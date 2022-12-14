ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
90min

Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan on his long road back from ACL injury

Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan has revealed some of the mental challenges he's faced on his long road back from an Achilles injury. The veteran stopper has been out of action since tearing his ACL during a 0-0 draw with FC Cincinnati in mid-April, having to watch on as his teammates struggled and failed to make the MLS Cup Playoffs.
ATLANTA, GA
90min

Seattle Sounders learn date and location for 2022 FIFA Club World Cup

The Seattle Sounders have learned where and when they'll be contesting the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup. After becoming the first-ever MLS team to win the CONCACAF Champions League back in May with a 5-2 aggregate victory over Liga MX side Pumas, the Rave Green will, naturally, become the first MLS team to contest the Club World Cup.
SEATTLE, WA
90min

Victor Vazquez joins Toronto FC from LA Galaxy

Víctor Vázquez is headed back to Toronto FC. The midfielder joins on a one-year contract with an option for 2024, after being selected by the Canadian team during the Re-Entry Draft. The 35-year-old will now begin his second stint with TFC, after spending the last two seasons with...
90min

Austin FC agree deal to sign Dutch winger Cheick Toure

Exclusive - Austin FC have agreed a deal to sign free agent Dutch winger Cheick Toure, 90min understands. The Verde and Black are busy strengthening their roster after an impressive 2022 season where they finished second in the Western Conference, reaching the MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time and going all the way to the Western Conference Final.
90min

CF Montreal sign James Pantemis to contract extension

James Pantemis will stay at CF Montreal. The Canadian MLS club signed the goalkeeper to a contract extension through the 2023 Major League Soccer season, with option years in both 2024 and 2025. The homegrown player previously stood as a free agent. “We initially decided not to exercise James’ contract...
90min

Derek Cornelius completes transfer from Vancouver Whitecaps to Malmo FF

Vancouver Whitecaps defender Derek Cornelius has completed a permanent transfer to Swedish side Malmo FF. Cornelius hasn't played for the Whitecaps since June 2021 after joining Greek side Panetolikos and now departs the Canadian side permanently for an undisclosed fee. “This agreement made sense for all parties involved and came...
90min

Major League Soccer confirm date for 2023 season schedule reveal

Supporters from across Major League Soccer have marked December 20 down in their calendars. As teased by the official MLS Twitter account, Tuesday will be the day the league reveals its schedule for the 2023 season, with all 29 teams - including debutants St. Louis CITY SC - finding out their fixture lists.
90min

St. Louis CITY SC acquire Samuel Adeniran in trade with Seattle Sounders

St. Louis CITY SC have bolstered their forward line with the acquisition of Samuel Adeniran from the Seattle Sounders. Major League Soccer's latest expansion club will send $100k in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM) to the Sounders, with an additional $100k GAM to be paid in 2024 should Adeniran meet certain performance criteria.
SEATTLE, WA
90min

90min

1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy