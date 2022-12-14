Read full article on original website
A ‘Bussin’ Get Away in North Louisiana
Sometimes You Just Need to Get Away From Everything. However, our bank accounts may not agree with our spontaneous trips. Have you ever seen those really cool and unusual Airbnbs and once you click on the listing the price just turns you off? Although you've been told that living in a van down by the river is less than ideal, what if you took an extended stay in a bus down by the river?
FEMA trailers arrive at Lake D’arbonne State Park to house tornado victims
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Lake D’arbonne State Park has received trailers provided by FEMA to help house Union Parish residents affected by Tuesday’s deadly tornado. So far 30 trailers have been provided from South Louisiana that can house anywhere from 1-5 people. These trailers are the same ones that are used to house victims of […]
East All-Stars “bowl” off steam ahead of I-20 Bowl
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Before the East All-Stars face off against the West in the 6th annual I-20 Bowl, the players took over Surge in West Monroe. The stars took us inside all the excitement.
Unite for Union Tornado Relief Drive: How You Can Help
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - You can help make a difference in the lives of tornado victims in Union Parish with a simple donation. No donation is too small. On Tuesday, December 13th, 2022, an EF-3 tornado caused widespread damage and destroyed several homes and other buildings just before the Christmas and New Years holidays. Families lost everything, even the presents under the tree.
KTVE/KARD’s Digital Reporters earn college degrees during Fall 2022 commencements
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The KTVE/KARD family would like to congratulate our digital reporters, Rickenzie Johnikin and Abby Johnson, on earning their college degrees. Rickenzie earned her Master’s Degree from Grambling State University. Abby earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communications from Southern Arkansas University. Rickenzie is a native of Farmerville, La. She earned […]
Family of Ronald Greene reacts to north Louisiana grand jury’s decision
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The family of Ronald Greene gathered in Baton Rouge Thursday night as a Union Parish grand jury’s decision about criminal charges for those involved in Greene’s deadly arrest was released. The grand jury decided to charge five Louisiana law enforcement officers. Louisana State Police Master Trooper Kory York faces the […]
Officials confirm that a EF-3 tornado with peak winds of 140 mph took place in Union Parish; 14 residents injured
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the US National Weather Service conducted a survey on the December 13, 2022, tornado storm that took place in Union Parish, La. As a result of the survey, officials found a 9.1-mile EF-3 tornado with peak winds of 140 miles per hour. According to officials, the […]
Construction for new hospital takes place in Ruston
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officials have confirmed that the construction for Northern Louisiana Medical Center has begun for its location in Ruston, La. The hospital is expected to be built in three to four years.
Academy Sports hosts first annual “Shop with a Cop”
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - “Hopefully, they’ll remember this part of their life growing up, and it kinda is a pay-it-forward to they’ll do the same thing when they get up in years,” says store director of Academy Jeff Woods. On December 16, 2022, the West...
Fox 14 Your Morning News: EF-3 Tornado Confirmed in Union Parish
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The National Weather Service of Shreveport has completed its survey in Union Parish after the area experienced a tornado storm on December 13, 2022. For more information on the storm confirmation, be sure to watch the video above.
Monroe SuperSave assault caught on security footage; Baton Rouge man arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 15, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a SuperSave on Reddix Lane in Monroe in reference to a large disturbance involving multiple people. Security footage gathered from the store shows 40-year-old Hung Van Vu, accompanied by Jake Rodriguez, near the gas pumps, approaching a Black male who appears to be backing away from the two subjects.
Drone footage shows extent of damage from Dec. tornado in Farmerville
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - This drone footage gives more insight into the extent of damage caused by a tornado in Farmerville on Dec. 13, 2022. KNOE previously reported on the injuries sustained from the storm.
School drop-off line disturbance lands two Monroe residents in jail
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 16, 2022, officers were dispatched to an elementary school on Reddix Lane in reference to a man disturbing a school drop-off line. The suspect was described as a barefoot Black male wearing shorts and a tank top. The suspect was later identified as 38-year-old David Ford III. According to […]
Alleged homicide: Ruston shooting victim found unresponsive
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - At approximately 1:35 on Dec. 12, 2022, Ruston Police Department responded to a shooting at 713 McDonald Ave. Officers say they found an unresponsive male on the ground with suspected gunshot wounds. Ruston Ambulance arrived while officers gave life-saving measures. The victim, identified as 19-year-old Willie...
LPJ announces 2022 all-parish football team
After a special season that saw Ruston return to the Superdome for the first time since 1998, the Bearcats recorded a clean sweep of the specialty awards on the 2022 all-Lincoln Parish Journal Football Team. All three of our parish teams earned postseason appearances as Ruston (12-2, state runner-up), Cedar...
Magnolia man arrested for the November 2022 homicide of a Shreveport man
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 12, 2022, Magnolia Police were called to Smith Street in Magnolia, Ark. due to a possible shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the deceased body of 32-year-old Demontray Hall, who was a native of Shreveport, La. According to Magnolia Banner-News, they discovered evidence in their investigation and identified 32-year-old Rico […]
Ice skating into the Complex
Due to COVID-19, the ice skating rink in Ruston has not made an appearance during the Christmas season. However, due to its relocation, it is returning as a prime activity for the city of Ruston. The ice skating rink is now housed in the massive, state-of-the-art Ruston Complex. The complex...
NBC 10’s Nick Sommer to learn the impact of fentanyl in the Ark-La-Miss on Thursday, December 22nd
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Although drug abuse and drug overdoses regularly take place in the Ark-La-Miss, a new drug is responsible for the incline in drug overdose deaths. NBC 10’s Nick Sommer takes a look at the fentanyl effect in the Ark-La-Miss area and how the community can lessen its impact.
NBC 10 News Today: Footage of tornado damage in Union Parish
Burglary takes place at Farmerville restaurant; police searching for suspect
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmerville Police Department is currently investigating a burglary that took place at RoRo’s Snack Shack located on Sterlington Highway. According to police, the suspect allegedly forced entry into the establishment around 1:45 AM on Sunday, December 11, 2022. The suspect was last seen...
