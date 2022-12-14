Read full article on original website
koxe.com
HPU alumnus Dr. Ronny Marriott elected second VP of BGCT Executive Board
Texas Baptists recently named Howard Payne University alumnus Dr. Ronny Marriott second vice president of the Baptist General Convention of Texas (BGCT) Executive Board. The announcement was made during the BGCT’s Annual Meeting in Waco. Dr. Marriott serves as pastor of First Baptist Church in Burleson and was nominated to the BGCT post by Dr. Cory Hines, HPU president.
koxe.com
Weekly Brown County Covid Report
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 130 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 130 positives this week, 6 were PCR, and 124 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 50 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases.
koxe.com
County Commissioners to Meet Monday Morning
The Brown County Commissioners Court will meet Monday morning, December 19, at 9:00 am in the county courthouse. The agenda is as follows. 3. Recognition of Special Guests and Presentations. 4. Citizen Comments (All speakers will be required to adhere to the rules of procedure, conduct and decorum adopted by...
brownwoodnews.com
City announces Christmas closure and adjusted trash schedule
Brownwood City Hall and other non-emergency facilities will close Friday, December 23rd and Monday, December 26th. Regular operating hours will resume Tuesday, December 27th. The Landfill and Recycling Center will be closed Saturday, December 24th through Monday, December 26th. Regular operating hours will resume Tuesday, December 27th. Brownwood curbside trash...
koxe.com
Sammy Leon Curry, 74, of Brownwood
Sammy Leon Curry passed away peacefully in his home, with loved ones by his side on December 12, 2022. He fought a battle with his lungs for many years and just could not fight anymore. His body was tired, but his spirit never weakened. Sammy was born to Johnnie Lester...
koxe.com
Joe “Richard” Sanchez, 68, of Zephyr
Joe “Richard” Sanchez, 68, of Zephyr, Texas passed away unexpectedly December 14, 2022 surrounded by his loved ones. A visitation with the family will be held at Heartland Funeral Home from 3:00 – 5:00 PM, Sunday, December 18, 2022. Celebration of Life service will be held in...
koxe.com
Dorothy Mae Matthews, 83, of Bangs
Dorothy Mae Matthews, 83 years old of Bangs, Texas, formerly from Houston Texas passed away on December 12,2022. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on December 17th, 2022, at New Testament Holiness Church. Burial will follow at Bangs Cemetery under the direction of Brownwood Funeral Home. Dorothy Mae...
koxe.com
Man Wanted on Federal Warrant Apprehended in Brown County
On Sunday, December 11, at approximately 4:47 pm, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a motor vehicle pursuit with a Honda motorcycle operated by Christopher Lee Lowe, who had been sought after for several months by Law Enforcement for an outstanding federal warrant involving the Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance.
koxe.com
Two Indicted on Capital Murder Charges
The Brownwood Police Department issued the followed press release shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday:. On Monday, August 22, 2022, at approximately 5:10 p.m., first responders for the City of Brownwood were dispatched to a home in the 700blk of Ave C regarding a report of an unresponsive juvenile. That evening, 9-year-old HardiQuinn Hill was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Harold Hogan.
