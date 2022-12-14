Read full article on original website
SWEET SPRINGS AMBULANCE BOARD HOLDS SPECIAL MEETING ON CLOSURE AND SALE OF HOSPITAL
The Sweet Springs Ambulance District Board held a special meeting recently to discuss the closure of the hospital facility. During a closed session held to discuss leasing, purchase or sale of the real estate, board members discussed the future of the hospital property. It was noted that various real estate options are being considered and that agencies have been contacted. It was also noted that that separating acreage from the building would be considered. A motion was made by Board President David Hartley and seconded by Melvin Taber to schedule a tentative closure of the facility for March 3, 2023.
2 killed in crash Saturday in Clay County
Two people died as the result of a wreck around 2:30 p.m. Saturday near Salem Road at Northeast 162nd Street in Clay County.
Two People Injured in Crash at Rebar Road
Two people were injured in a two-car crash that occurred Friday afternoon just north of Sedalia. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2012 Ford F-150, driven by 52-year-old Ricky D. Rafferty of Tipton, was on US 65 at Rebar Road around 5 p.m., when he attempted to make a left-hand turn on a green light, and was struck by a northbound 2008 Toyota Rav 4, driven by 63-year-old Sherri N. Smith of Marshall, who failed to stop at a red light.
Liberty couple installs carillon system to honor late daughter
LIBERTY — Liberty Councilman Harold Phillips and his wife, Gwen Phillips, retired children’s pastor from Second Baptist Church, are honoring their late daughter, Rachel Phillips with a creative community gift. Rachel passed in early March after a long illness. The couple placed a carillon system in the downtown...
Chillicothe business closes during police investigation
The Chillicothe Police Department reports a business in the 100 block of Washington Street is closed during an investigation. Chillicothe police officers assisted multiple law enforcement agencies in serving and executing a search warrant at the business on Thursday morning, December 15th. The warrant was for alleged non-violent felony offenses, and the offenses were not for any drug or gang-related offenses.
MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of December 19, 2022
U.S. Route 136 – Bridge inspection at the Missouri River Bridge at Brownville, Dec. 19-22 Andrew County. Route B – Bridge inspection at the One Hundred and Two River Bridge, Dec. 19-22 U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching, Dec. 19 – 23 Buchanan County. U.S. Route...
Two Bridges Are On the Livingston Co. Commission Agenda
Bridge Bids and an inspection are on the agenda for the Livingston County Commissioners next week. The Commissioners meet Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse. Tuesday:. At 10:00 am, the commissioners meet with Rod Cotton from Farmers Electric Cooperative. At 11:00, they will...
Man charged in hit-and-run of Excelsior Springs student getting off school bus
Kyle P. Barrett was charged Friday with leaving the scene of a crash, resulting in injury, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
Chillicothe Police Report For Friday
Ninety-four calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Friday. Some of the calls include:. 6:53 AM, Officers conducted extra patrols in the area of Westport and Grandview after receiving a report of property damage. 6:55 AM, Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street for a report...
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Friday and early Saturday morning. Friday at about 10:45 pm in Daviess County, 35-year-old Kurtis A Edmond of Columbia Heights, MN was arrested for alleged speeding and DWI with drugs – with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
Liberty police looking for porch pirate
LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Liberty Police Department is looking for a man who stole a package off someone’s porch right after it was delivered. The police said this happened at 12:45 p.m. today (Thursday). The police didn’t specify where exactly this happened, but they did share a picture...
Bates City man accused of stealing vehicles in custody
HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. - Higginsville Police Department says a Bates City man wanted for stolen vehicles is in custody. According to a social media post by the department, Phillip Baylor, a former resident of Higginsville, was taken into custody while in an alleged stolen vehicle in Overland Park, Kansas. Online court...
Sheriff Fish Provides Update on Clinton County Law Enforcement Tax
PLATTSBURG, MO – Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish issued an update on the law enforcement tax which was implemented on April 1st of this year. Sheriff Fish says the starting wage for Deputies is now $43,200 compared to $25,000 five years ago. Communications Officers wages have gone up from $22,100 to $39,500 and Detention Officers now make $37,500 compared to $26,300 five years ago. Fish says Clinton County Sheriff’s Office wages are competitive with neighboring agencies, allowing them to attract high-quality candidates and improve employee retention rates.
Search Warrant Served At Local Business
Agents from Homeland Security, the Chillicothe Police Department, and other agencies served a search warrant at about 10:45 am at a business in the 100 block of Washington Street. In a press release from the Chillicothe Police Department, they noted the warrant was for nonviolent felony offenses. They stated these...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests over the weekend of Friday, December 16, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Kansas City resident was arrested early Sunday in Caldwell County. 29-year-old Kenneth Crowley was accused of felony tampering with a motor vehicle and was taken to the Caldwell County detention center. An Orrick resident was arrested Saturday night in Ray County. 42-year-old James...
Booked On Parole Warrant
A Chillicothe man was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department Thursday afternoon on a parole warrant. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports 27-year-old Detrii Dean Hyatt was arrested at about 4:30 and booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center. He is held with no bond allowed.
New Conservation Agent In Sullivan County
Seventeen new Conservation Agents completed training in MDC’s 2022 Conservation Agent Training Academy and received hands-on experience through the field training program. With those programs complete, they have been assigned to counties across the state. Sullivan County’s new agent is Katie Potter. She is from near Kirksville and attended...
Livingston County Sheriff's Office investigating area scams
CHILLICOTHE – The Livingston County Sheriff's Office has been working with local residents and federal agencies to investigate scams. According to a news release, the sheriff's office and FBI have been investigating a scam in which a victim reportedly lost well over $100,000. The scammers responsible are not in the U.S.
Livingston County Sheriff reports on recent incidents and events
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has released information on recent incidents and arrests. Sheriff Steve Cox reports his office concluded an investigation December 14th of felony stealing by deceit where a Carrollton resident allegedly sold his pickup truck to someone in Livingston County for $4,200 cash. Twenty-eight year old Joseph Wayne Webb was arrested for the alleged crime.
17-year old boy dies in 3-vehicle crash Wednesday in Clay County
A teen driver died after being involved in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Clay County, the county sheriff's office said.
