UNC football hires new offensive line coach, turns attention to coordinator position

North Carolina coach Mack Brown announced the hiring of Randy Clements as the team’s new offensive line coach on Wednesday. Clements replaces Jack Bicknell Jr., who left along with former UNC offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Phil Longo for the same position at Wisconsin.

Clements will be the third offensive line coach since Brown returned to Chapel Hill in 2019. Stacy Searles served three seasons before leaving for Georgia, which paved the way for Bicknell’s lone season with the Tar Heels.

Clements has spent the past two seasons at North Texas and had stints at Baylor, Florida State and Ole Miss during his 20 years of collegiate coaching.

“Randy is a tough, hard-nosed offensive line coach that has a tremendous amount of experience working in systems similar to our offense,” Brown said in a statement. “He’s helped produce explosive offenses everywhere he’s been, while showing a knack for protecting the quarterback and limiting negative plays... The teams he’s been a part of have consistently run the ball effectively, and everyone we talked to thought very highly of him as a coach and leader of young men.”

Now Brown can turn his attention to replacing Longo, who was the offensive coordinator for all four seasons of his second tenure in Chapel Hill.