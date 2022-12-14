ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Modesto Bee

Protected information left in Scott Peterson exhibit leads to delay in new trial decision

By Erin Tracy
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3afNU2_0jicupb700

A Social Security number in an exhibit for Scott Peterson’s habeas corpus case has led to yet another delay in the decision about whether he will get a new trial on the grounds of juror misconduct.

“ A rule of court has been violated,” Judge Anne-Christine Massullo said during a hearing Wednesday, two days before what would have been the deadline to issue her decision.

But the clock on that deadline stopped Dec. 8 when Massullo called the hearing after finding the Social Security number, which violates a rule of court that “is intended to protect personal privacy and other legitimate interests when documents are filed in the court and open to the public.”

She said once she issues her decision, those exhibits will be made available to the public, so the issue needs to be addressed before then.

The Social Security number was left in Exhibit 1 for Scott Peterson’s team, which contains documents for a 2000 civil restraining order involving the juror in question, Richelle Nice.

Nice was an alternate who, after two other jurors were excused, eventually joined the jury that convicted Peterson of killing his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, Conner.

Peterson’s attorneys allege Nice was a biased juror who lied in order to serve on his trial, to find him guilty and benefit financially from the notoriety of the case.

The crux of their argument are answers on her jury questionnaire, which said she was never the victim of a crime or a party in a lawsuit.

Nice was listed in police reports as a victim of domestic violence by her boyfriend in 2001 and a year prior had filed a restraining order against that boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend after she’d vandalized their home.

Nice has said that she never considered herself a victim, that her boyfriend never hit her, and that she didn’t know a restraining order was a type of lawsuit.

Judge Massullo told Peterson’s attorneys that the issue with the Social Security number needed to be addressed and a new redacted copy of the exhibit filed by Thursday morning.

Additionally, she said all other exhibits needed to be reviewed to ensure no other personal information was left in. She gave attorneys until noon Friday to file declarations saying whether any other redactions needed to be made. If there are, Massullo said those redactions needed to be made and the exhibits resubmitted by the end of day Friday.

Massullo did not indicate when she would have her decision but the time for her to issue it will remain paused until at least Friday.

It’s still possible, while unlikely, she could issue her decision Friday but her legal deadline has so far been pushed back into at least next week.

Comments / 0

Related
KSBW.com

Judge says decision not yet final in Scott Peterson case

Scott Peterson appeared via Zoom in court on Wednesday for a procedural hearing. The judge said personal information was discovered in an exhibit filed with the court, which violates California Rule 1.201. A social security number was visible in a document that was filed with the court and open to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vox

A rogue Trump judge has thrown the Supreme Court in disarray

Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. Drew Tipton, a Trump appointee...
TEXAS STATE
RadarOnline

Houston Attorney Commits Suicide Before He Was To Stand Trial For Operating $225 Million Tax Evasion Scheme Involving America’s Richest Black Man, Robert Smith

A Houston-based tax attorney committed suicide on the eve of facing court on charges that he helped hide $225 million from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service in a corruption scandal involving Robert Smith, America's richest Black man.A judge presiding over the case — where Smith, the billionaire founder of private equity Vista Equity Partners, had turned government whistleblower — made the shocking announcement Monday.Carlos Kepke, 83, was charged with helping Smith conceal the fortune from the IRS.The lawyer’s unexplained death was announced in a San Francisco courtroom. Earlier today, it was revealed Kepke died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. As...
HOUSTON, TX
Law & Crime

‘He Has Removed His Pants to Show the Court His Backside’: Michigan Man Moons Judge During Bond Hearing

A Michigan man who allegedly made anti-semitic and racist threats to parents and children at a preschool and synagogue last week made a shocking reveal during a Tuesday hearing in Wayne County Circuit Court when he pulled his pants down and mooned the presiding judge in a separate case. Following the cheeky display, Judge Regina Thomas approved prosecutors’ request to have the $1 million bond for Hassan Chokr revoked.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Ok Magazine

Ghislaine Maxwell's Conviction Appeal In Jeopardy As Ex-Husband Refuses To Cover $1 Million Legal Fees

Ghislaine Maxwell and her legal team have been planning to appeal her conviction after being found guilty of on five out of six sex trafficking related charges, including: conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor.
CBS Denver

FBI: Polygamous leader had 20 wives, punished disobedient followers

The leader of small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show.Samuel Bateman was a former member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, or FLDS, until he left to start his own small offshoot group. He was supported financially by male followers who also gave up their own wives and children to be Bateman's wives, according to an FBI affidavit.The document filed Friday provides new insight about what investigators have found...
COLORADO CITY, AZ
CBS San Francisco

Aryan Brotherhood gang members charged in California prison murders

SACRAMENTO  — A federal grand jury has added murder counts to a list of previously filed racketeering charges against five inmate members of the California Aryan Brotherhood for four state prison yard slayings from 2011 to 2018. U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert  said all five men -- Ronald Yandell, 58; William Sylvester, 53; Brant Daniel, 46; Pat Brady, 50; and Jason Corbett, 49 -- could be sentenced to death in federal prison if convicted of the charges."This superseding indictment strikes at the heart of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang with five defendants now facing murder charges that carry with them the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

8K+
Followers
109
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy