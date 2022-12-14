Read full article on original website
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel responds to fans throwing snowballs on field during Bills game
“I was just more concerned with safety when there are ice balls flying at people’s heads.”
Von Miller drops truth bomb on Bills talent that’ll leave Aaron Donald furious
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has long since established himself as one of the NFL’s brightest stars. During his career, he has played on some of the best teams in the league. On Thursday, while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Von Miller spoke on this current Bills team....
NFL fans were absolutely livid with referees stopping a defensive touchdown during Vikings-Colts for no reason
NFL referees once again became the source of fan fury on Saturday with a deeply controversial ruling. On what looked to be a clear fumble recovery for the Minnesota Vikings that would’ve resulted in a defensive touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the refs ruled Indianapolis Colts running back Deon Jackson down by contact before the ball came out.
Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce
Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is currently in her native country enjoying a relaxing vacation with her children. Bündchen took her children, aged 13 and 10, away from Miami, Florida, where they’ve been located since her public divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Bündchen stayed at an exclusive resort in Praia Brava Norte-SC, a Read more... The post Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Matt Ryan Is Part of Biggest Blown Leads in NFL, Super Bowl History
Longtime NFL fans may feel a sense of déjà vu.
NFL Rumors: Belichick, Tomlin linked to potential coach trades
Is this Bill Belichick’s last season in New England?. There’s been nothing firm to suggest otherwise, but NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio dropped some hints on Wednesday in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. The ProFootballTalk host was discussing Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s future – potentially in Carolina...
Patriots offer explanation for this strange roster move vs. Cardinals
The New England Patriots faced off against the Arizona Cardinals Monday night, and it was supposed to be the debut for 2021 NFL draft pick, Cameron McGrone. However, he was announced as inactive about an hour before the game. Patriots coach Bill Belichick had a pregame interview with 98.5 The...
Bills ready, happy to face Dolphins in snowy matchup: 'We can't wait' (video)
Whether they like it or not, it’s going to be a snowy one on Saturday. The Bills (10-3) and Dolphins (8-5) had their contest moved back a day from the traditional NFL Sunday so that they can faceoff in a prime-time matchup. In doing so, the league put kickoff...
Devin Singletary makes controversial decision at end of Bills’ win
Devin Singletary made a controversial decision at the end of the Buffalo Bills’ 32-29 win against the Miami Dolphins in Week 15. The game was tied at 29 and the Bills got the ball at their 7 with just under six minutes left in the game. Buffalo drove all the way to the Miami 11 with 39 seconds left, and handed the ball to Singletary on 2nd-and-8.
‘Snow Bowl’ Bills vs. Dolphins: 3 to Watch (Along with Weather) in Week 15
As the Buffalo Bills prepare to take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 15 of the 2022 season, Bills Central highlights three players on whom Bills Mafia fans might want to keep watch.
New York Giants Mailbag: Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay, Saquon Barkley, and More
Let's open up the Giants mailbag and see what's on people's minds this week.
NFL Games on TV Today: Full Schedule and Times
Each game will feature at least one team currently in the playoff picture.
Bills BREAKING: Cole Beasley Roster Move for Dolphins at Buffalo
Cole Beasley said that he had to resolve some issues before signing with the Buffalo Bills.
Pats get great news at Friday practice ahead of Raiders showdown
TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Patriots got some excellent news on Friday afternoon. Particularly when it comes to their offense. And good news on that side of the ball has been hard to come by of late. Both Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and Jakobi Meyers (concussion) returned to practice during New England's...
Giants vs. Commanders: NFL experts make Week 15 picks
The New York Giants (7-5-1) will visit the Washington Commanders (7-5-1) at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Sunday night. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 4-point road underdogs and that spread has only worsened throughout the week. As of this writing, Big Blue is +4.5. Let’s take...
Bills vs. Dolphins: Final injury reports
Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins ahead of their Week 15 matchup at Highmark Stadium:. S Elijah Campbell (concussion) QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) RB Jeff Wilson (hip) OL Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee) Will play. LB Elandon Roberts (ribs) TE Durham Smythe (quad/knee) WR Tyreek...
Bills vs. Dolphins weather: Miami arrives in snowy Orchard Park with trunks of cold weather gear, per report
The Miami Dolphins are going to feel very much like the road team during their Saturday night matchup against the rival Buffalo Bills. Old Man Winter arrived in Buffalo on Friday night, and left behind about eight inches of the white stuff. Buffalo isn't done with the snow just yet either, as a Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect until 1 p.m. ET Sunday.
Patriots Playoff Push: New England Rooting For Bills, Brady This Weekend?
Even before they take the field Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas, the Pats can improve their AFC playoff position with a little help from their "friends."
Patriots Vs. Raiders Injury Report: Jalen Mills Ruled Out for Week 15 Matchup
Patriots injury report: Mills out, Stevenson questionable vs. Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots have already ruled out three starters ahead of Sunday's meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders. Cornerback Jalen Mills (groin), wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion), and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn (foot) each...
Julian Edelman on what would bring him out of retirement
FOXBORO – What would it take to bring Julian Edelman out of retirement? A very specific set of circumstances.The former Patriots wide receiver called it a career in 2021, and has been the subject of comeback rumors several times since.On Saturday during an event with 98.5 The Sports Hub, Edelman revealed that he has heard from three teams this season about the possibility of returning to the field. He didn't reveal the teams, but Edelman said there is only one franchise he would be interested in."The situation would have to be in New England, with a New England team that's a contender," Edelman said.So don't expect to see Edelman on the team any time soon. But you never know.
