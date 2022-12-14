Read full article on original website
Florida announces that Gators will honor Mike Leach during Las Vegas Bowl
Florida will honor Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on Saturday during the Las Vegas Bowl against Oregon State. The Gators will wear a helmet sticker that spells out “Mike” with a cowbell in place of the i. The Gators follow Miami-Ohio, which also had a helmet sticker of a pirate flag during Friday’s Bahamas Bowl to honor Leach, who died on Monday. There will be likely be similar tributes to Leach throughout bowl season, especially by SEC teams.
American Heritage running back Mark Fletcher set to choose between Hurricanes and Gators
Mark Fletcher’s high school career did not end with a championship like he wanted, but he may pick up his college career nearby. The American Heritage star running back is taking one final visit to Coral Gables before the Early Signing Period begins Wednesday, and then he plans to sign with either Florida or Miami — though he said he knows where he will sign. “I love both atmospheres,” ...
Mississippi State lands commit from 3-star CB formerly pledged to Big 12 program
Mississippi State has landed a verbal commitment from a Florida cornerback originally pledged to Cincinnati. Luke Evans, from Chaminade-Madonna Prep in South Florida, announced his decision on his Twitter account on Thursday. He becomes the 22nd player to pledge to the Bulldogs and the 1st to do so under newly-named head coach Zach Arnett.
Can Canes Close on Top RB Mark Fletcher?
Miami battling Florida for American Heritage running back Mark Fletcher.
BONEYARD: The Arnett era begins
Over the course of the last two decades, Mississippi State has hired head football coaches with an offensive background. Coach Jackie Sherrill is the last top dawg to have taken a college snap as a defensive player. In fact, Sherrill played both ways for Bear Bryant's Alabama Crimson Tide. Sherrill...
Scouting Hurricanes QB Commitment Emory Williams
Milton High School quarterback Emory Williams looks to continue Miami tradition.
Mario Cristobal, Canes Being Smart With Transfer Portal
There’s a balance between signing high school and Transfer Portal players.
Miami Central notches second 4-peat, defeats Plantation American Heritage for Class 2M state championship
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.- Miami Central Rockets weren’t just out to win the Class 2M state championship Friday night. They were out to win a national championship. That is knowing that they can’t play for one and the closest thing to it is beating a nationally ranked team in any ...
‘Everyone in Mississippi is a Mike Leach fan today’ Ole Miss couple remember night entertaining MSU head coach
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach loved history, specifically history about pirates, native Americans and the Civil War. Natchez, which is the oldest permanent settlement on the Mississippi River, has connections to all three of those history topics. Leach died at the age of 61 this week. He was looking...
Northeast Mississippi county rejects medical marijuana sales
PONTOTOC, Miss. (AP) — Voters in a northeast Mississippi county and city have rejected making it legal to sell, grow and process medical marijuana legal in two separate elections. Nearly 80% of voters inside the city of Pontotoc rejected the referendum on Thursday. More than 70% of voters in the surrounding unincorporated areas of Pontotoc […]
Webster County Man Arrested In Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Webster County man was recently arrested by Oxford Police. Oxford Police took a report of a suspicious person at a business located off the 400 block of Highway 278. Their investigation led to the arrest of Jarrod Womack of Mantee on Dec. 13. He is...
