No. 7 UNC extended its win streak to three with a wire-to-wire victory over USC-Upstate on Friday night. The team is now 9-1 on the season. The Tar Heels jumped out to an early 7-0 lead, but sloppy play brought the Spartans within two just minutes later. After a late first quarter run, UNC took a 13 point lead and never looked back, leading by as much as 32 by the third period.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO