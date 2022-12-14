Sometimes You Just Need to Get Away From Everything. However, our bank accounts may not agree with our spontaneous trips. Have you ever seen those really cool and unusual Airbnbs and once you click on the listing the price just turns you off? Although you've been told that living in a van down by the river is less than ideal, what if you took an extended stay in a bus down by the river?

WEST MONROE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO