ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Top performers from the Tar Heels’ win over USC-Upstate

No. 7 UNC extended its win streak to three with a wire-to-wire victory over USC-Upstate on Friday night. The team is now 9-1 on the season. The Tar Heels jumped out to an early 7-0 lead, but sloppy play brought the Spartans within two just minutes later. After a late first quarter run, UNC took a 13 point lead and never looked back, leading by as much as 32 by the third period.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Wichita Eagle

Nurse plans a special Christmas for her grandkids after big NC lottery win

Berra Sen had just finished a pediatric nursing shift early on Friday, Dec. 16 when she stopped at Walmart to do some Christmas shopping. The 60-year-old mom and grandmother from Holly Springs decided to try her hand at a $20 Mega 7’s scratch-off ticket as she shopped, she told lottery officials, according to a Dec. 16 news release.
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy