FIFA Reportedly Rejects Zelensky’s World Cup Final Request
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wanted to give a video message about world peace ahead of the start of Sunday’s World Cup final match in Qatar but FIFA turned him down, according to an unidentified source quoted by CNN. FIFA is, however, still holding talks with Ukraine, the source said. Zelensky has used video appearances at the Grammys, Cannes Film Festival, the G20 Summit, and several countries’ legislatures, as well as interviews with notable personalities like Sean Penn and David Letterman, to keep the spotlight on the war in Ukraine.
Fans convinced Messi planned entire move before even getting ball for Argentina assist as unseen footage emerges
FANS are convinced that Lionel Messi planned his entire move before even getting the ball in the build-up to his amazing assist against Croatia. The 35-year-old would go on to bamboozle Josko Gvardiol before laying the ball on a plate for Julian Alvarez to score. After previously unseen footage emerged,...
A Chaotic World Cup Still Delivers The Perfect Final
This has arguably been the most controversial, chaotic World Cup in the 92-year history of the international tournament — but also one of the most epic from a competitive standpoint. There was the unprecedented selection of Qatar as the host, the equally unprecedented decision to hold it in the...
Morocco picked by FIFA to host Club World Cup in February
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco was rewarded by FIFA on Friday with hosting rights for the next Club World Cup in February, with an expanded 32-team edition set to launch in 2025. European champion Real Madrid, South American champion Flamengo and Seattle Sounders, the first CONCACAF Champions League winner...
Sporting News
FIFA try to cover up fiery Achraf Hakimi incident with Gianni Infantino after World Cup loss to Croatia
Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi was furious after his team's World Cup defeat to Croatia and took his frustrations out on FIFA's president. WHAT HAPPENED? Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 in the third-place World Cup play-off on Saturday after the Atlas Lions appealed unsuccessfully for a penalty for handball when Youssef En-Nesyri's header hit Bruno Petkovic and when Hakimi was felled by a challenge by the Croatia striker.
Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Pops for Argentina in Pink Louis Vuitton Sneakers at FIFA World Cup in Qatar With Son Matteo Messi
Antonella Roccuzzo, the wife of Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi, showed support to her husband as he played against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup semi-final match at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Dec. 13. The model watched the game accompanied by their son, Matteo Messi, and her mother-in-law, Celia Maria Cuccittini. Argentina beat the European team and it will now face France in the final game. At the stadium, Roccuzzo wore Argentina’s World Cup purple jersey. The style features light purple stripes and a flame print coming from the bottom of the shirt. She paired it with light blue jeans. To accessorize,...
CBS Sports
World Cup: Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate is truly over, and now the torch passes to Kylian Mbappe
This World Cup might have been billed as the last chapter in the long rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's, but as the final between France and Argentina looms it makes clear that that was never the story. This tournament is a passing of the torch between soccer's elite. As Messi pushed Argentina to the final with Ronaldo crashed out against Morocco in the round of 16, still seeking his first goal in the knockout stage of any World Cup, any debate about which legend is greater should be long settled.
BBC
FOX Sports
Lionel Messi's viral speech gives rare look at his leadership style
DOHA, Qatar — Before every Argentina game, Lionel Messi collects his teammates in the center of the locker room. They stand in a tight circle, arms around each other’s shoulders, heads leaning to the middle, and there they wait a moment for Messi to speak. He’s a quiet...
Argentina Wins 2022 World Cup in a Thriller, Capping a Month of Record Spending and Viewership
After a 3-3 draw that went to a penalty shootout, Argentina beat France in a thrilling match that went down the wire. Now the 2022 World Cup is over, and this year’s tournament leaves behind a legacy of stunning upsets and off-field controversy — but also a historic month of record viewership and spending.
Red panda predicts who will lift World Cup trophy in Qatar this weekend
A red panda in Thailand has predicted who will win the World Cup final this weekend (18 December), as France prepare to face off against Argentina.Nong Tiger the panda, who lives at a zoo in Chiang Mai, was given two identical bowls of snacks, each represented with the flag of one of the countries in the football final.However, based on his prediction, it looks like Les Bleus could return to Europe triumphant.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
FIFA Expects $11B Over Next Four-Year Cycle
The World Cup’s expansion to 48 teams in 2026 is setting up FIFA for a major payday. Soccer’s global organizing body expects to earn $11 billion for the 2023-26 commercial cycle — with an almost 50% raise in income — thanks primarily to sponsorships and media deals for the men’s World Cup.
