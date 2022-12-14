Though his official last day on the job comes next week, Billy Arp was honored Thursday morning at 10 o’clock with a Retirement Party, attended by a large group of current and former sheriff’s office employees, law enforcement officers from other departments and county employees. Arp, who has worked shifts from jailer to patrol officer to investigations to transporting inmates, spent 33 years on the job. A flag flown over the Law Enforcement Center, and a certificate of appreciation were presented by Chief Deputy James Stroope.

2 DAYS AGO