North Adams P.D. advising of faulty traffic lights
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — The North Adams Police Department is advising of faulty traffic lights. The traffic light is at the Eagle and River Street intersection by Domino's and Dave's Package Store.
The light at the intersection will flash until at least Friday due to a faulty part. The North Adams Police Department is asking drivers use caution when using the intersection.
