KATU.com
Oregon adds two police academies to speed filling vacancies
PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of Oregon lawmakers approved money for two new police training academies. Every new law enforcement hire takes the 16-week basic training course in Salem. This new funding covers training for 80 more officers. People already signed up for training will also get bumped up...
KATU.com
Governor-Elect Tina Kotek launches transition website with information on Listening Tour
SALEM, Ore. — Governor-Elect Tina Kotek has launched a website with information on the transition team, job openings and a tour of all of the state's counties, Kotek announced in a tweet Friday. According to the website, Kotek "is committed to visiting every county in Oregon in her first...
KATU.com
Harney Co. judge halts Measure 114 ban on high capacity magazines in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — A state judge has placed a hold on Oregon's new gun control law, Measure 114, until questions about its constitutionality can be decided. Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio in Harney County released the written ruling Thursday granting a preliminary injunction on the measure. His decision follows...
KATU.com
Oregon moves to stop coyote killing contests
Oregon officials are moving toward ending coyote killing contests. Killing contests often include cash and prizes to kill coyotes. According to the Humane Society, more than 1,000 coyotes have been killed in such contests over the past four years in Oregon. On Friday, the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission voted...
KATU.com
Clark County recount changes little in 3rd Congressional District race
VANCOUVER, Wash. — It appears the results of the race for Washington's 3rd Congressional District will not drastically change after a machine recount. Republican Joe Kent requested the recount after being projected to lose to Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez in November’s midterm elections. Gluesenkamp Perez’s lead of 2,629...
KATU.com
Oregon Youth Challenge Program sees 131 cadets graduate
REDMOND, Ore. — The Oregon Youth Challenge Program (OYCP) graduated 131 cadets from their 22-week program, Wednesday. The ceremony was held at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center on December 14. OYCP is the Oregon National Guard's alternative high school, it gives at-risk students another chance to catch...
KATU.com
Oregon judges raise concerns over public defender shortages: 'It's embarrassing'
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon’s Public Defense Commission heard from judges Thursday during its monthly meeting, getting a bench perspective on how the statewide public defender shortage is affecting the justice system. “I continue to have heartburn every day, worrying about people who are in custody without an attorney...
KATU.com
Pharmacies see more demand for COVID-19, flu vaccines during holidays
SEATTLE — As people get ready to travel and get together for the holidays, many are going to local pharmacies to get their COVID-19 and flu vaccines to help protect them against respiratory illnesses this season. Washington state health leaders are encouraging people to get vaccinated or get their...
KATU.com
AARP Oregon Honors Local Volunteer
Our local nonprofits rely on volunteers to accomplish their mission, whether it's working with children, cleaning up our rivers, or delivering meals to seniors. AARP Oregon joined us to share how they've recently honored local volunteer Kathy Goeddel with its most prestigious volunteer award. For more information on ways to...
KATU.com
Kidnapped Mount Vernon 5-year-old found in Vietnam, flown back to Seattle
A 5-year-old Mount Vernon boy who was believed to have been abducted by his foster parent was found safe in Vietnam and is now back home with his biological mother. The 5-year-old, referred to as "ND" by police, was “safely secured” at the United States Consulate in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Dec. 14, according to the Mount Vernon Police Department (MVPD). ND was then flown to Tokyo before arriving in Seattle Friday.
KATU.com
Oregon Blueberry Dutch Babies
Just because the season is over doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy the taste of Oregon Blueberries. Oregon Blueberries are frozen straight from the farm and available at your local grocers. For more Oregon Blueberries recipes, click here!. Amaze your holiday guests with this scrumptious Oregon Blueberry Dutch...
KATU.com
Members of theft ring that stole over $300K nationwide arrested in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Investigators in Lynnwood say their efforts to catch retail thefts suspects netted three people who are wanted in a nationwide organized retail theft ring that is wanted in multiple states for stealing at least $300,000 from Target stores. In total, the Lynnwood police operation led to...
