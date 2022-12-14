ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Cowboys Clinch? How Seahawks Loss Changes Dallas Playoff Chase

The 10-3 Dallas Cowboys are one of the best teams in the NFL, and many are talking not just about playoffs but Super Bowl. In Week 15, the team travels to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars, with the chance to punch its ticket to the 2022 postseason. To get...
DALLAS, TX
Broncos Get Massive Boost in Return of OLB Randy Gregory

The Denver Broncos were saddened to see defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones — the team's current sack leader — hit injured reserve over the weekend, ending his season. The silver lining is that Jones' spot on the 53-man roster will be filled by rush linebacker Randy Gregory, whom the team activated off IR on Saturday.
DENVER, CO
Alexander Sees ‘Seven Interceptions’ vs. Rams’ Mayfield

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Last year, Baker Mayfield gave the Green Bay Packers a merry Christmas. Starting at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, Mayfield threw four interceptions – the last by Rasul Douglas with the Browns driving toward the potential winning field goal in the final moments – as the Packers escaped with a 24-22 victory at Lambeau Field.
GREEN BAY, WI
Best Bet: Lions Lean on Jamaal Williams in Red Zone

The Detroit Lions want to get back to being able to run the football effectively. Over the past month, the running game has steadily taken a back seat to a passing attack that has gained a significant amount of momentum. Also, Detroit tend to be a different team when they...
DETROIT, MI
Louisville Dominates Cincinnati in the Trenches En Route to Fenway Bowl Win

BOSTON - Heading Louisville's Fenway Bowl matchup with Cincinnati, both teams were going to be short several top flight skill position players on both sides of the ball. For the Cardinals, quarterback Malik Cunningham, running back Tiyon Evans, wide receiver Tiyon Evans and cornerback Kei'Trel Clark all declared for the NFL Draft. On the other sideline, the Bearcats were going to be short their top six pass catchers and two two cornerbacks due to both the draft and transfer portal.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Giants vs Commanders: How to Watch, Odds, History and More

The New York Giants are now 7-5-1 and still amid the playoff push. However, things haven’t been so good recently for the Giants. Since coming out of the bye week, they’ve been an abysmal 1-3-1 and have dropped to last place in the NFC East. The good news is that they still have a winning record and are currently in a playoff position.
WASHINGTON, DC
Should Jets’ Robert Saleh Be on the Hot Seat?

At 7-6, the Jets find themselves once again on the bottom of the heap looking up and while the team has won more games than 2020 and 2021 combined, it is not good enough. This is about winning championships, not taking baby steps. While New York has been crawling in...
NEW YORK STATE
NFL Teams Spent $800 Million on Fired Personnel in Five Years, per Report

View the original article to see embedded media. NFL teams seemingly aren’t the least bit afraid to move on from coaches and executives when they feel like things aren’t working out—and that has led to organizations paying people who no longer work for them a lot of money.
3 Takeaways From Bills Win Over Dolphins: Allen Flying Back into the MVP Race?

While the Buffalo Bills did not clinch their spot atop the AFC East, they have punched their ticket to the playoffs for the fourth straight year. The Bills' (11-3) 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins (8-6) has put them firmly in the driver's seat of the division as they look to win their third straight division title.
BUFFALO, NY
Falcons vs. Saints: Live Updates, Highlights, Drive-by-Drive Coverage

The Atlanta Falcons (5-8) face off against the New Orleans Saints (4-9) Sunday afternoon at Caesars Superdome. The Falcons sit one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) for first place in the division, while the Saints are two back. Atlanta has lost three of four, so the team is hoping today's game will spark some momentum heading into the last quarter of the year.
ATLANTA, GA
2023 NFL Draft: Sean Tucker Declares for Draft

A promising back that will succeed in the NFL, Sean Tucker of Syracuse, has officially declared for the NFL Draft. Tucker is "a stout, compact runner who possesses quick acceleration, power and very capable hands out of the backfield; one of the most prolific runners in Orangemen school history." Tucker...
SYRACUSE, KS
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 as Bowl Season begins

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll as Bowl Season begins. ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season,...
GEORGIA STATE
Jets’ Mike White Confirms He Has Fractured Rib

Despite suffering what he now confirms is a fractured rib, Jets quarterback Mike White tried his best to be available for the team’s matchup against the Lions on Sunday. White told reporters on Friday that he consulted with 10 doctors, seeking to be cleared for Sunday’s game. However, none of them approved White’s request and he was frustrated.
Kyle Shanahan Says Jordan Mason’s Time Will Come

The 49ers have two good running backs, but one of them hardly plays. Jordan Mason is averaging an astounding 6.6 yards per carry for the 49ers this season. And yet this past Thursday night, the 49ers gave him just four carries while they gave 26 to Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey is...
Rams Cheerleaders Help Cancer Patient’s Dream Come True: WATCH

No matter what happens over the rest of this NFL season at SoFi Stadium, the Los Angeles Rams organization provided a young football fan with a victorious memory they'll never forget. Los Angeles news networks recently documented the story of eight-year-old Delilah Loya, a cancer patient living in Bakersfield and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Why Brock Purdy can Lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl

A third string quarterback isn't supposed to do this. Teams will generally derail anytime they have to turn to their third string quarterback for the rest of the season. This could've easily happened to the San Francisco 49ers when Brock Purdy took over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo. But not only has the season stayed on track for the 49ers, they have somehow improved under Purdy.

