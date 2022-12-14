ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Kristi Noem orders Health Department to terminate Transgender group contract

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem instructed the S.D. Department of Health to terminate their contract with The Transformation Project, which is a transgender activist group, according to The Daily Signal. This group is hosting a “Gender Identity Summit” next month, at the Sanford...
Gov. Noem announces state office openings and closures

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem ordered state government offices remain closed across most of the state on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Offices will close in Hanson, Hutchinson, and McCook Counties. Offices will remain open in Bon Homme, Clay, Custer, Fall River, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Turner, Union, and...
3rd letter reveals ongoing staffing & safety concerns at State Penn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new anonymous letter sent to Gov. Kristi Noem and Dakota News Now highlights a long list of issues stemming from ongoing staffing shortages within the South Dakota Department of Corrections. The open letter was emailed Tuesday night and lists Gov. Noem, incoming...
SD flu: 2,702 new cases reported

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Cases of the flu continue to rise in South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Health reported 2,702 new cases of the flu in the past week ending on Saturday, Dec. 10. There were 88 new hospitalizations from the flu and one flu-related death in Minnehaha County.
Defense spending bill pumps millions of dollars into South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the Senate passage of the fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, the military mandated COVID-19 vaccination is one step closer to being rescinded. But that controversial issue is just a small part of the bill. The $858 billion NDAA now just needs the president’s...
Feeding South Dakota distributions impacted by winter weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The weather this week has been causing many businesses and schools to close. Feeding South Dakota and its mobile distributions have also been impacted — which means a lot of people are also impacted. This week’s winter weather has left Feeding South Dakota...
No travel advised for most of KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the winter storm enters its fifth day, no travel is advised due to blowing snow and slippery conditions on most South Dakota roads. At 3 p.m. CT/2 p.m. MT, I-90 opened from Rapid City to the Wyoming border. DOT officials said I-90 from...
South Dakota Farm Bureau Health Plans offering coverage

One reality that becomes all too obvious when we’re all dealing with the COVID pandemic, the flu season and too much snow and ice that has to be dealt with, is the importance of having good, quality health care coverage. Rocky and Mel Niewenhuis are agents representing South Dakota...
The Exchange 12.14.22: Siouxland native donates untouched prairie; Slow birding and fast counting; Opening up SD wildlife for people with disabilities

This week on The Exchange, we talk native Siouxlander Scott Wendel who has donated more than 100 acres of Woodbury County farmland to Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation. Also, we talk with a Sioux Falls man who is working to open up South Dakota state parks and wildlife areas to people with all kinds of ability. Michael Samp is raising money to buy more than two dozen special track chairs to give people with disabilities freedom to roam in South Dakota’s state parks.
No travel advised over much of SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Strong winds and more snow are expected over most of KELOLAND today. The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s 511 road condition map shows many areas with No Travel Advised. A public safety alert was sent at 1:31 p.m. via cell phone that announced no travel was advised across much of South Dakota.
More than 1,000 without power across SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 1,000 people across South Dakota are without power Friday morning as the winter storm has caused issues for different rural electric companies. According to the South Dakota Rural Electric Association outage map, outages range from Harding County in northwestern South Dakota to...
SD Supreme Court Upholds 1st Circuit Rape Conviction

The South Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, man who was found guilty of third-degree rape following a three-day jury trial in June 2021 in the Clay County Courthouse in Vermillion. Benjamin McDermott appealed his jury conviction to the high court, contending that the...
SD DOT: Drifting especially significant in central part of the state

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Swirling and windy conditions welcomed drivers in the Harrisburg area on Friday, where KELOLAND News spotted a car firmly lodged in the frigid ditch. In other parts of the state, the drifts are even deeper. “We’re really seeing significant drifting the last, really all...
EnCore Energy wins court challenge to South Dakota uranium project

EnCore Energy (TSXV: EU; OTCQB: ENCUF) has won a court challenge to its US$32 million Dewey-Burdock uranium project in South Dakota. The Oglala Sioux Tribe and watchdog group Aligning for Responsible Mining wanted a United States appeals court to review its decision in August approving the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s (NRC) licence for enCore to mine uranium at the project about 150 km southwest of Rapid City, SD.
