Fayetteville, AR

Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Clinch? How Seahawks Loss Changes Dallas Playoff Chase

The 10-3 Dallas Cowboys are one of the best teams in the NFL, and many are talking not just about playoffs but Super Bowl. In Week 15, the team travels to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars, with the chance to punch its ticket to the 2022 postseason. To get...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Broncos Get Massive Boost in Return of OLB Randy Gregory

The Denver Broncos were saddened to see defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones — the team's current sack leader — hit injured reserve over the weekend, ending his season. The silver lining is that Jones' spot on the 53-man roster will be filled by rush linebacker Randy Gregory, whom the team activated off IR on Saturday.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 as Bowl Season begins

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll as Bowl Season begins. ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season,...
GEORGIA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Giants Will Reportedly Not Be Seeing Chase Young Sunday Night

View the original article to see embedded media. All week, it was expected that Washington Commanders Chase Young would finally make his 2022 regular-season debut at home against the New York Giants in time for a critical NFC East showdown. According to an NFL Network report, that plan has been...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wichita Eagle

Louisville Dominates Cincinnati in the Trenches En Route to Fenway Bowl Win

BOSTON - Heading Louisville's Fenway Bowl matchup with Cincinnati, both teams were going to be short several top flight skill position players on both sides of the ball. For the Cardinals, quarterback Malik Cunningham, running back Tiyon Evans, wide receiver Tiyon Evans and cornerback Kei'Trel Clark all declared for the NFL Draft. On the other sideline, the Bearcats were going to be short their top six pass catchers and two two cornerbacks due to both the draft and transfer portal.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wichita Eagle

NFL Teams Spent $800 Million on Fired Personnel in Five Years, per Report

View the original article to see embedded media. NFL teams seemingly aren’t the least bit afraid to move on from coaches and executives when they feel like things aren’t working out—and that has led to organizations paying people who no longer work for them a lot of money.
Wichita Eagle

2023 NFL Draft: Sean Tucker Declares for Draft

A promising back that will succeed in the NFL, Sean Tucker of Syracuse, has officially declared for the NFL Draft. Tucker is "a stout, compact runner who possesses quick acceleration, power and very capable hands out of the backfield; one of the most prolific runners in Orangemen school history." Tucker...
SYRACUSE, KS
Wichita Eagle

NCAA Grants Oregon’s Cam McCormick a Ninth Year of Eligibility

Every once in a while, a college football player has the opportunity to stay in school longer than the four allotted years. One veteran player, though, keeps finding ways to return to school. Oregon tight end Cam McCormick, who was a freshman in 2016, has the option to return again...
EUGENE, OR
Wichita Eagle

Lu Dort, Isaiah Joe Step Up in Win for Shorthanded Thunder

After five straight losses, the Oklahoma City Thunder looked to snap their skid and get their first win of their homestand. Without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey playing in this game, there were questions as to who would step up and lead this squad to victory. The win was incredible,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wichita Eagle

Here’s What Trayce Jackson-Davis Said After Indiana’s Loss to Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas swarmed Trayce Jackson-Davis with double and triple teams all game, leading to an 84-62 Jayhawks victory. Jackson-Davis finished with 13 points, six rebounds, and three turnovers, and he set an all-time Kansas opponent record with nine blocked shots. Texas' Mo Bamba previously set the record at eight blocked shots against Kansas in 2017.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

