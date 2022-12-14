Read full article on original website
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Planning Commission Approves 6-Unit, Market-Rate Condo Project on Upper Eastside
In a break from apartments, the Santa Barbara Planning Commission approved a six-unit condominium project on the upper Eastside. The commission voted 5-1, with Jay Higgins in opposition, to grant four modifications and approve the project, despite some concerns from nearby residents. The project, at 533 E. Micheltorena St., calls...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the nine most expensive homes that sold in Santa Barbara the week of Dec. 4?
A house in Santa Barbara that sold for $3.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Barbara in the past week. In total, 12 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.6 million, $1,144 per square foot.
signalscv.com
Paul Butler | The Heart of Service
Last week, my wife and I enjoyed three nights and four days up in Santa Barbara to complete our new year planning, both for our business and for us personally. This is an annual cadence we’ve done for many years, but now our two adult children have flown the nest, we’re able to expand our wings and breeze up the beautiful California coast to map out our hopes and dreams for the next 12 months.
Noozhawk
Learn About Colorful History of Rincon Point at Ojai Library Talk
Historian and writer Vincent Burns, and professor of journalism Stephen Bates will discuss their book “Rincon Point” in a free presentation titled A History of Rincon Point in Photographs,” 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Ojai Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave. Rincon Point is known as...
Downtown Santa Barbara's Big Christmas Brass Show & Youth Makers Market tomorrow
The Santa Barbara community is invited to two free events happening in the downtown area tomorrow afternoon. Come on out and attend the Big Christmas Brass Show and the Youth Makers Market.
Noozhawk
Margaret Ann Baker of Carpinteria, 1947-2022
Margaret Ann Baker passed away peacefully on Nov. 2, 2022 from complications associated with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). She was born on Dec. 7, 1947 in Long Beach, California, to parents Willis Daniel Baker and Mary (O’Rourke) Baker. Margaret graduated summa cum laude from Western High School Anaheim, California,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See how much real estate prices changed in Santa Barbara the week of Dec. 4
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Barbara increased in the past week to $1,147. That’s $752 more than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Barbara was $1,113. In the last...
Noozhawk
La Cumbre Plaza Housing Plan Funding Crumbles After Das Williams Blasts Planning Processes
The city of Santa Barbara has lost out on $1.1 million to fund a La Cumbre Plaza Specific Plan that could provide for up to 2,000 new housing units. Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Das Williams led the charge to shoot down the housing funding at Thursday’s Santa Barbara County Association of Governments meeting.
Seven Central Coast restaurants awarded a $3K "restaurant resilience" grant
Just in time for the holidays, seven Central Coast restaurants have been awarded a "restaurant resilience" grant from the California Restaurant and PG&E Corporation Foundations.
Noozhawk
From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Dec. 16, 2022
Regarding Noozhawk’s Dec. 13 story, “Santa Barbara’s Hotels, Tourism ‘Coming Out on Top’ After Pandemic,” I was struck by something not reported by staff writer Joshua Molina. The Visit Santa Barbara president and CEO showed a graph of what visitors most want to see...
Noozhawk
Fred S. Nieves of Santa Barbara, 1928-2022
Fred S. Nieves, 94, of Santa Barbara passed away on Saturday Nov. 26, 2022. Fred was born to Juan and Carmen Nieves on March 14, 1928 in Carpinteria. Fred lived his life with a smile on his face, a humble heart, and complete devotion and true love to his wife Virginia and his family.
Noozhawk
Communities Deliver Christmas Cheer to Vandenberg SFB Members
From bikes to a barbecue, local communities served up Christmas cheer on Saturday to Vandenberg Space Force Base military members and their families. In the Lompoc Valley, dozens of Vandenberg youths received new top-quality bicycles and helmets as the Village Dirtbags brought back their giveaway after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19.
sitelinesb.com
Little Alex’s Is Said to Be Opening in Santa Barbara
••• J. heard that Little Alex’s, which got the boot from the Montecito Country Mart last fall, is taking the former Fresco Cafe space in the Five Points Shopping Center (State and S. La Cumbre). I haven’t been able to make contact with anyone from Little Alex’s, but an employee at a nearby business had heard the same thing—and also that it’s aiming to open in February. P.S. That strip of storefronts at Five Points has more vacancies than tenants right now, so maybe we’ll hear of more new tenants soon…. UPDATE: Thanks to Eric for pointing out a page on the Regency Centers website with a floor plan that shows Little Alex’s is indeed moving in, along with Mattress Firm and Restore Hyper Wellness & Cryo.
Santa Barbara Independent
Caught in the Rental Crunch
It’s no secret that Santa Barbara is expensive. This year, U.S. News & World Report ranked Santa Barbara the fifth most expensive city to live in in the U.S. And according to LivingCost.org, a crowdsourced database that calculates and ranks the total cost of living for more than 9,000 cities across the world, Santa Barbara is in the top 0.1 percent — the most expensive in California, second in the U.S., and fourth in the world — with an average cost of living of $3,455 per month.
Medical building on corner of State and Mission Street bought by local investor
A local investor acquired a three-story medical office building at 1919 State Street that was listed for nearly $9.5 million. The post Medical building on corner of State and Mission Street bought by local investor appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Cynder Sinclair: Donors Have Variety of Options for Giving to Fav Nonprofits
As a donor, you can help actualize a bold, ambitious dream of what the world could be. The magical beauty of your charitable giving results not only in tax savings for you but, as importantly, enhances our community and our world. Nonprofits change humanity for the better in myriad ways,...
Christmas in the Country kicks off in Santa Maria
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Visitors can look forward to a magical holiday light drive-through experience at The Elks Event Center. The post Christmas in the Country kicks off in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Roy Dunn Addresses Ethical Wildlife Photography at Wildling Museum
Wildlife photographer and cinematographer Roy Dunn will present Dunn: Capturing Imagery of Our Wild Neighbors, 4-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 in the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature galleries. Attendees will get a look behind Dunn’s work in camera trapping and ethical wildlife photography, along with stories behind his photography...
Noozhawk
Raising Our Light: Remembering Tragedy of 1/9 Debris Flow
As the five-year mark of the 1/9 debris flow approaches, the community is invited to attend a commemorative ceremony called Raising Our Light, 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 at Montecito Union School. Participants will gather in the school courtyard for a short program of speakers and reading of the names...
