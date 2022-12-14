Read full article on original website
Kylian Mbappe Scores Two Quick Goals, France Ties Argentina
France's superstar has got them level. Kylian Mbappe scored two goals in two minutes to get Les Bleus level with Argentina 2-2 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday. The first came via a penalty in the 80th minute after Nicolas Otamendi fouled Randal Kolo Muani in the box. Mbappe stepped up to the spot and drilled it past Emiliano Martinez, who dove the right way but couldn't stop the power on the hit.
Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembele Substituted Before Halftime vs. Argentina in World Cup Final
The defending champions are in trouble. France trailed Argentina 2-0 at halftime of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday with Lionel Messi's 23rd-minute penalty and Angel Di Maria's 36th-minute finish in transition being the difference. In desperate need of a change, manager Didier Deschamps made two bold changes...
Angel Di Maria Doubles Argentina's Lead vs. France in World Cup Final
What a team goal Argentina just displayed. Several one-touch passing from the Argentine backline all the way to the attacking third led to Alexis Mac Allister setting up Angel Di Maria to make it 2-0 in the 36th minute of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday. It marked...
Croatia, Morocco Trade Goals in Opening Minutes of Third-Place Game
Center backs, now's your time to shine. Two center backs got their respective nations on the board -- both through headers -- in the Croatia-Morocco third-place game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. Croatia got the scoring started in the seventh minute via Josko Gvardiol, the 20-year-old breakout...
This Santa Ana Man is Making Everyone Dance in Qatar
If you’ve been following the World Cup, you may have seen or heard of that one Mexico National Team fan who has gained international attention. Yair "El Travieso," a Santa Ana resident, traveled to Qatar to celebrate the World Cup with thousands of fans from all 32 national teams with one special device: a very large speaker.
