West Monroe, LA

92.9 THE LAKE

A ‘Bussin’ Get Away in North Louisiana

Sometimes You Just Need to Get Away From Everything. However, our bank accounts may not agree with our spontaneous trips. Have you ever seen those really cool and unusual Airbnbs and once you click on the listing the price just turns you off? Although you've been told that living in a van down by the river is less than ideal, what if you took an extended stay in a bus down by the river?
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Unite for Union Tornado Relief Drive: How You Can Help

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - You can help make a difference in the lives of tornado victims in Union Parish with a simple donation. No donation is too small. On Tuesday, December 13th, 2022, an EF-3 tornado caused widespread damage and destroyed several homes and other buildings just before the Christmas and New Years holidays. Families lost everything, even the presents under the tree.
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

KTVE/KARD’s Digital Reporters earn college degrees during Fall 2022 commencements

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The KTVE/KARD family would like to congratulate our digital reporters, Rickenzie Johnikin and Abby Johnson, on earning their college degrees. Rickenzie earned her Master’s Degree from Grambling State University. Abby earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communications from Southern Arkansas University. Rickenzie is a native of Farmerville, La. She earned […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Academy Sports hosts first annual “Shop with a Cop”

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - “Hopefully, they’ll remember this part of their life growing up, and it kinda is a pay-it-forward to they’ll do the same thing when they get up in years,” says store director of Academy Jeff Woods. On December 16, 2022, the West...
WEST MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

Monroe SuperSave assault caught on security footage; Baton Rouge man arrested

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 15, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a SuperSave on Reddix Lane in Monroe in reference to a large disturbance involving multiple people. Security footage gathered from the store shows 40-year-old Hung Van Vu, accompanied by Jake Rodriguez, near the gas pumps, approaching a Black male who appears to be backing away from the two subjects.
MONROE, LA
WJTV 12

School drop-off line disturbance lands two Monroe residents in jail

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 16, 2022, officers were dispatched to an elementary school on Reddix Lane in reference to a man disturbing a school drop-off line. The suspect was described as a barefoot Black male wearing shorts and a tank top.  The suspect was later identified as 38-year-old David Ford III. According to […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Alleged homicide: Ruston shooting victim found unresponsive

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - At approximately 1:35 on Dec. 12, 2022, Ruston Police Department responded to a shooting at 713 McDonald Ave. Officers say they found an unresponsive male on the ground with suspected gunshot wounds. Ruston Ambulance arrived while officers gave life-saving measures. The victim, identified as 19-year-old Willie...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

LPJ announces 2022 all-parish football team

After a special season that saw Ruston return to the Superdome for the first time since 1998, the Bearcats recorded a clean sweep of the specialty awards on the 2022 all-Lincoln Parish Journal Football Team. All three of our parish teams earned postseason appearances as Ruston (12-2, state runner-up), Cedar...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Magnolia man arrested for the November 2022 homicide of a Shreveport man

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 12, 2022, Magnolia Police were called to Smith Street in Magnolia, Ark. due to a possible shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the deceased body of 32-year-old Demontray Hall, who was a native of Shreveport, La. According to Magnolia Banner-News, they discovered evidence in their investigation and identified 32-year-old Rico […]
MAGNOLIA, AR
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ice skating into the Complex

Due to COVID-19, the ice skating rink in Ruston has not made an appearance during the Christmas season. However, due to its relocation, it is returning as a prime activity for the city of Ruston. The ice skating rink is now housed in the massive, state-of-the-art Ruston Complex. The complex...
RUSTON, LA
myarklamiss.com

NBC 10 News Today: Footage of tornado damage in Union Parish

UNION PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Burglary takes place at Farmerville restaurant; police searching for suspect

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmerville Police Department is currently investigating a burglary that took place at RoRo’s Snack Shack located on Sterlington Highway. According to police, the suspect allegedly forced entry into the establishment around 1:45 AM on Sunday, December 11, 2022. The suspect was last seen...
FARMERVILLE, LA

