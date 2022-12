ELY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – First responders in Marquette County say they are experiencing a shortage of volunteers, and they need the community’s help. In Michigan and across the nation, we have seen a critical shortage of first responders, especially in the past few years. Back in May 2022, Ely, Tilden, Humboldt, Champion, and Republic townships formed the West End EMS Authority to help improve EMS services in rural areas.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO