaikovsky classic that...
fatmanlittletrail.com
The Shed – Santa Fe
On a quick stopover in Santa Fe I wanted to find some food that was more authentic to the city. Every search I did kept coming up with the same answer, The Shed. The Shed has been open for nearly 70 years and is located just about a block away from Santa Fe Plaza, the most historic and walkable area of the city.
Plans underway for abandoned Albuquerque water park
“I'd like to see it turn into something, definitely something fun, not just there as an eyesore where it's not really serving any purpose."
KOAT 7
Gun fires in student's backpack at West Mesa High School
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A gun was fired inside a West Mesa High School classroom late Wednesday morning, according to Albuquerque Public Schools communication director Monica Armenta. The firearm fired inside a student's backpack in a wood shop elective class. After the shot, the student ran away from the classroom....
KOAT 7
Sandia Labs to conduct controlled explosives test
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sandia National Labs will conduct a controlled test of explosives during the day on Friday. Sandia Labs says they will test 300 pounds of explosives on the south side of Kirtland Air Force Base between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Lab officials say black smoke, dust...
Efforts underway to preserve Albuquerque’s first Black suburb
It was the first subdivision in the city built by Black people for Black families.
Santa Fe man barricades himself inside home for nearly 7 hours
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was arrested after barricading himself inside a Santa Fe home for hours. James Martinez, 43, allegedly threw a hammer and groceries at his elderly mother and threatened to kill her when police arrived at the home on the 4700 block of Viento Del Norte. Martinez refused to open the […]
A Sacred Church in New Mexico
El Santuario de Chimayo is one of America’s most visited and beloved Holy sites. An adobe church situated within the Sangre de Cristo Mountains of Chimayo, New Mexico, has been a place of worship for many generations. Before its construction in 1813, the Native American Indians, Hispanic, and other people of faith traveled to the sacred site of El Santuario to ask for healings and offer prayers of petition and thanksgiving for favors received. El Santuario is now one of the most important Catholic pilgrimage centers in the United States and one of the most beautiful examples of Spanish Colonial architecture in New Mexico. This sacred place is known as the Lourdes of America and attracts over 300,000 pilgrims from all over. During the Holy Week, thousands of pilgrims will walk to El Santuario from Santa Fe and other starting points.
New Mexico man convicted, sentenced for molesting children
The alleged abuse came to light in 2020.
Albuquerque police look into shooting; 1 reported dead
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Albuquerque. A shooting was reported on Coal Avenue near 11th Street. Police said one person is dead. However, no other information has been provided.
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: Life sentence, APD traffic tickets, Cold weekend temperatures, Homeless, Toys for Tots
[1] Man sentenced for role in 4-year-old’s death in 2019 – A New Mexico man will serve a life sentence in prison for beating a 4-year-old boy to death. Thursday, state prosecutors read statements and explained the horrific abuse 4-year-old James Dunklee went through at the hands of Zerrick Marquez. Dunklee had a total of 30 injuries across his body, including skull fractures, broken bones and multiple bruises.
Police: Gun used by UNM student in Nov. 19 shooting was stolen
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The gun used by deceased University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis in a Nov. 19 shootout with New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake was stolen, New Mexico State Police confirmed to KTSM on Thursday. According to State Police, the gun was reported stolen in June from Clovis, N.M. […]
