Read full article on original website
Related
Camden County Health Department issues “Code Blue”
Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Friday evening into the morning of Thursday, Dec 22. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for Camden County effective from 7...
trentondaily.com
Capital Health Launches Trenton Neighborhood Initiative at Mercer County Community College
Trenton is a vibrant community brimming with talent and potential. A new initiative is taking that potential to the next level and making education accessible for some of our city’s most deserving residents. Capital Health’s Trenton Neighborhood Initiative at Mercer County Community College is a unique opportunity for Trenton...
Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan
Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
followsouthjersey.com
Free COVID Tests Again Available To Every Household
SOUTH JERSEY — In New Jersey, an average of 2,581 COVID-19 cases per day were reported for the week of December 5, an increase of 32 percent from the average two weeks ago, and deaths have increased by 66 percent, according to recent data. As case number are increasing,...
trentonjournal.com
Trenton Water Works Issues Important Information About Your Drinking Water
Trenton Water Works (TWW) violated standards under the New Jersey Safe Drinking Water Act Rules, exceeding the Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) for Total Trihalomethanes (TTHM) from July 1, 2021, to September 30, 2021. Total Trihalomethanes (TTHM), or disinfection byproducts, form when chlorine compounds used to disinfect water react with other naturally occurring chemicals present in water. TWW previously notified customers, as required by state regulations, of the TTHM MCL exceedance in a public notice issued on November 3, 2021. TWW tests for disinfection byproducts monthly. This public notice is not an emergency, and the water is currently meeting all New Jersey Safe Drinking Water Act Standards. Click here to read the full statement.
franklinreporter.com
Impaired Driving Enforcement Crackdown To Be Conducted Locally
Submitted by Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office. Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald and Somerset County Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor announced law enforcement officials from Somerset and Hunterdon Counties will be cracking down on drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs as part of the annual end of year “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” statewide campaign. BeginningDecember 2, 2022, and continuing through January 1, 2023, local, county, and state law enforcement officials will conduct saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints looking for motorists who may be driving while intoxicated.
thesunpapers.com
Resident suggests measure opposing liquified gas transport
A Haddonfield resident requested that the borough’s board of commissioners pass a nonbinding resolution in opposition to a liquified natural gas development plan and offered her own draft for consideration. “Basically, this plan would take liquified natural gas in Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, and transport it over land by rail and...
Inspection reveals 200 Atlantic City Housing Authority homes infested with mice, bed bugs
Officials said more than 200 units have been infested by mice, bed bugs and roaches.
Multiple Gunshot Victims In Atlantic City: As Kids Walked From School
We have just confirmed news of the latest shootings in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday, December 16, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Well placed City and Atlantic City Police Department sources have told us the following:. Two people have been shot. Approximately 10 gun shots were fired. It has...
Lawrence Township woman charged in crash that killed landscaper
Police have charged a 73-year-old Lawrence Township woman with careless driving in connection to the crash that killed a landscaper on Mercer Road in October, according to the Princeton Police Department. The 70-year-old landscaper was using a wheeled walk-behind leaf blower to clear leaves from Mercer Road when the crash...
Trentonian
City man found guilty of August 2020 Double Homicide
TRENTON – A city man was convicted by a jury this week for the August 9, 2020, double homicide on Centre Street in Trenton, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. On December 15, Trezion Thompson, 22, was convicted on all counts of the indictment, including two counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a handgun.
camdencounty.com
Four Cases of Legionnaires’ Disease Identified in Pennsauken
(Camden, NJ) – The Camden County Department of Health is working alongside New Jersey Department of Health to investigate a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases in Pennsauken. As of Dec. 16, four cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been reported in people who reside in Pennsauken. The disease is...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Pickup Truck
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating Thursday night after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a pickup truck. The accident happened in the 400 block of East State Street near Ewing street, Capital Health paramedics and Trenton Ems pronounced the pedestrian dead on arrival. Police have not released any information at this time.
fox29.com
Tractor-trailer found on fire parked in backyard of Camden home
CAMDEN, N.J. - Emergency crews responded to a home in Camden after a tractor-trailer went up in flames early Sunday morning. Officials say the truck was parked in the backyard of someone's home on the 1200 block of Kaighn's Avenue around 1:30 a.m. The fire was put out by firefighters,...
New Wawa Opens In South Jersey
A new Wawa store has opened in Gloucester County.The grand opening ceremonies for Wawa's newest store at 2515 Delsea Dr., Franklinville, were on Thursday, Dec. 15. There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony and an appearance by Wally Goose.
These grocery items have seen the biggest price increases in New Jersey
Prices continue to rise on many products you may purchase on a weekly basis, but the constant increase at least appears to be slowing down. According to figures released on Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices in the New York metropolitan area, which includes 12 New Jersey counties, rose in November by 0.2%, following a 0.1% increase in October.
southjerseyobserver.com
Brooklawn Police Request Public’s Assistance With Identifying These Individuals
The Brooklawn Police are requesting the public’s assistance with identifying the individuals in these photographs. These individuals are wanted for questioning regarding an alleged incident that occurred on December 15, 2022 at Wawa involving a theft of a credit card. If anyone recognizes them or has any information regarding...
Driver, 34, Killed In South Jersey Crash: Report
A 34-year-old man was killed after his vehicle swerved off a South Jersey road and hit a tree before dawn Friday, NJ Advance Media reports. The fatal crash occurred near the 100 block of Laux Road in Gloucester County around 3:40 a.m., the outlet says citing Elk Township Police. Jose...
Man Killed, Woman Critically Wounded In Camden Double-Shooting: Prosecutor
Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 65-year-old man and critically wounded a woman in Camden. On Friday, Dec. 16, the Camden County Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation for shots fired at 3:20 a.m., in the 100 block of North 25th St. in Camden City, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
Owners of Yardley Ice House Announce a New Store Opening in Newtown
The popular ice cream and water ice shop is opening a new store in Newtown. A popular ice cream and water ice shop in Bucks County has just announced a new location being opened in a nearby town. The owners of the Yardley Ice House, located at 77 S Main...
Comments / 0