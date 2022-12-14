Read full article on original website
WOLF
Eight arrested following 'Operation Ice Out' investigation in Schuylkill Co.
SCHUYLKILL CO. (WOLF) — A drug investigation in Minersville and Port Carbon led to the arrest of eight people and the seizure of thousands of dollars worth of drugs. According to Skook News, "Operation Ice Out" was a several-month-long drug investigation between the Minersville Police and Port Carbon Police into the sale of various drugs in both boroughs.
WOLF
Two families displaced following fire in Pottsville
POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY - (WOLF) — A fire late Thursday displaced 13 people in Pottsville. Crews were called to the 1300 block of West Norwegian Street, for a possible structure fire around 11 PM. Firefighters found heavy smoke pouring from the third floor of the half-double, according to officials.
WOLF
Man threatens pizza shop manager with gun over order not being ready
East Stroudsburg (Monroe County) - Stroud Area Regional Police say William Pabon, 37, is facing two counts of aggravated assault (F-1 & 2) and one count each of attempted criminal homicide (F-1) , terroristic threats (F-3) , simple assault (M-2), recklessly endangering another person (M-2), discharge of a firearm into occupied structure(F-3), firearms not to be carried without a license (F-3), possessing instruments of a crime (M-1), and firearms not to be carried without a license (M-1), following an alleged incident at a Little Caesars on Washington Street Friday night.
WOLF
Man accused of strangulation on the run from police
TIADAGHTON, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — A man wanted for felony strangulation and other related charges is currently on the loose in Lycoming County. Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department has an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Andrew D. Macgill. He's wanted for felony strangulation, aggravated assault, and related charges. Officials say...
WOLF
Community remembers two New Tripoli volunteer firefighters who died
New Tripoli, Lehigh County (WOLF) — A public viewing for two New Tripoli volunteer firefighters who died from their injuries while fighting a fire at a home in Schuylkill County earlier this month ... was held at Northwestern Lehigh Middle School. It was a chance for the community and...
WOLF
Two women wanted for theft and assault
DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Two women are wanted by Dickson City Police for allegedly stealing from a store and assaulting an employee. Officials say they were involved in a retail theft at Macy's and when they were approached by Asset Protection. At this point, police say they...
WOLF
PennDOT implements Tier 1 restriction on interstates in District 4
PA - (WOLF) — Due to the severity of the winter storm, PennDOT has updated its tier restrictions for NEPA. PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following roadways until 8 AM Friday:
WOLF
Vigil and silent walk through Wilkes-Barre for Josh Taylor
Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — A vigil and silent walk was held tonight for 32-year-old Joshua Taylor in Wilkes-Barre today. He died after being assaulted back in August and now his family and friends want justice to be served. People at the vigil had T-shirts, signs and bracelets that read...
WOLF
Scranton issues CODE BLUE for Saturday
SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — Due to the forecast of overnight temperatures dropping below 20 degrees with windchill and inclement weather expected to impact the area, the City of Scranton will be issuing a CODE BLUE for tomorrow. Weston Field House, 982 Providence Road, will be open as...
WOLF
Honesdale residents work against the snow
Honesdale, Wayne Co. — Snow is falling down all over Honesdale. There have been at least 3 plow trucks cleaning up around the area and I saw one city truck salting the streets. I spoke to a couple of people plowing the sidewalks who were unable to talk on...
WOLF
Tips to Stay Safe During the Snowstorm
MONROE COUNTY — Snow began falling around sunrise in Central Pennsylvania Thursday and in Northeast P-A, it held off until around noon. Road conditions quickly became slick, leading motorists to slow down, some even using their flashers. We saw Multiple plow trucks out and about today. One driver I...
WOLF
Gas prices drop across the country and NEPA is around and below the state avg.
Luzerne County — Triple A announced yesterday that the national average price for a gallon of gasoline dropped 7 cents from Monday and the Commonwealth has seen a drop in the past month. We spoke with Joe Kristan who owns Forty Fort Lube and Service and he says he...
WOLF
Mayor Brown to swear in 7 new Wilkes-Barre PD officers
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown will swear in 7 new Wilkes-Barre Police Department officers on Monday. The event will take place at 10:00 AM in City Council Chambers, 4th Floor, City Hall. Officers to be sworn in are as follows:. Officers with Act 120s:
WOLF
Luzerne Borough Merchants held a stocking stuffer event for families
Luzerne, Luzerne County — Families walked around Luzerne Borough today for the Stocking Stuffer event held by the Luzerne Borough Merchants Association. Kids went around to different businesses and filled their stockings with treats. Over a dozen businesses from the Merchant Association participated. Kids were also able to get...
WOLF
Peach Music Festival releases 2023 lineup
Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — The Peach Music Festival released their 2023 summer lineup. The festival will have it’s 11th year on Montage Mountain from June 29th to July 2nd. The headling artists include Goose, My Morning Jacket, Ween and Tedeschi’s Truck Band. The team is already getting...
WOLF
Santa's helper to take flight Saturday in 3rd-annual Christmas event
TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING CO, (WOLF) — Santa is coming to town in style this weekend!. If the weather cooperates, Patrick Sekely will take off from the Skyhaven Airport in Tunkhannock on Saturday for his third annual Christmas Flight. With the help of his elf friends and make-shift sleigh, Santa will...
WOLF
Elk Mountain Ski resort opens for the season
Union Dale, Susquehanna County — Elk Mountain Ski resort in Union Dale held their opening day yesterday. They said they did not expect the afternoon snow to bring in people but they said they had a great turnout with many staying until close. “We are always, our goal always...
WOLF
State test scores still down from pre-pandemic levels
Pennsylvania (WOLF) — The assessment results for the 2021 - 2022 school year in Pennsylvania are what many anticipated. While year-over-year improvements are evident, test results are still down from pre-pandemic levels in nearly every grade and every subject. Long-term trend assessments in reading and math conducted by the...
