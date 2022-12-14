ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre Township, PA

WOLF

Two families displaced following fire in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY - (WOLF) — A fire late Thursday displaced 13 people in Pottsville. Crews were called to the 1300 block of West Norwegian Street, for a possible structure fire around 11 PM. Firefighters found heavy smoke pouring from the third floor of the half-double, according to officials.
POTTSVILLE, PA
WOLF

Man threatens pizza shop manager with gun over order not being ready

East Stroudsburg (Monroe County) - Stroud Area Regional Police say William Pabon, 37, is facing two counts of aggravated assault (F-1 & 2) and one count each of attempted criminal homicide (F-1) , terroristic threats (F-3) , simple assault (M-2), recklessly endangering another person (M-2), discharge of a firearm into occupied structure(F-3), firearms not to be carried without a license (F-3), possessing instruments of a crime (M-1), and firearms not to be carried without a license (M-1), following an alleged incident at a Little Caesars on Washington Street Friday night.
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA
WOLF

Man accused of strangulation on the run from police

TIADAGHTON, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — A man wanted for felony strangulation and other related charges is currently on the loose in Lycoming County. Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department has an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Andrew D. Macgill. He's wanted for felony strangulation, aggravated assault, and related charges. Officials say...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Two women wanted for theft and assault

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Two women are wanted by Dickson City Police for allegedly stealing from a store and assaulting an employee. Officials say they were involved in a retail theft at Macy's and when they were approached by Asset Protection. At this point, police say they...
DICKSON CITY, PA
WOLF

Vigil and silent walk through Wilkes-Barre for Josh Taylor

Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — A vigil and silent walk was held tonight for 32-year-old Joshua Taylor in Wilkes-Barre today. He died after being assaulted back in August and now his family and friends want justice to be served. People at the vigil had T-shirts, signs and bracelets that read...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

Scranton issues CODE BLUE for Saturday

SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — Due to the forecast of overnight temperatures dropping below 20 degrees with windchill and inclement weather expected to impact the area, the City of Scranton will be issuing a CODE BLUE for tomorrow. Weston Field House, 982 Providence Road, will be open as...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Honesdale residents work against the snow

Honesdale, Wayne Co. — Snow is falling down all over Honesdale. There have been at least 3 plow trucks cleaning up around the area and I saw one city truck salting the streets. I spoke to a couple of people plowing the sidewalks who were unable to talk on...
HONESDALE, PA
WOLF

Tips to Stay Safe During the Snowstorm

MONROE COUNTY — Snow began falling around sunrise in Central Pennsylvania Thursday and in Northeast P-A, it held off until around noon. Road conditions quickly became slick, leading motorists to slow down, some even using their flashers. We saw Multiple plow trucks out and about today. One driver I...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Mayor Brown to swear in 7 new Wilkes-Barre PD officers

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown will swear in 7 new Wilkes-Barre Police Department officers on Monday. The event will take place at 10:00 AM in City Council Chambers, 4th Floor, City Hall. Officers to be sworn in are as follows:. Officers with Act 120s:
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

Luzerne Borough Merchants held a stocking stuffer event for families

Luzerne, Luzerne County — Families walked around Luzerne Borough today for the Stocking Stuffer event held by the Luzerne Borough Merchants Association. Kids went around to different businesses and filled their stockings with treats. Over a dozen businesses from the Merchant Association participated. Kids were also able to get...
WOLF

Peach Music Festival releases 2023 lineup

Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — The Peach Music Festival released their 2023 summer lineup. The festival will have it’s 11th year on Montage Mountain from June 29th to July 2nd. The headling artists include Goose, My Morning Jacket, Ween and Tedeschi’s Truck Band. The team is already getting...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Santa's helper to take flight Saturday in 3rd-annual Christmas event

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING CO, (WOLF) — Santa is coming to town in style this weekend!. If the weather cooperates, Patrick Sekely will take off from the Skyhaven Airport in Tunkhannock on Saturday for his third annual Christmas Flight. With the help of his elf friends and make-shift sleigh, Santa will...
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
WOLF

Elk Mountain Ski resort opens for the season

Union Dale, Susquehanna County — Elk Mountain Ski resort in Union Dale held their opening day yesterday. They said they did not expect the afternoon snow to bring in people but they said they had a great turnout with many staying until close. “We are always, our goal always...
UNION DALE, PA
WOLF

State test scores still down from pre-pandemic levels

Pennsylvania (WOLF) — The assessment results for the 2021 - 2022 school year in Pennsylvania are what many anticipated. While year-over-year improvements are evident, test results are still down from pre-pandemic levels in nearly every grade and every subject. Long-term trend assessments in reading and math conducted by the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

