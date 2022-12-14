Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
Former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges For Unlawfully Obtaining Phone RecordsCops And CrimeBaltimore, MD
Related
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Clinch? How Seahawks Loss Changes Dallas Playoff Chase
The 10-3 Dallas Cowboys are one of the best teams in the NFL, and many are talking not just about playoffs but Super Bowl. In Week 15, the team travels to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars, with the chance to punch its ticket to the 2022 postseason. To get...
Wichita Eagle
Broncos Get Massive Boost in Return of OLB Randy Gregory
The Denver Broncos were saddened to see defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones — the team's current sack leader — hit injured reserve over the weekend, ending his season. The silver lining is that Jones' spot on the 53-man roster will be filled by rush linebacker Randy Gregory, whom the team activated off IR on Saturday.
Wichita Eagle
Alexander Sees ‘Seven Interceptions’ vs. Rams’ Mayfield
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Last year, Baker Mayfield gave the Green Bay Packers a merry Christmas. Starting at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, Mayfield threw four interceptions – the last by Rasul Douglas with the Browns driving toward the potential winning field goal in the final moments – as the Packers escaped with a 24-22 victory at Lambeau Field.
Wichita Eagle
Best Bet: Lions Lean on Jamaal Williams in Red Zone
The Detroit Lions want to get back to being able to run the football effectively. Over the past month, the running game has steadily taken a back seat to a passing attack that has gained a significant amount of momentum. Also, Detroit tend to be a different team when they...
Wichita Eagle
Louisville Dominates Cincinnati in the Trenches En Route to Fenway Bowl Win
BOSTON - Heading Louisville's Fenway Bowl matchup with Cincinnati, both teams were going to be short several top flight skill position players on both sides of the ball. For the Cardinals, quarterback Malik Cunningham, running back Tiyon Evans, wide receiver Tiyon Evans and cornerback Kei'Trel Clark all declared for the NFL Draft. On the other sideline, the Bearcats were going to be short their top six pass catchers and two two cornerbacks due to both the draft and transfer portal.
Wichita Eagle
WATCH: Browns Myles Garrett and Perrion Winfrey Imitate LeBron James and J.R. Smith After Sack
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey got a bit creative during the week 15 win over the Baltimore Ravens. When the two collided with Tyler Huntley for a sack, they imitated the LeBron James and JR Smith moment from a Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Finals game.
Wichita Eagle
Giants vs Commanders: How to Watch, Odds, History and More
The New York Giants are now 7-5-1 and still amid the playoff push. However, things haven’t been so good recently for the Giants. Since coming out of the bye week, they’ve been an abysmal 1-3-1 and have dropped to last place in the NFC East. The good news is that they still have a winning record and are currently in a playoff position.
Wichita Eagle
Should Jets’ Robert Saleh Be on the Hot Seat?
At 7-6, the Jets find themselves once again on the bottom of the heap looking up and while the team has won more games than 2020 and 2021 combined, it is not good enough. This is about winning championships, not taking baby steps. While New York has been crawling in...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Teams Spent $800 Million on Fired Personnel in Five Years, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. NFL teams seemingly aren’t the least bit afraid to move on from coaches and executives when they feel like things aren’t working out—and that has led to organizations paying people who no longer work for them a lot of money.
Wichita Eagle
3 Takeaways From Bills Win Over Dolphins: Allen Flying Back into the MVP Race?
While the Buffalo Bills did not clinch their spot atop the AFC East, they have punched their ticket to the playoffs for the fourth straight year. The Bills' (11-3) 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins (8-6) has put them firmly in the driver's seat of the division as they look to win their third straight division title.
Wichita Eagle
Falcons vs. Saints: Live Updates, Highlights, Drive-by-Drive Coverage
The Atlanta Falcons (5-8) face off against the New Orleans Saints (4-9) Sunday afternoon at Caesars Superdome. The Falcons sit one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) for first place in the division, while the Saints are two back. Atlanta has lost three of four, so the team is hoping today's game will spark some momentum heading into the last quarter of the year.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Corey Luciano, Interior Offensive Linemen, Washington Huskies
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Wichita Eagle
Here is who national experts are predicting will win KC Chiefs-Houston Texans game
There has been a common question for defensive coaches around the NFL since quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the Chiefs’ starter. Texans defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire was the latest to be asked the question. How can Houston slow Mahomes when he and the Chiefs face the Texans on Sunday at NRG Stadium?
Wichita Eagle
2023 NFL Draft: Sean Tucker Declares for Draft
A promising back that will succeed in the NFL, Sean Tucker of Syracuse, has officially declared for the NFL Draft. Tucker is "a stout, compact runner who possesses quick acceleration, power and very capable hands out of the backfield; one of the most prolific runners in Orangemen school history." Tucker...
Wichita Eagle
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 as Bowl Season begins
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll as Bowl Season begins. ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season,...
Wichita Eagle
Helping Hand? Cowboys WRs CeeDee Lamb And T.Y. Hilton Bonding at The Star
Dallas Cowboys receiver T.Y. Hilton is doing his best to fit in at The Star. Having signed for the team earlier in the week, the former Indianapolis Colt has hit the books hard to get caught up to speed on coordinator Kellen Moore's offense. But he is also getting aid...
Wichita Eagle
Jets’ Mike White Confirms He Has Fractured Rib
Despite suffering what he now confirms is a fractured rib, Jets quarterback Mike White tried his best to be available for the team’s matchup against the Lions on Sunday. White told reporters on Friday that he consulted with 10 doctors, seeking to be cleared for Sunday’s game. However, none of them approved White’s request and he was frustrated.
Wichita Eagle
Kyle Shanahan Says Jordan Mason’s Time Will Come
The 49ers have two good running backs, but one of them hardly plays. Jordan Mason is averaging an astounding 6.6 yards per carry for the 49ers this season. And yet this past Thursday night, the 49ers gave him just four carries while they gave 26 to Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey is...
Wichita Eagle
Rams Cheerleaders Help Cancer Patient’s Dream Come True: WATCH
No matter what happens over the rest of this NFL season at SoFi Stadium, the Los Angeles Rams organization provided a young football fan with a victorious memory they'll never forget. Los Angeles news networks recently documented the story of eight-year-old Delilah Loya, a cancer patient living in Bakersfield and...
Wichita Eagle
Why Brock Purdy can Lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl
A third string quarterback isn't supposed to do this. Teams will generally derail anytime they have to turn to their third string quarterback for the rest of the season. This could've easily happened to the San Francisco 49ers when Brock Purdy took over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo. But not only has the season stayed on track for the 49ers, they have somehow improved under Purdy.
Comments / 0