ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
KATU.com

Oregon adds two police academies to speed filling vacancies

PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of Oregon lawmakers approved money for two new police training academies. Every new law enforcement hire takes the 16-week basic training course in Salem. This new funding covers training for 80 more officers. People already signed up for training will also get bumped up...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Harney Co. judge halts Measure 114 ban on high capacity magazines in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — A state judge has placed a hold on Oregon's new gun control law, Measure 114, until questions about its constitutionality can be decided. Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio in Harney County released the written ruling Thursday granting a preliminary injunction on the measure. His decision follows...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Oregon moves to stop coyote killing contests

Oregon officials are moving toward ending coyote killing contests. Killing contests often include cash and prizes to kill coyotes. According to the Humane Society, more than 1,000 coyotes have been killed in such contests over the past four years in Oregon. On Friday, the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission voted...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Clark County recount changes little in 3rd Congressional District race

VANCOUVER, Wash. — It appears the results of the race for Washington's 3rd Congressional District will not drastically change after a machine recount. Republican Joe Kent requested the recount after being projected to lose to Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez in November’s midterm elections. Gluesenkamp Perez’s lead of 2,629...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Oregon Youth Challenge Program sees 131 cadets graduate

REDMOND, Ore. — The Oregon Youth Challenge Program (OYCP) graduated 131 cadets from their 22-week program, Wednesday. The ceremony was held at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center on December 14. OYCP is the Oregon National Guard's alternative high school, it gives at-risk students another chance to catch...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Pharmacies see more demand for COVID-19, flu vaccines during holidays

SEATTLE — As people get ready to travel and get together for the holidays, many are going to local pharmacies to get their COVID-19 and flu vaccines to help protect them against respiratory illnesses this season. Washington state health leaders are encouraging people to get vaccinated or get their...
SEATTLE, WA
KATU.com

AARP Oregon Honors Local Volunteer

Our local nonprofits rely on volunteers to accomplish their mission, whether it's working with children, cleaning up our rivers, or delivering meals to seniors. AARP Oregon joined us to share how they've recently honored local volunteer Kathy Goeddel with its most prestigious volunteer award. For more information on ways to...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Kidnapped Mount Vernon 5-year-old found in Vietnam, flown back to Seattle

A 5-year-old Mount Vernon boy who was believed to have been abducted by his foster parent was found safe in Vietnam and is now back home with his biological mother. The 5-year-old, referred to as "ND" by police, was “safely secured” at the United States Consulate in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Dec. 14, according to the Mount Vernon Police Department (MVPD). ND was then flown to Tokyo before arriving in Seattle Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
KATU.com

Oregon Blueberry Dutch Babies

Just because the season is over doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy the taste of Oregon Blueberries. Oregon Blueberries are frozen straight from the farm and available at your local grocers. For more Oregon Blueberries recipes, click here!. Amaze your holiday guests with this scrumptious Oregon Blueberry Dutch...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy