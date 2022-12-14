East Stroudsburg (Monroe County) - Stroud Area Regional Police say William Pabon, 37, is facing two counts of aggravated assault (F-1 & 2) and one count each of attempted criminal homicide (F-1) , terroristic threats (F-3) , simple assault (M-2), recklessly endangering another person (M-2), discharge of a firearm into occupied structure(F-3), firearms not to be carried without a license (F-3), possessing instruments of a crime (M-1), and firearms not to be carried without a license (M-1), following an alleged incident at a Little Caesars on Washington Street Friday night.

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO