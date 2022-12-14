Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
5 Christmas Eve Delicacies In Washington You Should Try With Your FamilyWrld_FaymuzWashington State
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Related
Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan on his long road back from ACL injury
Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan has revealed some of the mental challenges he's faced on his long road back from an Achilles injury. The veteran stopper has been out of action since tearing his ACL during a 0-0 draw with FC Cincinnati in mid-April, having to watch on as his teammates struggled and failed to make the MLS Cup Playoffs.
Seattle Sounders learn date and location for 2022 FIFA Club World Cup
The Seattle Sounders have learned where and when they'll be contesting the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup. After becoming the first-ever MLS team to win the CONCACAF Champions League back in May with a 5-2 aggregate victory over Liga MX side Pumas, the Rave Green will, naturally, become the first MLS team to contest the Club World Cup.
Victor Vazquez joins Toronto FC from LA Galaxy
Víctor Vázquez is headed back to Toronto FC. The midfielder joins on a one-year contract with an option for 2024, after being selected by the Canadian team during the Re-Entry Draft. The 35-year-old will now begin his second stint with TFC, after spending the last two seasons with...
Nico Estevez praises 'intelligent' Marco Farfan after signing new FC Dallas contracct
FC Dallas coach Nico Estevez has heaped praise on full-back Marco Farfan after he signed a new contract with the club on Thursday. The 24-year-old left-back committed his future to Dallas until at least the end of the 2025 MLS season, with the club holding an option for a further year in 2026.
Austin FC agree deal to sign Dutch winger Cheick Toure
Exclusive - Austin FC have agreed a deal to sign free agent Dutch winger Cheick Toure, 90min understands. The Verde and Black are busy strengthening their roster after an impressive 2022 season where they finished second in the Western Conference, reaching the MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time and going all the way to the Western Conference Final.
Tim Ream on Gio Reyna's USMNT fallout
US men’s national team defender Tim Ream shut down rumors of Gio Reyna’s fallout with the American side during the World Cup.
Argentina win 2022 FIFA World Cup
Argentina have won the 2022 FIFA World Cup after beating France in the final.
CF Montreal sign James Pantemis to contract extension
James Pantemis will stay at CF Montreal. The Canadian MLS club signed the goalkeeper to a contract extension through the 2023 Major League Soccer season, with option years in both 2024 and 2025. The homegrown player previously stood as a free agent. “We initially decided not to exercise James’ contract...
Youssoufa Moukoko: Agent deals transfer blow to Borussia Dortmund
Youssoufa Moukoko's agent gives latest update on Dortmund contract talks to fuel further transfer speculation.
Real Salt Lake re-sign defender Marcelo Silva for 2023 MLS season
Real Salt Lake have re-signed veteran center-back Marcelo Silva via free agency, the club announced Friday.
Derek Cornelius completes transfer from Vancouver Whitecaps to Malmo FF
Vancouver Whitecaps defender Derek Cornelius has completed a permanent transfer to Swedish side Malmo FF. Cornelius hasn't played for the Whitecaps since June 2021 after joining Greek side Panetolikos and now departs the Canadian side permanently for an undisclosed fee. “This agreement made sense for all parties involved and came...
Major League Soccer confirm date for 2023 season schedule reveal
Supporters from across Major League Soccer have marked December 20 down in their calendars. As teased by the official MLS Twitter account, Tuesday will be the day the league reveals its schedule for the 2023 season, with all 29 teams - including debutants St. Louis CITY SC - finding out their fixture lists.
St. Louis CITY SC acquire Samuel Adeniran in trade with Seattle Sounders
St. Louis CITY SC have bolstered their forward line with the acquisition of Samuel Adeniran from the Seattle Sounders. Major League Soccer's latest expansion club will send $100k in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM) to the Sounders, with an additional $100k GAM to be paid in 2024 should Adeniran meet certain performance criteria.
Enzo Fernandez wins FIFA Young Player Award at 2022 World Cup
Enzo Fernandez wins FIFA Young Player Award at 2022 World Cup.
Luis de la Fuente reveals Sergio Busquets plea before international retirement
Spain's new boss admits he tried to convince Sergio Busquets to keep playing.
Lionel Messi wins Golden Ball at FIFA 2022 World Cup
Lionel Messi wins Golden Ball at FIFA 2022 World Cup.
Liverpool 4-1 Milan (3-4 pens): Player ratings as Reds secure comfortable friendly win
Match report and player ratings from Liverpool's friendly victory over AC Milan.
Christian Pulisic provides update on future amid Chelsea exit links
Christian Pulisic has discussed his Chelsea future as he continues to be linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge.
Ryan Gauld wants more trophies at Vancouver Whitecaps after 2022 CanChamp
After completing his first full season as a Vancouver Whitecaps player, Ryan Gauld is looking to lead the club to more success in 2023.
90min
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0