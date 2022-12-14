Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places To Visit In Arkansas During Christmas SeasonWrld_FaymuzArkansas State
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Related
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Clinch? How Seahawks Loss Changes Dallas Playoff Chase
The 10-3 Dallas Cowboys are one of the best teams in the NFL, and many are talking not just about playoffs but Super Bowl. In Week 15, the team travels to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars, with the chance to punch its ticket to the 2022 postseason. To get...
Wichita Eagle
Wecome back: Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney available to play vs. Texans Sunday
The Chiefs have help available at the wide receiver position in Week 15. Kadarius Toney, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, was not among the five players the Chiefs listed as inactive for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Toney makes his return after...
Wichita Eagle
Broncos Get Massive Boost in Return of OLB Randy Gregory
The Denver Broncos were saddened to see defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones — the team's current sack leader — hit injured reserve over the weekend, ending his season. The silver lining is that Jones' spot on the 53-man roster will be filled by rush linebacker Randy Gregory, whom the team activated off IR on Saturday.
Wichita Eagle
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 as Bowl Season begins
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll as Bowl Season begins. ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season,...
Wichita Eagle
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota ‘Didn’t Understand’ Benching for Desmond Ridder
As the Atlanta Falcons (5-8) prepare for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints (4-9) at Caesar’s Superdome, they’ll be doing so without quarterback Marcus Mariota under center for the first time all season. Mariota, an eight-year veteran, was benched during the bye week in favor of...
Wichita Eagle
Giants Will Reportedly Not Be Seeing Chase Young Sunday Night
View the original article to see embedded media. All week, it was expected that Washington Commanders Chase Young would finally make his 2022 regular-season debut at home against the New York Giants in time for a critical NFC East showdown. According to an NFL Network report, that plan has been...
Wichita Eagle
Louisville Dominates Cincinnati in the Trenches En Route to Fenway Bowl Win
BOSTON - Heading Louisville's Fenway Bowl matchup with Cincinnati, both teams were going to be short several top flight skill position players on both sides of the ball. For the Cardinals, quarterback Malik Cunningham, running back Tiyon Evans, wide receiver Tiyon Evans and cornerback Kei'Trel Clark all declared for the NFL Draft. On the other sideline, the Bearcats were going to be short their top six pass catchers and two two cornerbacks due to both the draft and transfer portal.
Wichita Eagle
Bills Beasley, Backflips Highlight Josh Allen 2nd TD Drive, Buffalo Leads Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills are braving the cold, as well as flying snowballs as they take on the Miami Dolphins in a prime-time Saturday night showdown at Highmark Stadium. Thus far, the home team has found the end zone in two of three offensive drives. However, Miami is making this Week...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Corey Luciano, Interior Offensive Linemen, Washington Huskies
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Teams Spent $800 Million on Fired Personnel in Five Years, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. NFL teams seemingly aren’t the least bit afraid to move on from coaches and executives when they feel like things aren’t working out—and that has led to organizations paying people who no longer work for them a lot of money.
Wichita Eagle
Here is who national experts are predicting will win KC Chiefs-Houston Texans game
There has been a common question for defensive coaches around the NFL since quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the Chiefs’ starter. Texans defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire was the latest to be asked the question. How can Houston slow Mahomes when he and the Chiefs face the Texans on Sunday at NRG Stadium?
Wichita Eagle
2023 NFL Draft: Sean Tucker Declares for Draft
A promising back that will succeed in the NFL, Sean Tucker of Syracuse, has officially declared for the NFL Draft. Tucker is "a stout, compact runner who possesses quick acceleration, power and very capable hands out of the backfield; one of the most prolific runners in Orangemen school history." Tucker...
Wichita Eagle
NCAA Grants Oregon’s Cam McCormick a Ninth Year of Eligibility
Every once in a while, a college football player has the opportunity to stay in school longer than the four allotted years. One veteran player, though, keeps finding ways to return to school. Oregon tight end Cam McCormick, who was a freshman in 2016, has the option to return again...
Wichita Eagle
Lu Dort, Isaiah Joe Step Up in Win for Shorthanded Thunder
After five straight losses, the Oklahoma City Thunder looked to snap their skid and get their first win of their homestand. Without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey playing in this game, there were questions as to who would step up and lead this squad to victory. The win was incredible,...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s What Trayce Jackson-Davis Said After Indiana’s Loss to Kansas
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas swarmed Trayce Jackson-Davis with double and triple teams all game, leading to an 84-62 Jayhawks victory. Jackson-Davis finished with 13 points, six rebounds, and three turnovers, and he set an all-time Kansas opponent record with nine blocked shots. Texas' Mo Bamba previously set the record at eight blocked shots against Kansas in 2017.
Comments / 0