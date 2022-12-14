Read full article on original website
10 Kansas City companies that pay over $30 an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
The William Francis Shelley House built in 1887-1889 has history written all over itCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic building: Midwest Hotel in Kansas once on the endangered list was revamped into City Club ApartmentsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic hotel: the Monroe Hotel from the 1920s was saved and renovated into condominiumsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Adair Fish: New report reveals cops visited home prior to child’s deathLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
Lansing schools removes social justice unit from high school English classes
A mom at the center of a social justice unit being removed from her daughter's Lansing High School class is now speaking out, claiming the move to challenge the material was her last resort.
Here are the highest-paid Independence city employees
The top end of Independence's payroll includes about 50 workers whose earnings topped $145,000 during the most recent fiscal year.
Kansas City, Kansas, apartment fire forces residents into the cold
Kansas City, Kansas firefighters responded to a fire at Manor Place Apartments on Leavenworth Road which destroyed one unit.
Missouri school district adopts 4-day school week, faces mixed reactions from parents
A school district in Missouri has adopted a four-day school week, with a "mixed" response from parents. On Dec. 13, the Independence School District school board voted 6-1 to shorten the school week to four days. Beginning in the 2023-24 school year, students in grades pre-K to 12 will attend classes from Tuesday to Friday, with each school day extended by 35 minutes per day.
Rapist who ‘terrorized’ women in Kansas City’s Westport could soon be paroled
Known as the Westport Rapist, Gary Jackman, who raped women in the mid 1980s and 90s could be paroled this month.
Goodbye, Gary! Kansas City mayor declares "Gary Amble Day" in Kansas City
Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that they recently learned 56-year-old Calvin is dying of colon cancer, but he will likely die in prison.
10 Kansas City companies that pay over $30 an hour
Kansas City, Mo. - With the cost of living rising in Kansas City, many area residents are finding that their paychecks don't go as far as they used to. One solution is to find a better-paying job.
Johnson County to ban truck traffic on some rural roads
Johnson County will now prohibit commercial truck traffic on more than a dozen segments of rural roadways.
City of Lawrence reverses decision to transition residents away from support site
Today, a former KCK police detective was back in federal court in Topeka for a hearing on eight federal charges he’s facing. On Tuesday, at the first public forum on a downtown stadium for the Kansas City Royals, the public heard from the business side of the team. On Wednesday, KCTV5 had a chance to get perspective from the baseball side.
Historic mansion of prominent Kansas Citian, August Meyer, became a part of the Kansas City Art Institute
August Meyer House, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byGoogle Maps. August Meyer's home is a 35-room mansion. It has three stories and it sits on 8.5 acres. After Meyer died, the home was purchased by Howard Vanderslice who donated the house and estate for the purpose of becoming the Kansas City Art Institute. Now known as Vanderslice Hall, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on September 9, 1982.
KC mayor slams Independence 4-day school week as ‘gimmick,’ says it will hurt parents and kids
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence School Board voted 6-1 Tuesday night to move the district to a four-day school week. But as the sun rose Wednesday morning, Kansas City’s mayor had some choice words for the school district to the east. “Thank you, (Board Member) Anthony Mondaine,...
Unexpected decision for new Leavenworth mayor causing confusion, frustration
People in Leavenworth, Kansas say they're confused by city leadership.
3 Kansas counties rise above national average for wage growth in 2022
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recent report shows that three Kansas counties have risen above the national average when it comes to wage changes. The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) released its second quarter report for 2022 showing trends in county employment and wages in the Sunflower State. The report focuses on the four […]
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence school district budget scenario would close 2 elementary schools, 1 middle school
The Lawrence school district is considering a possible scenario for its budget plan that would include closing two elementary schools and one middle school. During a meeting on Wednesday evening, the district’s Futures Planning Committee learned of the scenario — made with “administrative input” — which estimates savings between $7.15 million and $9.1 million.
Man charged in hit-and-run of Excelsior Springs student getting off school bus
Kyle P. Barrett was charged Friday with leaving the scene of a crash, resulting in injury, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
Firefighters respond to large blaze at apartment in northeast Kansas City
Firefighters with the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded to a large blaze in northeast Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday evening.
Goodbye, Gary! You know Gary, now meet his family
Kansas City-area mom says son almost died after peer pressured into taking ‘happy pill’
A Kansas City-area mother said a TikTok trend and peer pressure convinced her son to take "happy pills," nearly killing him.
KCK woman killed in crash following police chase near S. 32nd, Metropolitan Avenue
The crash was reported just after 12:30 a.m. near South 32nd Street and Metropolitan Avenue in the city's Argentine neighborhood, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Independence woman charged in connection to shooting that injured KCI officer
An Independence, Missouri, woman has been charged in connection with a shooting that injured a KCI officer on Friday morning.
