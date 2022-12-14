Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Free Stuff & Sanity? Amarillo’s Winter Reading Challenge Is Here.
So here we are, approaching that ever-dreaded winter break from school. Sure, the kids LOVE having 3+ weeks off, but as a parent, you're sitting there pulling your hair out just thinking about it. How are you going to keep the kids busy for that amount of time, to where...
Great News For Gamers; WAC In Amarillo Getting New Game Room
In a press release earlier this week, the City of Amarillo took a moment to shine a light on an all new and improved game room at the Warford Activity Center. They also took a moment to recognize the individual behind the art you'll see in the new game room.
Amarillo Has the Christmas Spirit, Yes We Do
Have you taken a drive around Amarillo? This is the best time of year to do just that. I mean come on it's Christmas time. Amarillo loves to show off its Christmas spirit. We do have a whole list of the must-see Christmas homes in Amarillo. We do want to make it a tad bit easier on you. We just decided to throw caution to the wind and take a drive.
What Did Amarillo Google In 2022? Here’s The List!
The end of the year always brings one of my favorite things on the planet. Year-end lists. You know, the top songs of the year, what people bought the most of, etc. Well, I stumbled upon a list specific to Amarillo, and I gotta tell you it was one of the more interesting lists I've read. Not to mention it definitely gives some insight into the city and what's hot and not.
The Area Of Texas That Sees The Most Snowfall
When it comes to winter, snow is a part of it. At least in certain places in Texas, it is a normal occurrence. At some point in time, each area in Texas has experienced snowfall. Do you remember 2021, when Winter Storm Uri shut down Texas? People were without power, heat, water, and more. ERCOT became a phrase everyone in Texas knew about and used it as a cuss word.
Is Amarillo Worth Visiting? Here’s What People Had To Say.
So you wanna go on vacation, and you're going through all the different places you could go. When it comes to choosing a vacation destination, it all depends on what you're looking to do. Is it a beach you crave? Is sightseeing some big attractions on the list?. Maybe it's...
Mailing Christmas Presents From Amarillo? Don’t Wait Says USPS
I went to the post office the other day to mail out some Christmas gifts. Usually, I just go the gift card route. So much easier. I just have to put the gift card in an envelope with a regular old stamp. Mission accomplished. This year my daughter wanted to...
Where Can You Get a Meal on Christmas Day in Amarillo?
There are undoubtedly many different reasons you may be looking for a place to eat on Christmas Day. You may have a tradition of taking the family out for Christmas dinner. Heck, you may be tired of family and have to get away. Maybe you are traveling and need a...
Amarillo Christmas Tradition The Birth of Christ Cowboy Style
The Amarillo area has many Christmas traditions. One of those stories takes the story of the birth of Jesus and puts a spin on it. What if Jesus had been born in the time of the Cowboy? What would his birth have looked like?. The Baby Jesus still would have...
Amarillo Make Sure Getting Scammed is Not Under Tree
We made our lists. We have checked them twice. We are marking off what needs to be done this holiday season. It seems that we have so much to do in so little time. So one thing we need to make sure of is that we stay away from being scammed.
Water Bill Payment Resumes In Amarillo, Ending Really Strange Era
Ring the bells. Sound the alarm. It looks like it's finally over. The issues plaguing the City's ability to accept our payments for water service have finally been resolved. Water bill payment is resumes in Amarillo, ending a really strange era when many of us wondered if we ever would again.
Most Dangerous and Deadliest Road in The Texas Panhandle
Driving can be dangerous, you never know what might happen when you get behind the wheel of a vehicle and start driving on the Texas Panhandle Roads. One Texas Highway seems to be the deadliest road in the Texas Panhandle. More wrecks and deaths have occurred on this road. State...
Need To Get Away On Xmas Eve & Day? Here’s Amarillo Spots Open.
One thing the holidays tend to bring is the gathering of families. Some travel in from out of town, and some just get together since they're all in town. No matter how you look at it, families are a core part of the holidays. While it's great to see family,...
Hey Amarillo is it Time to Be Your Own Boss?
Every day you get up and head to the office. You think about how you would do things differently if you were the boss. Heck, you would be a great boss. If you could just find a business to own. Oh, the American dream. If you owned a business you...
Mark Your Calendars for Lyle Lovett Live in Amarillo
Another great artist is making their way to Amarillo for one great show. Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Cowboys are coming to Amarillo for one night only. Lyle Lovett has been nominated for a Grammy 17 times and is a Four-time Grammy winner. Lovett won a grammy in 1990 for Best male Pop Vocal Performer, in 1995 for Best Pop Collaboration and Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group, and in 1997 for Best Country Album for The Road to Ensenada.
Are Gift Cards the Perfect Amarillo Christmas Gift?
There is a lot of debate about gift cards for Christmas. Some people think they are a cop-out when it comes to Christmas Shopping. I personally love them. I love to give them. I love to receive them. I really do. Nothing beats an Amazon gift card as far as...
In A Giving Spirit? Donate Blood & You Could Win $250.
We all know the holiday season is known as "the giving season". You hear all the cliche statements like, "it's better to give than receive". That one sticks out quite a bit to me because while I agree that giving can be better than receiving, sometimes receiving is just as good as giving.
North Side Toy Drive Ready to Give Out Gifts to Kids of Amarillo
Amarillo has the biggest hearts. We found that out during our Help 4 the Holidays drive recently. We keep giving and giving. Why? Well, it's Christmas time and we really care about the kiddos. We want them to have a gift that they can call their own. There are a...
Weekend Fire Claims the Life of Two Amarillo Residents
A fire that occurred over the weekend in Amarillo continues to cause devastation even though the flames have been extinguished. In the early morning hours of Saturday, December 10, 2022, the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1600 block of North Fairfield. Firefighters fought to control the fire. Once the flames were under control, firefighters entered the residence to search for occupants of the home.
Amarillo Have You Tried to Thank Your Amazon Driver Yet?
So recently I read that I could tip my Amazon Driver without tipping my Amazon Driver. What does that mean? Well apparently you can thank your driver and tip your driver and it won't cost you a cent. I was skeptical. I mean nothing in life is really free. Oh,...
96.9 KISS FM
Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0