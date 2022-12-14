Read full article on original website
BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A couple in Brown County have been charged with four indictments, including capital murder, in regards to the death of HardiQuinn Hill. On August 22, 9-year-old HardiQuinn Hill was pronounced deceased. On September 27, her mother, 47-year-old Dawn Faith Hill-Flesner and her partner 42-year-old Jamie Faye Anderson were arrested. They were […]
koxe.com
Weekly Brown County Covid Report
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 130 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 130 positives this week, 6 were PCR, and 124 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 50 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases.
koxe.com
County Commissioners to Meet Monday Morning
The Brown County Commissioners Court will meet Monday morning, December 19, at 9:00 am in the county courthouse. The agenda is as follows. 3. Recognition of Special Guests and Presentations. 4. Citizen Comments (All speakers will be required to adhere to the rules of procedure, conduct and decorum adopted by...
koxe.com
Man Wanted on Federal Warrant Apprehended in Brown County
On Sunday, December 11, at approximately 4:47 pm, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a motor vehicle pursuit with a Honda motorcycle operated by Christopher Lee Lowe, who had been sought after for several months by Law Enforcement for an outstanding federal warrant involving the Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance.
koxe.com
Deputy Billy Arp Retires From Brown County Sheriff’s Department
Though his official last day on the job comes next week, Billy Arp was honored Thursday morning at 10 o’clock with a Retirement Party, attended by a large group of current and former sheriff’s office employees, law enforcement officers from other departments and county employees. Arp, who has worked shifts from jailer to patrol officer to investigations to transporting inmates, spent 33 years on the job. A flag flown over the Law Enforcement Center, and a certificate of appreciation were presented by Chief Deputy James Stroope.
brownwoodnews.com
40-mile pursuit of motorcyclist results in arrest on multiple charges
koxe.com
Sammy Leon Curry, 74, of Brownwood
Sammy Leon Curry passed away peacefully in his home, with loved ones by his side on December 12, 2022. He fought a battle with his lungs for many years and just could not fight anymore. His body was tired, but his spirit never weakened. Sammy was born to Johnnie Lester...
koxe.com
Maria (Mary) Teresa DeLeon Patrick, 68, of Brownwood
Maria (Mary) Teresa DeLeon Patrick, age 68, of Brownwood, Texas passed on Monday December 12, 2022, at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene, Texas. Visitation will be Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 5:00 PM. to 7:00 PM with Rosary at 6:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home Davis Morris Chapel, 800 Center Avenue, in Brownwood.
koxe.com
HPU alumnus Dr. Ronny Marriott elected second VP of BGCT Executive Board
Texas Baptists recently named Howard Payne University alumnus Dr. Ronny Marriott second vice president of the Baptist General Convention of Texas (BGCT) Executive Board. The announcement was made during the BGCT’s Annual Meeting in Waco. Dr. Marriott serves as pastor of First Baptist Church in Burleson and was nominated to the BGCT post by Dr. Cory Hines, HPU president.
brownwoodnews.com
Mary L Stevens
Funeral service for Mary L Stevens, 68 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
colemantoday.com
PHOTO ALBUM - Christmas in Coleman, December 2022
Santa Claus visited Coleman businesses on Thursday, December 15th and there was sure plenty of smiling faces to greet him. Remember to Shop Local every chance you get!
Cisco Police arrests two Eastland County women for felony vehicle burglary
CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Eastland County women were arrested Monday, after reports of vehicle burglaries. Cisco Police Department said shortly after investigations began, 31-year-old Kara Odom of Cisco and 27-year-old Samantha McMorris of Rising Star were arrested. The women were booked into the Eastland County Jail on two felony counts of Burglary of Motor […]
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood police make recent arrest for stalking
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday:. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m. officers with the Brownwood Police Department contacted a male victim who wished to file a report for harassment. The victim stated that he is family friends with a female who is...
Dual high-speed chases land Ballinger man on TGC Sheriff’s most wanted
Dual high-speed motorcycle chases landed a Ballinger man on the Tom Green County Sheriff's most wanted list.
brownwoodnews.com
Structure fire results in total loss in 1600 block of Main Blvd.
The Brownwood Fire Department issued the following press release Thursday morning:. A report of a structure fire came in at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Brownwood Fire Department was called to 1606 Main Blvd. Upon arrival, crews were presented with heavy fire showing from the structure. Crews pulled handlines for a defensive fire attack. The structure was completely involved. The fire origin and cause are undetermined due to the intensity and extent of the fire.
koxe.com
Dorothy Mae Matthews, 83, of Bangs
Dorothy Mae Matthews, 83 years old of Bangs, Texas, formerly from Houston Texas passed away on December 12,2022. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on December 17th, 2022, at New Testament Holiness Church. Burial will follow at Bangs Cemetery under the direction of Brownwood Funeral Home. Dorothy Mae...
KXAN
‘Move Over, Slow Down,’ Mills Co. tow truck driver killed in crash
MILLS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The family of a tow truck operator killed in a hit and run while on-duty wants to see the Move Over Law taken more seriously. It requires drivers to move over a line or slow down to 20 mph below the posted speed limit while passing emergency vehicles, law enforcement, tow trucks, utility service vehicles, TxDOT vehicles or other highway construction.
‘I knew we were fixing to get it bad’: Eastland couple describes surviving storm that left home destroyed
EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- It was just before six in the morning when Toni and Truitt Hart got warning that a tornado might be headed toward their home just southeast of Lake Leon. In a matter of seconds, that warning proved true. “I was standing up by my bed to find my shoes and stuff, and […]
koxe.com
House Total Loss After Late Night Fire
