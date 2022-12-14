ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

dallasexpress.com

Arctic Blast Coming to Texas

Freezing temperatures are returning to North Texas. The National Weather Service said that a hard freeze is likely to impact North and Central Texas next week. At or below-freezing temperatures are expected to arrive in the region over the weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens and 20s...
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans react to winter weather

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – These past few weeks East Texas has seen its fair share of up and down temperatures. On Friday, Mineola saw a trickle of snowfall and Tyler experienced sleet. East Texans are not looking forward to the freezing weather that’s heading this way. John Tompkins from Tyler is not enjoying the temperature […]
TYLER, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Power Grid Is Ready for Upcoming Arctic Cold Front: ERCOT

The operator of the Texas power grid expects to have enough power supplies to meet electricity demand as a surge of Arctic air plunges the state into freezing temperatures next week. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas said Friday that it is monitoring weather forecasts and "expects sufficient generation to...
TEXAS STATE
cbs19.tv

Arctic Air Takes Aim on Texas

TYLER, Texas — Get ready for what could be the coldest Christmas in more than two decades here in East Texas. It won't challenge any record cold temperatures, but Christmas air will definitely have a winter sting. Will we have a White Christmas? At this time, it's not looking...
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Texas Residents Stunned by Record-Breaking Earthquake

Following Friday’s 5.4-magnitude earthquake that struck north of Midland, Texas, residents reflected on the record-breaking incident. While speaking to CBS7, Texas resident Kelley Morgan spoke about the earthquake. “It was not like anything I’ve ever experienced before,” she told the media outlet. She said that she was on the second floor of her North Midland at the time. “The whole house just [shook back and forth], and it just sounded like thunder was coming from inside the house almost.”
MIDLAND, TX
fox7austin.com

Hard freeze in the forecast for Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Phew, if you think it is chilly today, wait until next week!. Temperatures this morning are right around 40. The sunshine returns, and we warm up to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. With clear skies overnight, we will wake up to near-freezing temperatures in Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
Outsider.com

WATCH: Texas Drivers Frantically Turn Around to Escape as Tornado Rips Across Highway

What a scary scene. Earlier this week, people outside Dallas encountered a tornado as they drove down a busy state highway. The tornado was among more than a dozen than spun down in north Texas as a potent storm system swept through the area. It’s the same system that dropped snow all across the Midwest and is now morphing into a nor’easter as it churns through New York and through New England.
TEXAS STATE
B93

Texans Are Shocked To Learn Snow Is Headed Their Way

And if you live in South Texas, there is a good chance you might see snow on Christmas Eve! Looks like lows and rain chances could mean snow in South Texas!. Thursday, Dec. 22nd you're looking at a low of 30 degrees, Friday, Dec.23rd might see a low of 27 degrees, and drum roll, please...Christmas Eve...31 degrees and a chance of rain. Keep an eye out for more information.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Arctic blast headed to Houston area. Here's what you need to know

HOUSTON — Things are about to go from chilly to downright cold as we approach the Christmas holiday weekend. So far, our stream of cold air has come in "manageable batches," meaning a front moves in and drops lows into the 30s and 40s and knocks highs in the 50s. As we start to rebound into the 60s, another front moves in and kicks us back down into the 50s. Rinse and repeat. It gets cold, but nothing a winter jacket can't fix.
HOUSTON, TX
LoneStar 92

Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?

I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
TEXAS STATE
tpr.org

The COVID-19 winter surge is hitting Texas right before the holidays

COVID-19 cases are rising across Texas two weeks after the Thanksgiving holiday, echoing last year’s surge of the omicron variant. There are more than 18,000 positive cases across the state this week, up from a little over 7,000 the week of Thanksgiving. “Thanksgiving this year was kind of like...
TEXAS STATE
