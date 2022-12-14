ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida announces that Gators will honor Mike Leach during Las Vegas Bowl

Florida will honor Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on Saturday during the Las Vegas Bowl against Oregon State. The Gators will wear a helmet sticker that spells out “Mike” with a cowbell in place of the i. The Gators follow Miami-Ohio, which also had a helmet sticker of a pirate flag during Friday’s Bahamas Bowl to honor Leach, who died on Monday. There will be likely be similar tributes to Leach throughout bowl season, especially by SEC teams.
GAINESVILLE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

American Heritage running back Mark Fletcher set to choose between Hurricanes and Gators

Mark Fletcher’s high school career did not end with a championship like he wanted, but he may pick up his college career nearby. The American Heritage star running back is taking one final visit to Coral Gables before the Early Signing Period begins Wednesday, and then he plans to sign with either Florida or Miami — though he said he knows where he will sign. “I love both atmospheres,” ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mississippi State lands commit from 3-star CB formerly pledged to Big 12 program

Mississippi State has landed a verbal commitment from a Florida cornerback originally pledged to Cincinnati. Luke Evans, from Chaminade-Madonna Prep in South Florida, announced his decision on his Twitter account on Thursday. He becomes the 22nd player to pledge to the Bulldogs and the 1st to do so under newly-named head coach Zach Arnett.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

BONEYARD: The Arnett era begins

Over the course of the last two decades, Mississippi State has hired head football coaches with an offensive background. Coach Jackie Sherrill is the last top dawg to have taken a college snap as a defensive player. In fact, Sherrill played both ways for Bear Bryant's Alabama Crimson Tide. Sherrill...
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Northeast Mississippi county rejects medical marijuana sales

PONTOTOC, Miss. (AP) — Voters in a northeast Mississippi county and city have rejected making it legal to sell, grow and process medical marijuana legal in two separate elections. Nearly 80% of voters inside the city of Pontotoc rejected the referendum on Thursday. More than 70% of voters in the surrounding unincorporated areas of Pontotoc […]
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Webster County Man Arrested In Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Webster County man was recently arrested by Oxford Police. Oxford Police took a report of a suspicious person at a business located off the 400 block of Highway 278. Their investigation led to the arrest of Jarrod Womack of Mantee on Dec. 13. He is...
OXFORD, MS

