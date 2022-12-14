Fayetteville woman arrested in fatal shooting of boyfriend on Tamarack Drive

A Fayetteville woman was arrested in the fatal shooting Tuesday morning of her boyfriend, police said.

Amanda Deloris Kelly, 30, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Derek Samuel Spell, 34, according to a Fayetteville Police Department news release. She was arrested at 6:45 p.m., the arrest report states.

Spell was shot about 10:15 a.m. during a “domestic disturbance” in an apartment the couple shared in the 700 block of Tamarack Drive off Rosehill Road, the release said.

Spell was hit once in the chest as the couple struggled over a handgun, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Kelly's bail in the Cumberland County jail was set at $20,000 secured, the release said.

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.