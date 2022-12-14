Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Kristi Noem orders Health Department to terminate Transgender group contract
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem instructed the S.D. Department of Health to terminate their contract with The Transformation Project, which is a transgender activist group, according to The Daily Signal. This group is hosting a “Gender Identity Summit” next month, at the Sanford...
hubcityradio.com
Chair of the Senate Appropriation Committee react to Governor Noem’s budget address
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- When Governor Kristi Noem delivered her budget address, it was a high-level overview of her spending priorities for the next eighteen months. Legislators are now digging through the details. Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton, Chair of the Appropriations Committee, says a plan to help private companies with family...
dakotanewsnow.com
Gov. Noem announces state office openings and closures
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem ordered state government offices remain closed across most of the state on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Offices will close in Hanson, Hutchinson, and McCook Counties. Offices will remain open in Bon Homme, Clay, Custer, Fall River, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Turner, Union, and...
dakotanewsnow.com
3rd letter reveals ongoing staffing & safety concerns at State Penn
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new anonymous letter sent to Gov. Kristi Noem and Dakota News Now highlights a long list of issues stemming from ongoing staffing shortages within the South Dakota Department of Corrections. The open letter was emailed Tuesday night and lists Gov. Noem, incoming...
KELOLAND TV
University of South Dakota expands in-state tuition rates to more states
VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — The University of South Dakota has announced that in-state tuition rates will be expanding to a couple more states. According to a release from USD, the South Dakota Advantage program will be adding the states of Illinois and Wisconsin for new freshman and new transfer students.
KELOLAND TV
SD flu: 2,702 new cases reported
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Cases of the flu continue to rise in South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Health reported 2,702 new cases of the flu in the past week ending on Saturday, Dec. 10. There were 88 new hospitalizations from the flu and one flu-related death in Minnehaha County.
kotatv.com
Defense spending bill pumps millions of dollars into South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the Senate passage of the fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, the military mandated COVID-19 vaccination is one step closer to being rescinded. But that controversial issue is just a small part of the bill. The $858 billion NDAA now just needs the president’s...
KELOLAND TV
Feeding South Dakota distributions impacted by winter weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The weather this week has been causing many businesses and schools to close. Feeding South Dakota and its mobile distributions have also been impacted — which means a lot of people are also impacted. This week’s winter weather has left Feeding South Dakota...
Young Native mother's death sparks questions
Abbey Lynn Steele was walking to buy soda in November on the day of her arrest. It wasn't her first time dealing with the law. For reasons that are under investigation, her heart stopped at the South Dakota jail a few hours after
KELOLAND TV
No travel advised for most of KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the winter storm enters its fifth day, no travel is advised due to blowing snow and slippery conditions on most South Dakota roads. At 3 p.m. CT/2 p.m. MT, I-90 opened from Rapid City to the Wyoming border. DOT officials said I-90 from...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota Farm Bureau Health Plans offering coverage
One reality that becomes all too obvious when we’re all dealing with the COVID pandemic, the flu season and too much snow and ice that has to be dealt with, is the importance of having good, quality health care coverage. Rocky and Mel Niewenhuis are agents representing South Dakota...
drgnews.com
Governor Noem urging people to stay home as snow continues to come down
A winter storm is causing event cancellations, weather advisories and road closures again today (Dec. 14, 2022) across South Dakota. Governor Kristi Noem is asking people to stay home and continue to be patient. She says her team is monitoring conditions and will open and close roads accordingly. While many...
kwit.org
The Exchange 12.14.22: Siouxland native donates untouched prairie; Slow birding and fast counting; Opening up SD wildlife for people with disabilities
This week on The Exchange, we talk native Siouxlander Scott Wendel who has donated more than 100 acres of Woodbury County farmland to Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation. Also, we talk with a Sioux Falls man who is working to open up South Dakota state parks and wildlife areas to people with all kinds of ability. Michael Samp is raising money to buy more than two dozen special track chairs to give people with disabilities freedom to roam in South Dakota’s state parks.
KELOLAND TV
No travel advised over much of SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Strong winds and more snow are expected over most of KELOLAND today. The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s 511 road condition map shows many areas with No Travel Advised. A public safety alert was sent at 1:31 p.m. via cell phone that announced no travel was advised across much of South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
More than 1,000 without power across SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 1,000 people across South Dakota are without power Friday morning as the winter storm has caused issues for different rural electric companies. According to the South Dakota Rural Electric Association outage map, outages range from Harding County in northwestern South Dakota to...
SD prosecutors drop all charges against Indigenous activist
South Dakota prosecutors have dropped all charges against the head of an Indigenous-led advocacy organization stemming from a protest during then-President Donald Trump’s visit to Mount Rushmore, the group announced Tuesday.
Vermillion Plain Talk
SD Supreme Court Upholds 1st Circuit Rape Conviction
The South Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, man who was found guilty of third-degree rape following a three-day jury trial in June 2021 in the Clay County Courthouse in Vermillion. Benjamin McDermott appealed his jury conviction to the high court, contending that the...
KELOLAND TV
SD DOT: Drifting especially significant in central part of the state
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Swirling and windy conditions welcomed drivers in the Harrisburg area on Friday, where KELOLAND News spotted a car firmly lodged in the frigid ditch. In other parts of the state, the drifts are even deeper. “We’re really seeing significant drifting the last, really all...
northernminer.com
EnCore Energy wins court challenge to South Dakota uranium project
EnCore Energy (TSXV: EU; OTCQB: ENCUF) has won a court challenge to its US$32 million Dewey-Burdock uranium project in South Dakota. The Oglala Sioux Tribe and watchdog group Aligning for Responsible Mining wanted a United States appeals court to review its decision in August approving the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s (NRC) licence for enCore to mine uranium at the project about 150 km southwest of Rapid City, SD.
KELOLAND TV
SDHP: 30 citations issued for driving on closed roads, interstates
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High winds and drifting snow continues to keep interstates and many roads in South Dakota closed or impassable. While getting stranded is one risk for people who don’t comply with road closures, fines are also possible for those who travel on closed roads.
