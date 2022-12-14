ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

NBC News

Missouri school district adopts 4-day school week, faces mixed reactions from parents

A school district in Missouri has adopted a four-day school week, with a "mixed" response from parents. On Dec. 13, the Independence School District school board voted 6-1 to shorten the school week to four days. Beginning in the 2023-24 school year, students in grades pre-K to 12 will attend classes from Tuesday to Friday, with each school day extended by 35 minutes per day.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Goodbye, Gary! Kansas City mayor declares "Gary Amble Day" in Kansas City

Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that they recently learned 56-year-old Calvin is dying of colon cancer, but he will likely die in prison.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

City of Lawrence reverses decision to transition residents away from support site

Today, a former KCK police detective was back in federal court in Topeka for a hearing on eight federal charges he’s facing. On Tuesday, at the first public forum on a downtown stadium for the Kansas City Royals, the public heard from the business side of the team. On Wednesday, KCTV5 had a chance to get perspective from the baseball side.
LAWRENCE, KS
CJ Coombs

Historic mansion of prominent Kansas Citian, August Meyer, became a part of the Kansas City Art Institute

August Meyer House, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byGoogle Maps. August Meyer's home is a 35-room mansion. It has three stories and it sits on 8.5 acres. After Meyer died, the home was purchased by Howard Vanderslice who donated the house and estate for the purpose of becoming the Kansas City Art Institute. Now known as Vanderslice Hall, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on September 9, 1982.
KANSAS CITY, MO
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence school district budget scenario would close 2 elementary schools, 1 middle school

The Lawrence school district is considering a possible scenario for its budget plan that would include closing two elementary schools and one middle school. During a meeting on Wednesday evening, the district’s Futures Planning Committee learned of the scenario — made with “administrative input” — which estimates savings between $7.15 million and $9.1 million.
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Goodbye, Gary! You know Gary, now meet his family

BELTON, MO

