CBS Sports
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 Waiver Wire & schedule notes: Grab Robert Williams, Walker Kessler if you can
Welcome back. Believe it or not, the holiday season is here (I did a double-take when I realized this week's article spans Christmas Day). Roughly one-third of the NBA season is already in the rearview, and head-to-head leagues are roughly halfway through their regular seasons. As we enter the middle...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Flirts with triple-double in loss
Jokic produced 25 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and four steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 126-108 loss to the Lakers. Jokic poured in 43 points against the Wizards earlier in the week, and the massive stat lines just keep coming. Although the Nuggets snapped its three-game win streak, Jokic's fantasy prowess was unaffected. Over seven games in December, Jokic has been unstoppable, averaging 29.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocked shots.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Remains sidelined Saturday
Ayton (ankle) is out for Saturday's matchup with the Pelicans. Ayton will miss his second straight contest after suffering a left ankle sprain in Tuesday's game. Bismack Biyombo will likely start again Saturday, while Jock Landale sees extended minutes off the bench. Ayton's next chance to suit up is Monday's contest versus the Lakers.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Listed probable Sunday
Jokic is considered probable for Sunday's game versus the Hornets despite a right knee contusion. Jokic hasn't missed a game since Nov. 20 and seems likely to continue that streak Sunday. Still, it will be worth monitoring the star center's status leading up to the contest to ensure the knee isn't a problem.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Meaningful role continues Thursday
Gay ended with two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 18 minutes during Thursday's 132-129 overtime victory over the Pelicans. Gay logged at least 15 minutes for the fifth consecutive game, although the production tells another tale. While he has been...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Prolific in historic win
Jefferson caught 12 of 16 targets for 123 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 39-36 overtime win over the Colts. Jefferson stayed down after a second-quarter catch attempt but walked off the field under his own power, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN, and soon returned to the game after being checked out for a chest injury. The Vikings failed in every phase of the game en route to a 33-0 halftime deficit, but Jefferson contributed to their historic comeback with an eight-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter. He went into the blue medical tent later in the fourth to be evaluated for a concussion but returned again and went on to notch his ninth 100-yard performance of the season. Jefferson needs 10 yards in Week 16 against the Giants to break Randy Moss's single-season Vikings record.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Draymond Green: Officially probable Sunday
Green (quadriceps) is likely to play in Sunday's game against the Raptors. Green is expected to play in the contest after sitting out the team's most recent game. His return would presumably send Jonathan Kuminga back to the bench and take minutes away from James Wiseman.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Shoots well in return
Adams closed Thursday's 142-101 win over Milwaukee with 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, five blocks and one steal in 21 minutes. Adams turned in an efficient shooting line and swatted away a season-high five shots, with three coming in the first half of Thursday's blowout win. The big man missed Monday's matchup against the Hawks due to an ankle injury, but he looked solid against the Bucks and wasn't required to play a full complement of minutes after Memphis took a large lead into halftime. Adams is averaging 9.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.2 blocks over his last five matchups.
CBS Sports
NBA All-Star Game 2023: New fan voting format seems designed to prevent another Andrew Wiggins situation
Fan voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game will begin on Dec. 20 and run through Jan. 21, the league announced in a press release on Thursday. This season's All-Star Weekend is set for Feb. 17-19 in Salt Lake City, with the Utah Jazz hosting the festivities for the first time since 1993.
NBC Sports
Oettinger, Stars snap Capitals’ 5-game winning streak
WASHINGTON — The Capitals entered the third period holding a one-goal lead over the Stars on Thursday night but they couldn’t hold onto it as Dallas pulled out a 2-1 win to snap Washington’s winning streak at five games. All eyes were on Alex Ovechkin with him...
CBS Sports
Gonzaga vs. Alabama: Prediction, pick, spread, basketball game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
No. 4 Alabama and No. 15 Gonzaga have played two of the toughest nonconference schedules in college basketball so far this season. Saturday, the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs will face each other in the C.M. Newton Classic on CBS in one last showcase game before conference play starts for both teams after Christmas.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Not ready to make season debut
Atkinson (upper body) is expected to miss Thursday's contest versus New Jersey, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Atkinson hasn't played yet in 2022-23. When he is healthy, he should serve in a top-six role. He had 23 goals and 50 points in 73 games last season.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Questionable for Week 15
Lawrence (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. For the second week in a row, Lawrence's status for game day is in question due to the sprained left toe that he sustained Week 13 at Detroit. This time around, though, he managed two limited showings in practice versus last week's single occurrence, so he appears to be in a better spot to continue playing through the injury Week 15. The Jaguars will confirm Lawrence's upcoming availability about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, at the latest.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Micah Parsons walks back Jalen Hurts hype comments: 'I'm probably most hated man in Philadelphia'
The Philadelphia Eagles are rolling right now. Following their 48-22 beatdown of the New York Giants last Sunday, they became the first NFL team this year to clinch a playoff spot with a 12-1 record, and star quarterback Jalen Hurts became the MVP front-runner, per Caesars Sportsbook. To say Hurts...
Moore scores shootout winner and Kings win in Boston 3-2
BOSTON (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored twice in the third period to rally Los Angeles from a two-goal deficit and Trevor Moore scored in the seventh round of the shootout to give the Kings a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night. It was just the second...
CBS Sports
NFL Week 15 Saturday grades: Vikings earn 'B+' for epic comeback; Bills get 'A' for huge win over Dolphins
The NFL needed just the appetizer for the Saturday slate to have a wild day of football, thanks to the Minnesota Vikings' incredible comeback over the Indianapolis Colts. Not only did the Vikings complete the largest comeback in NFL history (33 points), but Kirk Cousins threw for the most pass yards in the second half and overtime in league history (417 yards).
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Ja Morant ejected in second quarter of game vs. Thunder after talking to fan
Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant was ejected from the team's 115-109 loss Saturday night on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder with 43 seconds left in the second quarter after receiving his second technical of the night. At the time of the ejection, it was unclear exactly why the technical was called, and not long after Morant was sent back to the locker room the All-Star guard began retweeting comments on Twitter from people who were equally surprised about him getting tossed.
